Helpers for handling mobile devices in javascript.

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

npm install mobile-device-detect or yarn add mobile-device-detect

Usage

Import any helper to your component, for example, in Vue.js:

< script > import { isMobile } from 'mobile-device-detect' ; export default { name : 'HelloWorld' , data () { return { msg : isMobile ? 'Welcome to Your Vue.js mobile App!' : 'Welcome to Your Vue.js App' } } } </ script >

pass it to template:

< template > < div class = "hello" > {{ msg }} </ div > </ template >

For react example, you can look into separated package react-device-detect

Selectors

Property Return type Description isMobile bool returns true if device type is mobile or tablet isMobileOnly bool returns true if device type is mobile isTablet bool returns true if device type is tablet isBrowser bool returns true if device type is browser isSmartTV bool returns true if device type is smarttv isWearable bool returns true if device type is wearable isConsole bool returns true if device type is console isAndroid bool returns true if os type is Android isWinPhone bool returns true if os type is Windows Phone isIOS bool returns true if os type is iOS isChrome bool returns true if browser is Chrome isFirefox bool returns true if browser is Firefox isSafari bool returns true if browser is Safari isOpera bool returns true if browser is Opera isIE bool returns true if browser is Internet Explorer isEdge bool returns true if browser is Edge or Edge Chromium isYandex bool returns true if browser is Yandex isChromium bool returns true if browser is Chromium isMobileSafari bool returns true if browser is Mobile Safari osVersion string returns os version (e.g 7 for Windows or 6 for Android ) osName string returns os name (e.g Windows , Android ) fullBrowserVersion string returns full browser version (e.g 65.0.3325.181 for Chrome ) browserVersion string returns browser major version (e.g 65 in Chrome or 9 in IE ) browserName string returns browser name mobileVendor string returns mobile device vendor (e.g LG , iPhone etc) mobileModel string returns mobile device model (e.g Nexus 5 ) engineName string returns browser engine name (e.g Gecko for FF or WebKit for Chrome) engineVersion string returns engine version getUA string returns user agent deviceType string returns device type (e.g mobile or tablet ) isIOS13 boolean returns true/false if device is running on iOS13 isIPhone13 boolean returns true/false if device is iPhone and running on iOS13 isIPad13 boolean returns true/false if device is iPad and running on iOS13 isIPod13 boolean returns true/false if device is iPod and running on iOS13 isElectron boolean returns true/false if running on Electron isEdgeChromium boolean returns true/false if browser is Edge Chromium isLegacyEdge boolean returns true if browser is Edge isWindows boolean returns true/false if os is Windows isMacOs boolean returns true/false if os is Mac OS deviceDetect function return data object which includes all data about device (e.g version, engine, os etc.)

License

MIT