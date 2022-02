List of words for making random mnemonic sentences

It could be used for generating deterministic keys.

The word list is just a JSON file and can be used anywhere.

Install

npm install mnemonic-words

Usage

const mnemonicWords = require ( 'mnemonic-words' ); console .log(mnemonicWords);

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus