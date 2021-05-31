Framework-agnostic base block to build calendars, datepickers, etc by rendering 2d array of Dates.
$ yarn add mnth
type Options = {
firstDayOfWeek: number // `1` (Monday) by default, Sunday is `0`, Saturday is `6`
}
getCalendarMonth(date: Date, options?: Options) => Date[][]
import { getCalendarMonth } from 'mnth'
const date = new Date('2018-04-01')
const calendarMonth = getCalendarMonth(date).map((week) =>
week.map((day) => day.getDate())
)
console.log(calendarMonth)
/*
[
[ 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 1 ],
[ 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 ],
[ 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 ],
[ 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 ],
[ 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 ],
[ 30, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 ]
]
*/