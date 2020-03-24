mm

An simple but flexible mock(or say stub) package, mock mate.

mm@2 only support node v4.0+.

Install

$ npm install mm --save-dev

Usage

var mm = require ( 'mm' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); mm(fs, 'readFileSync' , function ( filename ) { return filename + ' content' ; }); console .log(fs.readFileSync( '《九评 Java》' )); mm.restore(); console .log(fs.readFileSync( '《九评 Java》' ));

Support spy

If mocked property is a function, it will be spied, every time it called, mm will modify .called , .calledArguments and .lastCalledArguments . For example:

const target = { async add(a, b) { return a + b; }, }; mm.data(target, 'add' , 3 ); assert.equal( await target.add( 1 , 1 ), 3 ); assert.equal(target.add.called, 1 ); assert.deepEqual(target.add.calledArguments, [[ 1 , 1 ]]); assert.deepEqual(target.add.lastCalledArguments, [ 1 , 1 ]); assert.equal( await target.add( 2 , 2 ), 3 ); assert.equal(target.add.called, 2 ); assert.deepEqual(target.add.calledArguments, [[ 1 , 1 ], [ 2 , 2 ]]); assert.deepEqual(target.add.lastCalledArguments, [ 2 , 2 ]);

If you only need spy and don't need mock, you can use mm.spy method directly:

const target = { async add(a, b) { await this .foo(); return a + b; }, async foo() { }, }; mm.spy(target, 'add' ); assert.equal( await target.add( 1 , 1 ), 2 ); assert.equal(target.add.called, 1 ); assert.deepEqual(target.add.calledArguments, [[ 1 , 1 ]]); assert.deepEqual(target.add.lastCalledArguments, [ 1 , 1 ]); assert.equal( await target.add( 2 , 2 ), 4 ); assert.equal(target.add.called, 2 ); assert.deepEqual(target.add.calledArguments, [[ 1 , 1 ], [ 2 , 2 ]]); assert.deepEqual(target.add.lastCalledArguments, [ 2 , 2 ]);

Support generator function

var foo = { get : function * ( ) { return 1 ; } }; mm.data(foo, 'get' , 2 ); var data = yield * foo.get(); mm.error(foo, 'get' , 'error boom' ); yield * foo.get();

API

var mm = require ( 'mm' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); mm.error(fs, 'readFile' , 'mock fs.readFile return error' ); fs.readFile( '/etc/hosts' , 'utf8' , function ( err, content ) { console .log(err); mm.restore(); fs.readFile( '/etc/hosts' , 'utf8' , function ( err, content ) { console .log(err); console .log(content); }); });

Just like mm.error() , but only mock error once.

const mm = require ( 'mm' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); mm.errorOnce(fs, 'readFile' , 'mock fs.readFile return error' ); fs.readFile( '/etc/hosts' , 'utf8' , function ( err, content ) { console .log(err); fs.readFile( '/etc/hosts' , 'utf8' , function ( err, content ) { console .log(err); console .log(content); }); });

mm.data(fs, 'readFile' , new Buffer( 'some content' )); fs.readFile = function ( ...args, callback ) { callback( null , new Buffer( 'some content' )) };

mm.empty(mysql, 'query' ); mysql.query = function ( ...args, callback ) { callback(); }

mm.datas(urllib, 'request' , [ new Buffer( 'data' ), { headers : { foo : 'bar' }}]); urllib.request = function ( ...args, callback ) { callback( null , new Buffer( 'data' ), { headers : { foo : 'bar' }}); }

var mm = require ( 'mm' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); mm.syncError(fs, 'readFileSync' , 'mock fs.readFile return error' , { code : 'ENOENT' }); fs.readFileSync = function ( ...args ) { var err = new Error ( 'mock fs.readFile return error' ); err.code = 'ENOENT' ; throw err; };

mm.syncData(fs, 'readFileSync' , new Buffer( 'some content' )); fs.readFileSync = function ( ...args ) { return new Buffer( 'some content' ); };

mm.syncEmpty(fs, 'readFileSync' ); fs.readFileSync = function ( ...args ) { return ; }

mm.restore();

.http.request(mockUrl, mockResData, mockResHeaders) and .https.request(mockUrl, mockResData, mockResHeaders)

var mm = require ( 'mm' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var mockURL = '/foo' ; var mockResData = 'mock data' ; var mockResHeaders = { server : 'mock server' }; mm.http.request(mockURL, mockResData, mockResHeaders); mm.https.request(mockURL, mockResData, mockResHeaders); http.get({ path : '/foo' }, function ( res ) { console .log(res.headers); var body = '' ; res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { body += chunk.toString(); }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log(body); }); }); https.get({ path : '/foo' }, function ( res ) { console .log(res.headers); var body = '' ; res.on( 'data' , function ( chunk ) { body += chunk.toString(); }); res.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log(body); }); });

.http.requestError(mockUrl, reqError, resError) and .https.requestError(mockUrl, reqError, resError)

var mm = require ( 'mm' ); var http = require ( 'http' ); var mockURL = '/foo' ; var reqError = null ; var resError = 'mock res error' ; mm.http.requestError(mockURL, reqError, resError); var req = http.get({ path : '/foo' }, function ( res ) { console .log(res.statusCode, res.headers); res.on( 'end' , fucntion () { console .log( 'never show this message' ); }); }); req.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log(err); });

class Foo { async fetch() { return 1 ; } } const foo = new Foo(); const foo1 = new Foo(); mm.classMethod(foo, 'fetch' , async () => { return 3 ; }); assert( await foo.fetch() === 3 ); assert( await foo1.fetch() === 3 );

License