59

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Mobi.css Logo

Mobi.css

Build Status npm package npm downloads CDNJS version

A lightweight, scalable, mobile-first CSS framework

Homepage

Features

Lightweight

The default bundle of Mobi.css provides the basic styles to build clean and elegant webpages. It's only 3kb after gzipped, and it's very easy to get started.

Scalable

Plugin system makes CSS scalable. You can import plugins to enhance Mobi.css, or use the plugin as a standalone CSS library. It's even possible to use a plugin without Mobi.css.

Mobile-first

Mobi.css focus on the details and provides the best user experience, especially for content-rich webpage. It's designed for mobile, but also works awesome on desktop.

Contributing

Please checkout CONTRIBUTING.md

Community

Like Mobi.css? Please join the community to discuss new features, open an issue or create pull requests!

License

MIT

