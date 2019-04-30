(constructor)([< mixed >magicSource][, < _Integer_ >flags]) - Creates and returns a new Magic instance. magicSource (if specified) can either be a path string that points to a (compatible) magic file to use or it can be a Buffer containing the contents of a (compatible) magic file. If magicSource is not a string and not false , the bundled magic file will be used. If magicSource is false , mmmagic will default to searching for a magic file to use (order of magic file searching: MAGIC env var -> various file system paths (see man file )). flags is a bitmask with the following valid values (available as constants on require('mmmagic') ):

- No flags set MAGIC_DEBUG - Turn on debugging

- Follow symlinks MAGIC_DEVICES - Look at the contents of devices

- Return the MIME type MAGIC_CONTINUE - Return all matches (returned as an array of strings)

- Print warnings to stderr MAGIC_PRESERVE_ATIME - Restore access time on exit

- Don't translate unprintable chars MAGIC_MIME_ENCODING - Return the MIME encoding

- ( | ) MAGIC_APPLE - Return the Apple creator and type

- Don't check for tar files MAGIC_NO_CHECK_SOFT - Don't check magic entries

- Don't check application type MAGIC_NO_CHECK_ELF - Don't check for elf details

- Don't check for text files MAGIC_NO_CHECK_CDF - Don't check for cdf files

- Don't check tokens MAGIC_NO_CHECK_ENCODING - Don't check text encodings