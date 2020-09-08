Inspired by the jQuery UI Selectable plugin. Functionality and options are identical to the jQuery UI version with some additions and performance enhancements.
Selectable mimics the Windows file / directory behaviour, i.e. click and / or drag to select items, hold CTRL to select multiple or hold SHIFT to select consecutive groups of items.
Selectable is still in active development and therefore the API is in constant flux until
v1.0.0. Check back regularly for any changes and make sure you have the latest version installed.
Pull requests are welcome!
bower install selectable.js --save
npm install selectable.js --save
Grab the file from one of the CDNs and include it in your page:
https://unpkg.com/selectable.js@latest/selectable.min.js
or
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/selectable.js@latest/selectable.min.js
You can replace
latest with the required release number if needed.
This will create a new instance and add any element found in the DOM with the
"ui-selectable" class name and make them selectable.
const selectable = new Selectable();
If you don't add the
"ui-selectable" class name to your items then simply tell the instance what to look for instead with the
filter option:
const selectable = new Selectable({
filter: ".my-classname"
});
// or
const selectable = new Selectable({
filter: document.querySelectorAll(".my-classname")
});
<a> elements will not work currently. See: https://github.com/Mobius1/Selectable/issues/31
If your document doesn't have any selectable items yet, e.g. they're added asynchronously via an ajax call, then simply create a new instance as normal, then use the
add() method when they're available:
const selectable = new Selectable();
// items added to DOM ...
// then...
selectable.add(items);
