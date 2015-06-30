Moa

Note: Those updating from 0.2.8 to 0.3.0 need to run: composer dump-autoload from api/ and update the new config.json file.

Tired of Magento's lack of unit testing? Configuration over convention? Use of Prototype.js? Badly written JavaScript? Untested third-party modules? Likewise! Moa brings Magento into the 21st century.

Heapshots: Moa uses HeapDump to take memory snapshots. Send a kill -USR2 <pid> where <pid> is your Node.js process ID.

Getting Started

Install all dependencies: npm install , bower install ;

, ; Install Laravel dependencies: composer install from api/ ;

from ; Configure a new Magento store, or specify the URL, and file path to your existing Magento store by editing the config.json file.

file. Update config.json.sample with your own paths, and hostnames; rename config.json.sample to config.json

with your own paths, and hostnames; rename to Run grunt

(Optionally): Cache products using php artisan products from api/ ;

from ; Initialise the Node.js instance: node node/server.js ;

; Open example.com/Magento-on-Angular/store/ in your browser;

in your browser; You may need to update the base_url in Magento Admin > Configuration > Web if you did a fresh installation of Magento.

Optionally, you may prefer to structure your config and folders in the manner described in this wiki page: https://github.com/Wildhoney/Magento-on-Angular/wiki/Preferred-Folder-Structure-and-Config

If things are not working correctly, take a look at api/public/attributes/color for any Laravel/Magento issues. Please don't spend too much time debugging – file a bug!

Unit Testing

All unit tests for both JavaScript and PHP can be run from the terminal: grunt test .

Run PHPUnit tests only: grunt php-test

Run Jasmine tests only: grunt js-test

PHP specific unit tests are available with the phpunit command from the /api/ directory;

command from the directory; JavaScript specific unit tests are available via the URL /store/tests/ ;

Generating Products

Since your product collection might be a little slow because of Magento's EAV database structure, Moa allows you to create a cache key via the terminal instead – however a cached copy will still be generated if you access it via your browser.

In order to generate a cache for the product collection, you can run php artisan products from the terminal. Once completed, the normal API method via the browser will use this cache key.

Please note that by default the cache is using plain old file cache. If you want to use Redis, change the configuration on line 18 of api/app/config/cache.php from file to redis . More information on the cache configuration is available on http://laravel.com/docs/cache#configuration.

Directory Structure

At first glance the directories may seem over-complicated. However there's method in all of the madness!

api contains the Laravel framework which interfaces with Magento;

contains the Laravel framework which interfaces with Magento; dist contains production-ready minified JS/CSS files for Moa;

contains production-ready minified JS/CSS files for Moa; node contains Node.js server for delivering products via Snapshot;

contains Node.js server for delivering products via Snapshot; store contains the actual Angular.js Moa application;

Laravel API

If you prefer to use another JS framework such as Ember or Meteor, then you're more than welcome to use the API in isolation. Below we've documented the URLs and their purposes:

/products – fetch all the products;

– fetch all the products; /product/5 – fetch a product with the ID of 5;

– fetch a product with the ID of 5; /categories – fetch all the categories and their sub-categories;

– fetch all the categories and their sub-categories; /basket – fetch all of the items in the basket;

– fetch all of the items in the basket; /basket/add/2/4 – add an item to the basket with product ID 2 and quantity 4;

– add an item to the basket with product ID 2 and quantity 4; /basket/remove/2 – Remove an item from the basket;

– Remove an item from the basket; /attributes/color – fetch attributes by name;

– fetch attributes by name; /currencies – fetch a list of currencies and their conversion rates;

– fetch a list of currencies and their conversion rates; /account – fetch details of currently logged in user;

– fetch details of currently logged in user; /account/login – login a user;

– login a user; /account/logout – logout a user;

– logout a user; /account/register – create a new user account;

