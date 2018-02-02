openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

mmmm-models

by Mike Judge
1.0.0 (see all)

A city-themed collection of over 400 blocky models you can remix or use outright in your own works.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

733

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-4.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Mini Mike's Metro Minis

A city-themed collection of over 400 blocky models you can remix or use outright in your own works. Files are provided in .vox, .collada and Unity3D .prefab formats.

Screenshots

Stuff included

  • Characters: Mayor, Janitor, Mad Scientist, Paramedic, Cops, Hazmat, Riot Cops, Chefs, Mechanics, almost 100 in all
  • Vehicles: cop car, food truck, taxi, ambulance, town car, station wagon, SUV, fire truck, delivery, and more
  • Buildings: storefronts, churches, coffee shops, apartments, loading docks, and more
  • Suburban homes: craftsman, spanish, modern, manufactured (mobile) homes, tents and more
  • City stuff: fences, sidewalks, trash cans, newspaper stands, curbs, fountains, bus stops, signs and more
  • Scenario stuff: aliens, spaceships, killbots, zombies, creeping tentacles, and costumed crusaders
  • Environmental: grass, concrete, trees, bushes

Directory structure

  • /vox -- the original models in .vox format
  • /fbx -- generic optimized poly models for game frameworks
  • /collada -- generic optimized poly models for game frameworks
  • /unity-plugin -- unity prefabs w/colliders
  • /screenshots -- screenshots

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What software did you use to make these? How can I tweak them?

A: I use MagicaVoxel for creating the initial files / rendering, and VoxelShop for exporting optimized collada polys.

Q: Are these characters rigged?

A: Nope. I don't really understand how to fit that into my process. I recommend making them waddle or sticking a popsicle stick up their butt and dragging them around.

Licensing

These models are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, which allows you to do pretty much whatever you want, provided you give appropriate credit, a link to the license and indicate if changes were made. (Read the details.)

For attribution, all you need to do is: in the credits of your project, say something like Additional Artwork by Mike Judge, and if you're feeling kind, please send a link to your project to me on twitter so I can brag about it!

Enjoy!

  • Mike Judge

Twitter: @mikelovesrobots

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial