MNML

What is this?

View the project page at http://mn-ml.cc

MNML is a highly unopinionated starting point for prototyping responsive HTML5 projects with PostCSS. Uses browser-sync to create a livereloading server for rapidly prototyping sites.

Features

Css compiling with postcss

Css minification

Autoprefixer (automatically adds appropriate vendor prefixes)

Browser reload on filesave using browser-sync

Local server for serving a static site

Uses normalize.css

Getting started

Instructions

Clone the repo from GitHub and make it your own.

In terminal run each line as a separate command

git clone https://github.com/mrmrs/mnml.git yourNewRepoName

git clone git@github.com:mrmrs/mnml.git yourNewRepoName

Then

cd yourNewRepoName rm -rf .git git init git remote add origin git@github.com:yourUserName/yourNewRepoName.git

git remote -v will allow you to check that you have changed the remote origin correctly. The output should look like:

origin git@github.com:yourUserName/yourNewRepoName.git (fetch) origin git@github.com:yourUserName/yourNewRepoName.git (push)

Dev environment

To set up a convenient dev environment run this at the root of mnml

npm install && npm start

Directory structure

mnml/ ├── README .md ├── css │ ├── mnml .css │ └── mnml .min .css ├── index .html ├── index .js ├── package .json └── src ├── _base .css ├── _debug .css ├── _grid .css ├── _media-queries .css ├── _styles .css ├── _typography .css ├── _variables .css ├── lib │ └── _normalize .css └── mnml .css

Author

MRMRS

Contributors

@xiaogwu

@cbracco

@franciscogo

@nolastan

@markphd

@amirahaile

@roylodder

@shakyShane

@andrew

@filipelinhares

@mattcdowning

@cwonrails

@mrzool

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2016 @mrmrs

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.