A repo to document code standards for different languages and provide tools for linting Mobify projects.
Typically, we lint our javascript files using Grunt and grunt-eslint. grunt-eslint is a Grunt helper for the ESLint linter.
To add javascript linting to your project:
mobify-code-style and
grunt-eslint modules.
.eslintrc.yml file in the root of your project directory
The
.eslintrc.yml file should contain, to begin with:
extends:
- './node_modules/mobify-code-style/es5/mobify-es5.yml'
Sample eslint Grunt config:
eslint:{
dev: {
src: ['src/**/*.js'],
options: {
// When true, eslint will test _only_ the rules set in the provided
// configuration file
reset: false,
configFile: './.eslintrc.yml'
}
}
}
If you upgrade the version of
grunt-eslint you use from one that
pulls in ESLint 1.x or lower to one that pulls
in ESLint 2.x or greater, you must modify the configuration files to
include the new style of configuration.
If the Grunt config includes the default config
./node_modules/mobify-code-style/javascript/.eslintrc, replace that
with
./.eslintrc.yml, and add an
.eslintrc.yml to the project root
as described above.
If there are modifications to the lint configuration in the project, please check the migration guides at eslint.org to port the modified lint config to ESLint 3.x.
We use ESLint to lint ES6 and React/JSX code. If ESLint is
installed in a project, we can use the configuration from this module by
creating a file in the project root named
.eslintrc.yml. If the project does
not use JSX, the file contents should be
extends:
- './node_modules/mobify-code-style/es6/mobify-es6.yml'
and for a React/JSX project:
extends:
- './node_modules/mobify-code-style/es6/mobify-es6-react.yml'
If using a custom Webpack configuration, add the lines:
settings:
import/resolver:
webpack:
config: '<path-to-webpack-config>'
to the
.eslintrc.yml
Make sure to install the following NPM modules:
eslint > 3.0
eslint-plugin-import
eslint-import-resolver-webpack
eslint-plugin-react (for React/JSX linting only)
Find out how to integrate ESLint and Atom Text.
Our Client Services team's CSS Style Guide. Written with a lot of tender care by @kpeatt and @jeffkamo.
See the
python directory of this repo for a standardized
pylintrc file and
instructions on using
pep8,
pylint and
pyflakes to check Python code.
See the
docs directory for setup and configuration of Markdown
linting.
All Mobify source files should contain copyright headers at the beginning of the file.
See the
copyright directory for setup and configuration of the
copyright manager tool