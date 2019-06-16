Please note: This repository is kept for historical purpose only - the current version of marker clusterer is available as part of the v3-utility-library repository.

Marker Clusterer – A Google Maps JavaScript API utility library

A Google Maps JavaScript API v3 library to create and manage per-zoom-level clusters for large amounts of markers.

Migrated from the Google Maps JavaScript API utility libraries on Google Code.

Usage

Download or clone markerclusterer.js and images m1.png to m5.png , save images in images folder.

To use your own custom cluster images just name your images m[1-5].png or set the imagePath option to the location and name of your images like this: imagePath: 'customImages/cat' for images cat1.png to cat5.png .

index.html

... < div id = "map-container" > < div id = "map" > </ div > </ div > < script src = "markerclusterer.js" > </ script > < script > function initialize ( ) { var center = new google.maps.LatLng( 51.5074 , 0.1278 ); var map = new google.maps.Map( document .getElementById( 'map' ), { zoom : 3 , center : center, mapTypeId : google.maps.MapTypeId.ROADMAP }); var markers = []; var marker = new google.maps.Marker({ position : new google.maps.LatLng( 51.5074 , 0.1278 ) }); markers.push(marker); var options = { imagePath : 'images/m' }; var markerCluster = new MarkerClusterer(map, markers, options); } google.maps.event.addDomListener( window , 'load' , initialize); </ script > ...

Contributing

Want to contribute? Check out the contributing guide!

License

