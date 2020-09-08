Inspired by the jQuery UI Selectable plugin. Functionality and options are identical to the jQuery UI version with some additions and performance enhancements.

Selectable mimics the Windows file / directory behaviour, i.e. click and / or drag to select items, hold CTRL to select multiple or hold SHIFT to select consecutive groups of items.

No dependencies

Lightweight

IE9+

Touch enabled

Selectable is still in active development and therefore the API is in constant flux until v1.0.0 . Check back regularly for any changes and make sure you have the latest version installed.

Pull requests are welcome!

Install

Bower

bower install selectable .js --save

npm

npm install selectable .js --save

Browser

Grab the file from one of the CDNs and include it in your page:

https :

or

https :

You can replace latest with the required release number if needed.

Default

This will create a new instance and add any element found in the DOM with the "ui-selectable" class name and make them selectable.

const selectable = new Selectable();

Custom filter

If you don't add the "ui-selectable" class name to your items then simply tell the instance what to look for instead with the filter option:

const selectable = new Selectable({ filter : ".my-classname" }); const selectable = new Selectable({ filter : document .querySelectorAll( ".my-classname" ) });

NOTE: <a> elements will not work currently. See: https://github.com/Mobius1/Selectable/issues/31

No items

If your document doesn't have any selectable items yet, e.g. they're added asynchronously via an ajax call, then simply create a new instance as normal, then use the add() method when they're available:

const selectable = new Selectable(); selectable.add(items);

Options

Public Methods

Events

