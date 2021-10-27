mm-jsr mm-jsr provides You with excellent solution for creating so-called range-inputs.

Information

Range input is form's field where one can choose a value from min-max range. Although HTML 5 comes with input[type="range"] its functionality lacks a lot of features. mm-jsr gives You anything You may need.

Browser support: Firefox, Chrome (and Chromium forks, like: Brave, Edge, Opera, Vivaldi)

LGPLv3 license doubts are explained here

For framework adapters see: adapters section

Features

screen responsivity,

custom minimum and maximum values (including negative numbers),

custom step of values (literally custom, it can be 0.001, 2 or 100),

any number of sliders,

collapsing labels,

fully and easily customizable through CSS and configuration,

support for keyboard,

and other!

Advantages

Install npm install or yarn add mm-jsr Include import JSR from 'mm-jsr' ; or const JSR = require ( 'mm-jsr' ); or <script src= "https://unpkg.com/mm-jsr/build/index.js" > </ script > (which makes variable JSR available globally) Add CSS (you can use basic styles from here) Instantiate JSR const jsr = new JSR({ modules : [ new JSR.Rail(), new JSR.Slider(), new JSR.Bar(), new JSR.Label(), new JSR.Grid(), new JSR.Limit(), ], config : { min : 0 , max : 100 , step : 0.01 , limit : { min : 15 , max : 90 , }, initialValues : [ 25 , 50 , 75 ], container : document .getElementById( 'jsr' ), } });

Configuration and API

See docs

Adapters

JSR supports official adapters/implementation guides:

Important notes

Locking screen on touchevent

Touch event on mobile devices is supported by JSR. Because moving the finger around the screen to move slider caused the view to go up and down, I decided to lock the screen on touch start. This means, that to document root .jsr_lockscreen class is applied, which sets the size of document root to window size. If it causes any problems, You can set overflow: visible; width: auto; height: auto; on .jsr_lockscreen class (or just remove this class from code), and report the issue through GitHub's issue system.

Known issues:

it may cause screen jump on mobile screens, because after locking screen the top address bar may disappear.

Keyboard support

JSR supports keyboard control. First of all one of sliders needs to be focused (by TAB or by click).

By clicking left/right arrow the value is changed by options.step .

the value is changed by . If the CTRL is pressed along with arrow, the value is changed by options.step x10 .

is pressed along with arrow, the value is changed by . If the SHIFT is pressed along with arrow, the value is changed by range x5% (by the 5% of whole range).

NOTE: In case of SHIFT and CTRL keys pressed simultaneously, SHIFT takes priority.

Modules

Modules are HTML elements rendered into JSR container. They provide HTML representation of JSR state or config, and allow to provide input back to JSR state. Also, they can manipulate state values. All modules are optional. The most basic slider is built of Slider and Rail modules.

name description invocation options slider moveable dots/points new JSR.Slider() docs rail horizontal clickable bar behind sliders new JSR.Rail() docs bar moveable bar between sliders (moving adjacent sliders) new JSR.Bar() docs label moveable labels beneath sliders new JSR.Label(options) docs grid vertical bar beneath sliders new JSR.Grid(options) docs limit visual representation of limit configuration new JSR.Limit() docs

If You don't see a module here, that suits your case, You can create one by yourself. Modules created that way are applicable via configuration option, so You don't have to make changes to library code.

You may want to see ./CONTRIBUTING.md for more information about creating new modules.

License explanation

mm-jsr uses LGPLv3 license. It means, that You can:

use library in closed-source projects redistribute the code (preserving authorship) make changes to the code

However, if you decide to make changes to the library code, You has to publish them under LGPLv3 license. This way library legally always stays open source and free.

The best way to make changes is to create public fork of the library.

If You don't plan to add any malicious behaviour to the library, this license should not be harmful for You in any way.

It is also expected, that any plugins (extensions or modules) added to library via configuration, are respecting final user freedom, and are not spying on his actions performed over such module without his knowledge and approval.

Migration guide: v1 -> v2

Basically You need to implement it from the ground up.

CSS are similar, but differ in details: basically because HTML is different (flat, not nested).

JSR instance API is completely different, although features are almost the same (v2 should contain most of the v1 features).

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for information about how to contribute and current contributors.