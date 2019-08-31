[ 中文 ]

Pull to refresh control for mobile web. Small and no dependencies.

Previews

You can checkout the demos in Chrome mobile, Safari mobile, or toggle the device simulator on in Chrome DevTools.

How to use

Installing

npm install mobile-pull- to - refresh

Including JS and CSS (webpack)

import pullToRefresh from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh' import ptrAnimatesMaterial from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material/animates' import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material/style.css' import ptrAnimatesMaterial2 from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material2/animates' import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/material2/style.css' import ptrAnimatesIos from 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/ios/animates' import 'mobile-pull-to-refresh/dist/styles/ios/style.css'

HTML snippets

Please checkout the example html files:

Invoking

const destroyCb = pullToRefresh({ container : document .querySelector( '.container' ), animates : ptrAnimatesMaterial, refresh() { return new Promise ( resolve => { setTimeout(resolve, 2000 ) }) } })

License

MIT

