A loose port of Mobile-Detect to JavaScript.
This script will detect the device by comparing patterns against a given User-Agent string. You can find out information about the device rendering your web page:
Current
master branch is using detection logic from Mobile-Detect@2.8.37
Demo/check (sorry about the missing styling) can be found here.
TL;DR: you should not use this library in your HTML page and it's less reliable when used server-side (Node.js)
As mentioned later, "User-Agent" based detection is not a reliable solution in most cases, because:
If you still want to (or have to) use this library, you should always encapsulate it with your own code, because chances a very high that you have to tweak the behaviour a bit or are not satisfied with the result of mobile-detect.js. Don't spread usage of MobileDetect all over your own code! As you can see in the issues, there are some "bugs", feature-requests, pull-requests where people are not so happy how MobileDetect works. But I cannot change its behaviour from version to version, even if this was reasonable from new users' point of view. I hope you show understanding.
At least there is a way to monkey-patch the library (see "Extending" below).
<script src="mobile-detect.js"></script>
<script>
var md = new MobileDetect(window.navigator.userAgent);
// ... see below
</script>
var MobileDetect = require('mobile-detect'),
md = new MobileDetect(req.headers['user-agent']);
// ... see below
var md = new MobileDetect(
'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 4.0.3; en-in; SonyEricssonMT11i' +
' Build/4.1.A.0.562) AppleWebKit/534.30 (KHTML, like Gecko)' +
' Version/4.0 Mobile Safari/534.30');
// more typically we would instantiate with 'window.navigator.userAgent'
// as user-agent; this string literal is only for better understanding
console.log( md.mobile() ); // 'Sony'
console.log( md.phone() ); // 'Sony'
console.log( md.tablet() ); // null
console.log( md.userAgent() ); // 'Safari'
console.log( md.os() ); // 'AndroidOS'
console.log( md.is('iPhone') ); // false
console.log( md.is('bot') ); // false
console.log( md.version('Webkit') ); // 534.3
console.log( md.versionStr('Build') ); // '4.1.A.0.562'
console.log( md.match('playstation|xbox') ); // false
There is some documentation generated by JSDoc:
https://hgoebl.github.io/mobile-detect.js/doc/MobileDetect.html
Script creates the global property
MobileDetect.
When using Modernizr, you can include
mobile-detect-modernizr.js.
It will add the CSS classes
mobile,
phone,
tablet and
mobilegradea if applicable.
You can easily extend it, e.g.
android,
iphone, etc.
cat mobile-detect.min.js | gzip -9f | wc -c)
$ bower install hgoebl/mobile-detect.js --save
$ npm install mobile-detect --save
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mobile-detect@1.4.5/mobile-detect.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mobile-detect/1.4.5/mobile-detect.min.js"></script>
Though it is not recommended to rely on internal methods or structures of MobileDetect, you can alter the behaviour by replacing particular internal methods with your own implementations. If you feel like this is the only possibility, then go ahead and have a look at the source code and examples in tests/spec/MobileDetectSpec.js (search for "Extensibility").
Often device detection is the first solution in your mind. Please consider looking for other solutions like media queries and feature detection (e.g. w/ Modernizr). Maybe there are better (simpler, smaller, faster) device detection libraries, so here you have a list (order has no meaning apart from first element):
If you have to provide statistics about how many and which mobile devices are hitting your web-site, you can generate statistics (data and views) with hgoebl/mobile-usage. There are many hooks to customize statistical calculation to your needs.
MIT-License (see LICENSE file).
Your contribution is welcome. If you want new devices to be supported, please contribute to Mobile-Detect instead.
To run generate-script it is necessary to have Mobile-Detect
as a sibling directory to mobile-detect.js/.
(I tried to use
git subtree but had some problems on Mac OS X - probably my fault...)
npm install
grunt (needs PHP >= 5.4 in your path)
Open
tests/SpecRunner.html in different browsers.
$ npm test
$ # or
$ grunt jasmine_node
If you want, you can donate to Mobile-Detect.