The best javascript plugin for app look-alike on- and off-canvas menus with sliding submenus for your website and webapp. It is very customizable through a wide range of options, extensions and add-ons and it will always fit your needs.

Need help? Have a look at the documentation for demos, tutorials, documentation and support.

Working on a WordPress site? Check out the mmenu WordPress plugin.

Licence

The mmenu javascript plugin is licensed under the CC-BY-NC-4.0 license.

You can purchase a license if you want to use it in a commercial project.

Learn more

Browser support

As of version 9, the mmenu.js plugin only supports ECMAScript 6 compliant browsers.

For Internet Explorer 11, you can use the latest of version 8 and use polyfills where needed.

Development