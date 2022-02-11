Missing ECMAScript module utils for Node.js
While ESM Modules are evolving in Node.js ecosystem, there are still many required features that are still experimental or missing or needed to support ESM. This package tries to fill in the gap.
Install npm package:
# using yarn
yarn add mlly
# using npm
npm install mlly
Note: Node.js 14+ is recommand.
Import utils:
// ESM
import { } from 'mlly'
// CommonJS
const { } = require('mlly')
Several utilities to make ESM resolution easier:
extensions and
/index resolution
conditions
resolve
Resolve a module by respecting ECMAScript Resolver algorithm (internally using wooorm/import-meta-resolve that exposes Node.js implementation).
Additionally supports resolving without extension and
/index similar to CommonJS.
import { resolve } from 'mlly'
// file:///home/user/project/module.mjs
console.log(await resolve('./module.mjs', { url: import.meta.url }))
Resolve options:
url: URL or string to resolve from (default is
pwd())
conditions: Array of conditions used for resolution algorithm (default is
['node', 'import'])
extensions: Array of additional extensions to check if import failed (default is
['.mjs', '.cjs', '.js', '.json'])
resolvePath
Similar to
resolve but returns a path instead of URL using
fileURLToPath.
import { resolvePath } from 'mlly'
// //home/user/project/module.mjs
console.log(await resolvePath('./module.mjs', { url: import.meta.url }))
createResolve
Create a
resolve function with defaults.
import { createResolve } from 'mlly'
const _resolve = createResolve({ url: import.meta.url })
// file:///home/user/project/module.mjs
console.log(await _resolve('./module.mjs'))
Example: Ponyfill import.meta.resolve:
import { createResolve } from 'mlly'
import.meta.resolve = createResolve({ url: import.meta.url })
resolveImports
Resolve all static and dynamic imports with relative paths to full resolved path.
import { resolveImports } from 'mlly'
// import foo from 'file:///home/user/project/bar.mjs'
console.log(await resolveImports(`import foo from './bar.mjs'`, { url: import.meta.url }))
isValidNodeImport
Using various syntax detection and heuristics, this method can determine if import is a valid import or not to be imported using dynamic
import() before hitting an error!
When resault is
false, we usually need a to create a CommonJS require context or add specific rules to the bundler to transform dependency.
import { isValidNodeImport } from 'mlly'
// If returns true, we are safe to use `import('some-lib')`
await isValidNodeImport('some-lib', {})
Algorithm:
❌ invalid)
- If is `data:` return `true` (✅ valid)
- If is not `node:`, `file:` or `data:`, return `false` (
.mjs,
.cjs,
.node or
.wasm, return
true (✅ valid)
.js, return
false (❌ invalid)
.esm.js,
.es.js, etc) return
false (
❌ invalid)
package.json file to resolve path
type: 'module' field is set, return
true (✅ valid)
true (✅ valid)
false (
❌ invalid)
Notes:
hasESMSyntax
Detect if code, has usage of ESM syntax (Static
import, ESM
export and
import.meta usage)
import { hasESMSyntax } from 'mlly'
hasESMSyntax('export default foo = 123') // true
hasCJSSyntax
Detect if code, has usage of CommonJS syntax (
exports,
module.exports,
require and
global usage)
import { hasCJSSyntax } from 'mlly'
hasCJSSyntax('export default foo = 123') // false
detectSyntax
Tests code against both CJS and ESM.
isMixed indicates if both are detected! This is a common case with legacy packages exporting semi-compatible ESM syntax meant to be used by bundlers.
import { detectSyntax } from 'mlly'
// { hasESM: true, hasCJS: true, isMixed: true }
detectSyntax('export default require("lodash")')
createCommonJS
This utility creates a compatible CommonJS context that is missing in ECMAScript modules.
import { createCommonJS } from 'mlly'
const { __dirname, __filename, require } = createCommonJS(import.meta.url)
Note:
require and
require.resolve implementation are lazy functions.
createRequire will be called on first usage.
Tools to quikcly analyze ESM synax and extract static
import/
export
findStaticImports
Find all static ESM imports.
