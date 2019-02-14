openbase logo
mob

mobo

by Simon Heimler
1.8.3 (see all)

Mobo is a command line tool that helps building and deploying Semantic MediaWiki structure in an agile, model-driven way.

Readme

npm version Dependency Status Build Status

Deprecation Warning

This project is out of date and won't work with any recent version of MediaWiki anymore. It won't be updated or supported anymore, sorry.

About mobo

Mobo is a command line toolset that helps to build Semantic MediaWiki structure in an agile, Schema-Driven Development (simplified MDE) way. The model is written in YAML or JSON, using object oriented JSON Schema.

Since the model is organized in folders and plain text files, an editor of choice and Version Control Systems like Git can be used. There is no need of additional tooling.

The main feature of mobo is the model development workflow. Semantic MediaWikis can be developed rapidly and modular, leading to a more agile development process. Mobo can run in an interactive mode, automatically validating and uploading the development model in realtime.

It features a web application for inspecting the development model in its various stages and can also be used to batch-import wiki pages or data (programmatically).

Mobo is Open Source and Cross-Platform.

Documentation

Screenshots

The mobo model is developed with your favorite text editor:

text-editor

Mobo is a console application. It validates, generates and uploads your model in realtime:

cli

There is a webapp that allows you to browse your development model and the resulting wikitext:

webapp

The final result in the wiki:

forms

Mobo can generate a graph (which has to be layouted via Gephi) that can be explored in an interactive application:

graph

