[ 中文 ]
Pull to refresh control for mobile web. Small and no dependencies.
You can checkout the demos in Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, or toggle the device simulator on in Chrome DevTools.
npm install mobile-pull-to-refresh --save
import pullToRefresh from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh'
// Import the style you want
// Material
import ptrAnimatesMaterial from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material/animates'
import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material/style.css'
// Material 2
import ptrAnimatesMaterial2 from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material2/animates'
import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material2/style.css'
// iOS
import ptrAnimatesIos from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/ios/animates'
import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/ios/style.css'
Please checkout the example html files:
const destroyCb = pullToRefresh({
container: document.querySelector('.container'),
animates: ptrAnimatesMaterial,
// animates: ptrAnimatesMaterial2,
// animates: ptrAnimatesIos,
refresh() {
return new Promise(resolve => {
// here to fetch the data and rerender the contents.
setTimeout(resolve, 2000)
})
}
})