Mini Mike's Metro Minis

A city-themed collection of over 400 blocky models you can remix or use outright in your own works. Files are provided in .vox, .collada and Unity3D .prefab formats.

Screenshots

Stuff included

Characters: Mayor, Janitor, Mad Scientist, Paramedic, Cops, Hazmat, Riot Cops, Chefs, Mechanics, almost 100 in all

Vehicles: cop car, food truck, taxi, ambulance, town car, station wagon, SUV, fire truck, delivery, and more

Buildings: storefronts, churches, coffee shops, apartments, loading docks, and more

Suburban homes: craftsman, spanish, modern, manufactured (mobile) homes, tents and more

City stuff: fences, sidewalks, trash cans, newspaper stands, curbs, fountains, bus stops, signs and more

Scenario stuff: aliens, spaceships, killbots, zombies, creeping tentacles, and costumed crusaders

Environmental: grass, concrete, trees, bushes

Directory structure

/vox -- the original models in .vox format

/fbx -- generic optimized poly models for game frameworks

/collada -- generic optimized poly models for game frameworks

/unity-plugin -- unity prefabs w/colliders

/screenshots -- screenshots

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What software did you use to make these? How can I tweak them?

A: I use MagicaVoxel for creating the initial files / rendering, and VoxelShop for exporting optimized collada polys.

Q: Are these characters rigged?

A: Nope. I don't really understand how to fit that into my process. I recommend making them waddle or sticking a popsicle stick up their butt and dragging them around.

Licensing

These models are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International, which allows you to do pretty much whatever you want, provided you give appropriate credit, a link to the license and indicate if changes were made. (Read the details.)

For attribution, all you need to do is: in the credits of your project, say something like Additional Artwork by Mike Judge, and if you're feeling kind, please send a link to your project to me on twitter so I can brag about it!

Enjoy!

Mike Judge

Twitter: @mikelovesrobots