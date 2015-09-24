Mobify.js is an open source library for improving the performance of websites by providing responsive images, and optimized JS/CSS. It does this by using capture.js to control the resources on the page, and uses resizeImages.js, jazzcat.js, and cssOptimize.js to change the resources on the page to point to Mobify's proxy services to optimize the resources.
For instructions on how to use the library, follow the instructions on mobifyjs.com or build the docs site manually in the instructions below.
Mobify.js uses Bower, Grunt.js and Require.js to build the library, and manage all of the dependencies. First, you will need to install the grunt-cli globally:
npm install -g grunt-cli
And then download the latest code from git and install the dependancies:
git clone https://github.com/mobify/mobifyjs.git
cd mobifyjs
npm install
bower install
Now, to build the library, simply run the following command:
grunt build
Open the
build folder to see the generated Mobify.js libraries.
Mobify.js is built with AMD modules using almond.js.
In order to build Mobify.js during development without having to run
grunt build everytime you change a file, run the following command:
grunt serve
This will run a development server on http://localhost:3000 using connect,
and build the library every time the files in
src change.
To see how the project is setup to build, open up
Gruntfile.js and have a look!
Require.js is used to build Mobify.js.
There is also an example custom build file to make it simple to build a custom mobify.js library (or to compile the library with executable code):
To create a custom build, run the following:
`cp mobify-custom.js.example mobify-custom.js`
Then, run
grunt serve as normal. The output of the custom build will be
located in
build/custom.
Note: We use a
mobifyjs symlink to resolve paths so they can be the same
locally as they are on the CDN. This can be problematic for Windows.
Tests for Mobify.js are written in QUnit. To run them individually, run
grunt serve and then go to
http://localhost:3000/tests/capture.html
or any other of the QUnit tests in the /tests/ folder.
To run all of the tests in an automated fashion using Phantomjs (the headless webkit browser) run the following command:
grunt test
It's also important when developing not to run into any regressions on all of the
supported browsers. The Gruntfile is setup to be able to run qunit tests
on many browsers we support (in order to do this yourself, you will need to set
SAUCE_USERNAME and
SAUCE_KEY in your environment variables).
grunt saucelabs
By default, the deploy command is set to deploy Mobify.js to cdn.mobify.com. To deploy
here, ensure
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID and
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY are set in your
environment variables.
grunt deploy
Using Capturing:
Not Using Capturing:
Support for using the API without Capturing has not been tested, but it will at minimum support the browsers listed above (as well, it should cover many older browsers)
The compiled documentation for Mobify.js can be found online at mobifyjs.com.
The static site is built with Jekyll. Run the following commands to get the docs running locally:
gem install jekyll
grunt jekyll
Then navigate to http://localhost:4000/mobifyjs/docs/.