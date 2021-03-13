A loose port of Mobile-Detect to JavaScript.

This script will detect the device by comparing patterns against a given User-Agent string. You can find out information about the device rendering your web page:

mobile or not

if mobile, whether phone or tablet

operating system

Mobile Grade (A, B, C) REMARK: this is completely outdated: all current devices will return an 'A', so it's useless nowadays

specific versions (e.g. WebKit)

Current master branch is using detection logic from Mobile-Detect@2.8.37

Warning

TL;DR: you should not use this library in your HTML page and it's less reliable when used server-side (Node.js)

As mentioned later, "User-Agent" based detection is not a reliable solution in most cases, because:

The rules (regular expressions) are constantly out-dated and incomplete

You have to update the detection code continuously

There are other ways to detect how your web application should behave: feature detection, e.g. Modernizr Media Queries, examples at https://mediaqueri.es/

Maybe there are some libraries out there (which are probably not free) doing a more reliable job

If you still want to (or have to) use this library, you should always encapsulate it with your own code, because chances a very high that you have to tweak the behaviour a bit or are not satisfied with the result of mobile-detect.js. Don't spread usage of MobileDetect all over your own code! As you can see in the issues, there are some "bugs", feature-requests, pull-requests where people are not so happy how MobileDetect works. But I cannot change its behaviour from version to version, even if this was reasonable from new users' point of view. I hope you show understanding.

At least there is a way to monkey-patch the library (see "Extending" below).

Usage

Browser

< script src = "mobile-detect.js" > </ script > < script > var md = new MobileDetect( window .navigator.userAgent); </ script >

Node.js / Express

var MobileDetect = require ( 'mobile-detect' ), md = new MobileDetect(req.headers[ 'user-agent' ]);

General

var md = new MobileDetect( 'Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; U; Android 4.0.3; en-in; SonyEricssonMT11i' + ' Build/4.1.A.0.562) AppleWebKit/534.30 (KHTML, like Gecko)' + ' Version/4.0 Mobile Safari/534.30' ); console .log( md.mobile() ); console .log( md.phone() ); console .log( md.tablet() ); console .log( md.userAgent() ); console .log( md.os() ); console .log( md.is( 'iPhone' ) ); console .log( md.is( 'bot' ) ); console .log( md.version( 'Webkit' ) ); console .log( md.versionStr( 'Build' ) ); console .log( md.match( 'playstation|xbox' ) );

More Info ...

There is some documentation generated by JSDoc:

https://hgoebl.github.io/mobile-detect.js/doc/MobileDetect.html

Side Effects

Script creates the global property MobileDetect .

Modernizr Extension

When using Modernizr, you can include mobile-detect-modernizr.js . It will add the CSS classes mobile , phone , tablet and mobilegradea if applicable.

You can easily extend it, e.g. android , iphone , etc.

Size (bytes)

development: 70168

minified: 39585

minified + gzipped: 16556 ( cat mobile-detect.min.js | gzip -9f | wc -c )

Installation

Bower (which you should not use for new projects)

$ bower install hgoebl/mobile-detect.js

Node.js / npm

$ npm install mobile-detect

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mobile-detect@1.4.5/mobile-detect.min.js" > </ script >

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/mobile-detect/1.4.5/mobile-detect.min.js" > </ script >

Extending/Modifying Behaviour

Though it is not recommended to rely on internal methods or structures of MobileDetect, you can alter the behaviour by replacing particular internal methods with your own implementations. If you feel like this is the only possibility, then go ahead and have a look at the source code and examples in tests/spec/MobileDetectSpec.js (search for "Extensibility").

Alternatives / Infos

Often device detection is the first solution in your mind. Please consider looking for other solutions like media queries and feature detection (e.g. w/ Modernizr). Maybe there are better (simpler, smaller, faster) device detection libraries, so here you have a list (order has no meaning apart from first element):

Mobile-Usage Statistics

If you have to provide statistics about how many and which mobile devices are hitting your web-site, you can generate statistics (data and views) with hgoebl/mobile-usage. There are many hooks to customize statistical calculation to your needs.

License

MIT-License (see LICENSE file).

Contributing

Your contribution is welcome. If you want new devices to be supported, please contribute to Mobile-Detect instead.

To run generate-script it is necessary to have Mobile-Detect as a sibling directory to mobile-detect.js/. (I tried to use git subtree but had some problems on Mac OS X - probably my fault...)

fork or clone serbanghita/Mobile-Detect

fork hgoebl/mobile-detect.js

run npm install

create branch

make changes and run grunt (needs PHP >= 5.4 in your path)

(needs PHP >= 5.4 in your path) run browser test (tests/SpecRunner.html)

commit, push to your branch

create pull request

Testing

Browser

Open tests/SpecRunner.html in different browsers.

npm test grunt jasmine_node

