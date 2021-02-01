单页切换骨架。适用于移动Web APP, Hybrid混合APP, 单页H5或PC应用。官方网站：http://www.mobilebone.org/
mobilebone本质上是一个纯UI表现层的JS插件，如果没有mobilebone.js，我们的项目依然是可以运作的，只是形式上是传统的页面跳转。明白这一点，就应该可以理解为何请求页面中的src地址的script不执行了。
这种无侵入的设计理念使得mobilebone更像是一个外挂，一个精美的外衣，日后不喜欢了，直接拿掉就可以，完全不要担心前端变化太快项目跟不上怎么办。同时，保留了传统页面SEO友好等优点。
狠狠地点击这里：
近期项目GIF录屏
真实线上项目案例
C端视频制作：https://activity.hongxiu.com/be-video/
也可以手机扫描访问：
采用Vue + Mobilebone实现。
其他案例
类原生APP的过场体验，适用于这些场景：
包引入：
npm install mobilebone
<!-- 支持import引入 -->
<script>
import Mobilebone from 'mobilebone'
// 初始化
Mobilebone.init();
</script>
<!-- 例如在Vue中 -->
<style src="mobilebone/dist/mobilebone.css">
也支持直接链接相关的CSS以及JS, 如下：
<link rel="stylesheet" href="./src/mobilebone.css">
<script src="./src/mobilebone.js"></script>
HTML结构需要有一定的要求：
body page page page
每个page是个满屏元素, 相当于一个独立的页面。
Mobilebone会自动捕获页面上的a元素，如果其href值存在猫腻，就会触发切换行为。例如：
<a href="#targetPage">目标页面</a>
当click此元素时候，页面会自动无刷新切换到
id为
targetPage的页面。
也可以使用ajax请求。例如：
<a href="detail.php?id=112">请求详情页</a>
所有ajax请求默认是缓存的，如果你想根据url地址不缓存，可以设置
data-reload或者
data-reload="true"；如果你想根据url根地址不缓存，需要设置
data-reload="root"。
你可以控制切换的方向，任意扩展动画类型，可以被seajs, requiejs模块化加载(
require('mobilebone'))，可以和Backbone组合使用等。
当然，上面介绍的，只是强大功能的冰山一角，更多信息请参考这里.
mobilebone.js只做了一件事情，切换。所以，JS文件很小，gzip后4~5K, 而且很灵活，几乎没有任何UI的限制，适用于各个项目各个场景。同时，巧妙提供各类缓存管理、事件管理的接口，就像是个完整健全的骨架体系，就等你来加血添肉了！
MIT许可
Single Page Switching bone for mobile web APP, Hybrid APP, Phonegap, ...
git clone git://github.com/zhangxinxu/mobilebone.git
use
npm:
npm install mobilebone
Interaction experience is good enough to compare with the native APP.
Just include mobilebone.css and mobilebone.js, as follow:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="mobilebone.css">
<script src="mobilebone.js"></script>
And, you should use specific HTML structure.
body page page page
Then Mobilebone will catch your attribute of href of 'a' element, and do switch. For example:
<a href="#targetPage">target page</a>
The interface will switch to page whitch's value of
id is
targetPage when you tap this link.
Of course, you can control the direction of switching, or use a ajax get, or as a modular loaded by seajs, requirejs using
require('mobilebone')...
For more detail, you can visit here.
what mobilebone.js do just one thing - switching. So, it's small, flexible, and no any UI restriction. In a word, it's fit for variety of designs and scenes.
The MIT License