Example:
import { findStaticImports } from 'mlly'
console.log(findStaticImports(`
// Empty line
import foo, { bar /* foo */ } from 'baz'
`))
Outputs:
[
{
type: 'static',
imports: 'foo, { bar /* foo */ } ',
specifier: 'baz',
code: "import foo, { bar /* foo */ } from 'baz'",
start: 15,
end: 55
}
]
parseStaticImport
Parse a dynamic ESM import statement previusly matched by
findStaticImports.
Example:
import { findStaticImports, parseStaticImport } from 'mlly'
const [match0] = findStaticImports(`import baz, { x, y as z } from 'baz'`)
console.log(parseStaticImport(match0))
Outputs:
{
type: 'static',
imports: 'baz, { x, y as z } ',
specifier: 'baz',
code: "import baz, { x, y as z } from 'baz'",
start: 0,
end: 36,
defaultImport: 'baz',
namespacedImport: undefined,
namedImports: { x: 'x', y: 'z' }
}
findDynamicImports
Find all dynamic ESM imports.
Example:
import { findDynamicImports } from 'mlly'
console.log(findDynamicImports(`
const foo = await import('bar')
`))
findExports
Note: API Of this function might be broken in a breaking change for code matcher
import { findExports } from 'mlly'
console.log(findExports(`
export const foo = 'bar'
export { bar, baz }
export default something
`))
Outputs:
[
{
type: 'declaration',
declaration: 'const',
name: 'foo',
code: 'export const foo',
start: 1,
end: 17
},
{
type: 'named',
exports: ' bar, baz ',
code: 'export { bar, baz }',
start: 26,
end: 45,
names: [ 'bar', 'baz' ]
},
{ type: 'default', code: 'export default ', start: 46, end: 61 }
]
Set of utilities to evaluate ESM modules using
data: imports
.json loader
evalModule
Transform and evaluates module code using dynamic imports.
import { evalModule } from 'mlly'
await evalModule(`console.log("Hello World!")`)
await evalModule(`
import { reverse } from './utils.mjs'
console.log(reverse('!emosewa si sj'))
`, { url: import.meta.url })
Options:
resolve options
url: File URL
loadModule
Dynamically loads a module by evaluating source code.
import { loadModule } from 'mlly'
await loadModule('./hello.mjs', { url: import.meta.url })
Options are same as
evalModule.
transformModule
import.meta.url will be replaced with
url or
from option
import { toDataURL } from 'mlly'
console.log(transformModule(`console.log(import.meta.url)`), { url: 'test.mjs' })
Options are same as
evalModule.
fileURLToPath
Similar to url.fileURLToPath but also converts windows backslash
\ to unix slash
/ and handles if input is already a path.
import { fileURLToPath } from 'mlly'
// /foo/bar.js
console.log(fileURLToPath('file:///foo/bar.js'))
// C:/path
console.log(fileURLToPath('file:///C:/path/'))
normalizeid
Ensures id has either of
node:,
data:,
http:,
https: or
file: protocols.
import { ensureProtocol } from 'mlly'
// file:///foo/bar.js
console.log(normalizeid('/foo/bar.js'))
loadURL
Read source contents of a URL. (currently only file protocol supported)
import { resolve, loadURL } from 'mlly'
const url = await resolve('./index.mjs', { url: import.meta.url })
console.log(await loadURL(url))
toDataURL
Convert code to
data: URL using base64 encoding.
import { toDataURL } from 'mlly'
console.log(toDataURL(`
// This is an example
console.log('Hello world')
`))
interopDefault
Return the default export of a module at the top-level, alongside any other named exports.
// Assuming the shape { default: { foo: 'bar' }, baz: 'qux' }
import myModule from 'my-module'
// Returns { foo: 'bar', baz: 'qux' }
console.log(interopDefault(myModule))
sanitizeURIComponent
Replace reserved charachters from a segment of URI to make it compatible with rfc2396.
import { sanitizeURIComponent } from 'mlly'
// foo_bar
console.log(sanitizeURIComponent(`foo:bar`))
sanitizeFilePath
Sanitize each path of a file name or path with
sanitizeURIComponent for URI compatibility.
import { sanitizeFilePath } from 'mlly'
// C:/te_st/_...slug_.jsx'
console.log(sanitizeFilePath('C:\\te#st\\[...slug].jsx'))
