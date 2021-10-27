Range input is form's field where one can choose a value from min-max range. Although HTML 5 comes with input[type="range"] its functionality lacks a lot of features. mm-jsr gives You anything You may need.
Browser support: Firefox, Chrome (and Chromium forks, like: Brave, Edge, Opera, Vivaldi)
LGPLv3 license doubts are explained here
For framework adapters see: adapters section
Install
npm install --save mm-jsr
or
yarn add mm-jsr
Include
import JSR from 'mm-jsr';
or
const JSR = require('mm-jsr');
or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mm-jsr/build/index.js"></script>
(which makes variable JSR available globally)
Add CSS (you can use basic styles from here)
Instantiate JSR
const jsr = new JSR({
modules: [
new JSR.Rail(),
new JSR.Slider(),
new JSR.Bar(),
new JSR.Label(),
new JSR.Grid(),
new JSR.Limit(),
],
config: {
min: 0,
max: 100,
step: 0.01,
limit: {
min: 15,
max: 90,
},
initialValues: [25, 50, 75],
container: document.getElementById('jsr'),
}
});
JSR supports official adapters/implementation guides:
Touch event on mobile devices is supported by JSR. Because moving the finger around the screen to move slider caused the view to go up and down, I decided to lock the screen on touch start. This means, that to document root
.jsr_lockscreen class is applied, which sets the size of document root to window size. If it causes any problems, You can set
overflow: visible; width: auto; height: auto; on
.jsr_lockscreen class (or just remove this class from code), and report the issue through GitHub's issue system.
Known issues:
JSR supports keyboard control. First of all one of sliders needs to be focused (by TAB or by click).
left/right arrow the value is changed by
options.step.
CTRL is pressed along with arrow, the value is changed by
options.step x10.
SHIFT is pressed along with arrow, the value is changed by
range x5% (by the 5% of whole range).
NOTE: In case of
SHIFT and
CTRL keys pressed simultaneously,
SHIFT takes priority.
Modules are HTML elements rendered into JSR container. They provide HTML representation of JSR state or config, and allow to provide input back to JSR state. Also, they can manipulate state values. All modules are optional. The most basic slider is built of Slider and Rail modules.
|name
|description
|invocation
|options
|slider
|moveable dots/points
|new JSR.Slider()
|docs
|rail
|horizontal clickable bar behind sliders
|new JSR.Rail()
|docs
|bar
|moveable bar between sliders (moving adjacent sliders)
|new JSR.Bar()
|docs
|label
|moveable labels beneath sliders
|new JSR.Label(options)
|docs
|grid
|vertical bar beneath sliders
|new JSR.Grid(options)
|docs
|limit
|visual representation of limit configuration
|new JSR.Limit()
|docs
If You don't see a module here, that suits your case, You can create one by yourself. Modules created that way are applicable via configuration option, so You don't have to make changes to library code.
You may want to see ./CONTRIBUTING.md for more information about creating new modules.
mm-jsr uses LGPLv3 license. It means, that You can:
However, if you decide to make changes to the library code, You has to publish them under LGPLv3 license. This way library legally always stays open source and free.
The best way to make changes is to create public fork of the library.
If You don't plan to add any malicious behaviour to the library, this license should not be harmful for You in any way.
It is also expected, that any plugins (extensions or modules) added to library via configuration, are respecting final user freedom, and are not spying on his actions performed over such module without his knowledge and approval.
Basically You need to implement it from the ground up.
CSS are similar, but differ in details: basically because HTML is different (flat, not nested).
JSR instance API is completely different, although features are almost the same (v2 should contain most of the v1 features).
See CONTRIBUTING.md for information about how to contribute and current contributors.