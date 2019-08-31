openbase logo
mpt

mobile-pull-to-refresh

by fenix.sol
0.2.2 (see all)

Pull to refresh control for mobile web. Small and no dependencies.

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

626

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

[ 中文 ]

Pull to refresh

Pull to refresh control for mobile web. Small and no dependencies.

Previews

You can checkout the demos in Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, or toggle the device simulator on in Chrome DevTools.

Material style:
Material style

Material style - colorful:
Material style - colorful

Material style 2:
Material style 2

Material style 2 - colorful:
Material style 2 - colorful

iOS style:
iOS style

How to use

Installing

npm install mobile-pull-to-refresh --save

Including JS and CSS (webpack)

import pullToRefresh from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh'

// Import the style you want

// Material
import ptrAnimatesMaterial from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material/animates'
import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material/style.css'

// Material 2
import ptrAnimatesMaterial2 from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material2/animates'
import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material2/style.css'

// iOS
import ptrAnimatesIos from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/ios/animates'
import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/ios/style.css'

HTML snippets

Please checkout the example html files:

Invoking

const destroyCb = pullToRefresh({
  container: document.querySelector('.container'),
  animates: ptrAnimatesMaterial,
  // animates: ptrAnimatesMaterial2,
  // animates: ptrAnimatesIos,

  refresh() {
    return new Promise(resolve => {
      // here to fetch the data and rerender the contents.
      setTimeout(resolve, 2000)
    })
  }
})

License

MIT

Credit to

