Helpers for handling mobile devices in javascript.
To install, you can use npm or yarn:
npm install mobile-device-detect --save
or
yarn add mobile-device-detect
Import any helper to your component, for example, in Vue.js:
<script>
import { isMobile } from 'mobile-device-detect';
export default {
name: 'HelloWorld',
data () {
return {
msg: isMobile ? 'Welcome to Your Vue.js mobile App!' : 'Welcome to Your Vue.js App'
}
}
}
</script>
pass it to template:
<template>
<div class="hello">
{{ msg }}
</div>
</template>
For react example, you can look into separated package react-device-detect
|Property
|Return type
|Description
|isMobile
|bool
|returns true if device type is
mobile or
tablet
|isMobileOnly
|bool
|returns true if device type is
mobile
|isTablet
|bool
|returns true if device type is
tablet
|isBrowser
|bool
|returns true if device type is
browser
|isSmartTV
|bool
|returns true if device type is
smarttv
|isWearable
|bool
|returns true if device type is
wearable
|isConsole
|bool
|returns true if device type is
console
|isAndroid
|bool
|returns true if os type is
Android
|isWinPhone
|bool
|returns true if os type is
Windows Phone
|isIOS
|bool
|returns true if os type is
iOS
|isChrome
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Chrome
|isFirefox
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Firefox
|isSafari
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Safari
|isOpera
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Opera
|isIE
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Internet Explorer
|isEdge
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Edge or
Edge Chromium
|isYandex
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Yandex
|isChromium
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Chromium
|isMobileSafari
|bool
|returns true if browser is
Mobile Safari
|osVersion
|string
|returns os version (e.g 7 for
Windows or 6 for
Android)
|osName
|string
|returns os name (e.g
Windows,
Android)
|fullBrowserVersion
|string
|returns full browser version (e.g 65.0.3325.181 for
Chrome)
|browserVersion
|string
|returns browser
major version (e.g 65 in
Chrome or 9 in
IE)
|browserName
|string
|returns browser name
|mobileVendor
|string
|returns mobile device vendor (e.g
LG,
iPhone etc)
|mobileModel
|string
|returns mobile device model (e.g
Nexus 5)
|engineName
|string
|returns browser engine
name (e.g
Gecko for FF or
WebKit for Chrome)
|engineVersion
|string
|returns engine version
|getUA
|string
|returns user agent
|deviceType
|string
|returns device type (e.g
mobile or
tablet)
|isIOS13
|boolean
|returns true/false if device is running on iOS13
|isIPhone13
|boolean
|returns true/false if device is iPhone and running on iOS13
|isIPad13
|boolean
|returns true/false if device is iPad and running on iOS13
|isIPod13
|boolean
|returns true/false if device is iPod and running on iOS13
|isElectron
|boolean
|returns true/false if running on
Electron
|isEdgeChromium
|boolean
|returns true/false if browser is
Edge Chromium
|isLegacyEdge
|boolean
|returns true if browser is
Edge
|isWindows
|boolean
|returns true/false if os is
Windows
|isMacOs
|boolean
|returns true/false if os is
Mac OS
|deviceDetect
|function
|return data object which includes all data about device (e.g version, engine, os etc.)
MIT