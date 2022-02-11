mlly

Missing ECMAScript module utils for Node.js

While ESM Modules are evolving in Node.js ecosystem, there are still many required features that are still experimental or missing or needed to support ESM. This package tries to fill in the gap.

Usage

Install npm package:

yarn add mlly npm install mlly

Note: Node.js 14+ is recommand.

Import utils:

import { } from 'mlly' const { } = require ( 'mlly' )

Resolving ESM modules

Several utilities to make ESM resolution easier:

Respecting ECMAScript Resolver algorithm

Exposed from Node.js implementation

Windows paths normalized

Supporting custom extensions and /index resolution

and resolution Supporting custom conditions

Support resolving from multiple paths or urls

resolve

Resolve a module by respecting ECMAScript Resolver algorithm (internally using wooorm/import-meta-resolve that exposes Node.js implementation).

Additionally supports resolving without extension and /index similar to CommonJS.

import { resolve } from 'mlly' console .log( await resolve( './module.mjs' , { url : import .meta.url }))

Resolve options:

url : URL or string to resolve from (default is pwd() )

: URL or string to resolve from (default is ) conditions : Array of conditions used for resolution algorithm (default is ['node', 'import'] )

: Array of conditions used for resolution algorithm (default is ) extensions : Array of additional extensions to check if import failed (default is ['.mjs', '.cjs', '.js', '.json'] )

resolvePath

Similar to resolve but returns a path instead of URL using fileURLToPath .

import { resolvePath } from 'mlly' console .log( await resolvePath( './module.mjs' , { url : import .meta.url }))

createResolve

Create a resolve function with defaults.

import { createResolve } from 'mlly' const _resolve = createResolve({ url : import .meta.url }) console .log( await _resolve( './module.mjs' ))

Example: Ponyfill import.meta.resolve:

import { createResolve } from 'mlly' import .meta.resolve = createResolve({ url : import .meta.url })

resolveImports

Resolve all static and dynamic imports with relative paths to full resolved path.

import { resolveImports } from 'mlly' console .log( await resolveImports( `import foo from './bar.mjs'` , { url : import .meta.url }))

Syntax Analyzes

isValidNodeImport

Using various syntax detection and heuristics, this method can determine if import is a valid import or not to be imported using dynamic import() before hitting an error!

When resault is false , we usually need a to create a CommonJS require context or add specific rules to the bundler to transform dependency.

import { isValidNodeImport } from 'mlly' await isValidNodeImport( 'some-lib' , {})

Algorithm:

Check import protocol - If is `data:` return `true` (✅ valid) - If is not `node:` , `file:` or `data:` , return `false` ( ❌ invalid)

❌ invalid) Resolve full path of import using Node.js Resolution algorithm

Check full path extension If is .mjs , .cjs , .node or .wasm , return true (✅ valid) If is not .js , return false (❌ invalid) If is matching known mixed syntax ( .esm.js , .es.js , etc) return false ( ❌ invalid)

Read closest package.json file to resolve path

file to resolve path If type: 'module' field is set, return true (✅ valid)

field is set, return (✅ valid) Read source code of resolved path

Try to detect CommonJS syntax usage If yes, return true (✅ valid)

Try to detect ESM syntax usage if yes, return false ( ❌ invalid)



Notes:

There might be still edge cases algorithm cannot cover. It is designed with best-efforts.

This method also allows using dynamic import of CommonJS libraries considering Node.js has Interoperability with CommonJS.

hasESMSyntax

Detect if code, has usage of ESM syntax (Static import , ESM export and import.meta usage)

import { hasESMSyntax } from 'mlly' hasESMSyntax( 'export default foo = 123' )

hasCJSSyntax

Detect if code, has usage of CommonJS syntax ( exports , module.exports , require and global usage)

import { hasCJSSyntax } from 'mlly' hasCJSSyntax( 'export default foo = 123' )

detectSyntax

Tests code against both CJS and ESM.

isMixed indicates if both are detected! This is a common case with legacy packages exporting semi-compatible ESM syntax meant to be used by bundlers.

import { detectSyntax } from 'mlly' detectSyntax( 'export default require("lodash")' )

CommonJS Context

createCommonJS

This utility creates a compatible CommonJS context that is missing in ECMAScript modules.

import { createCommonJS } from 'mlly' const { __dirname, __filename, require } = createCommonJS( import .meta.url)

Note: require and require.resolve implementation are lazy functions. createRequire will be called on first usage.

Import/Export Analyzes

Tools to quikcly analyze ESM synax and extract static import / export

Super fast Regex based implementation

Handle most of edge cases

Find all static ESM imports

Find all dynamic ESM imports

Parse static import statement

Find all named, declared and default exports

findStaticImports

Find all static ESM imports.

Example:

import { findStaticImports } from 'mlly' console .log(findStaticImports( ` // Empty line import foo, { bar /* foo */ } from 'baz' ` ))

Outputs:

[ { type : 'static' , imports : 'foo, { bar /* foo */ } ' , specifier : 'baz' , code : "import foo, { bar /* foo */ } from 'baz'" , start : 15 , end : 55 } ]

parseStaticImport

Parse a dynamic ESM import statement previusly matched by findStaticImports .

Example:

import { findStaticImports, parseStaticImport } from 'mlly' const [match0] = findStaticImports( `import baz, { x, y as z } from 'baz'` ) console .log(parseStaticImport(match0))

Outputs:

{ type : 'static' , imports : 'baz, { x, y as z } ' , specifier : 'baz' , code : "import baz, { x, y as z } from 'baz'" , start : 0 , end : 36 , defaultImport : 'baz' , namespacedImport : undefined , namedImports : { x : 'x' , y : 'z' } }

findDynamicImports

Find all dynamic ESM imports.

Example:

import { findDynamicImports } from 'mlly' console .log(findDynamicImports( ` const foo = await import('bar') ` ))

findExports

Note: API Of this function might be broken in a breaking change for code matcher

import { findExports } from 'mlly' console .log(findExports( ` export const foo = 'bar' export { bar, baz } export default something ` ))

Outputs:

[ { type : 'declaration' , declaration : 'const' , name : 'foo' , code : 'export const foo' , start : 1 , end : 17 }, { type : 'named' , exports : ' bar, baz ' , code : 'export { bar, baz }' , start : 26 , end : 45 , names : [ 'bar' , 'baz' ] }, { type : 'default' , code : 'export default ' , start : 46 , end : 61 } ]

Evaluating Modules

Set of utilities to evaluate ESM modules using data: imports

Allow evaluating modules using

Automatic import rewrite to resolved path using static analyzes

Allow bypass ESM Cache

Stack-trace support

.json loader

evalModule

Transform and evaluates module code using dynamic imports.

import { evalModule } from 'mlly' await evalModule( `console.log("Hello World!")` ) await evalModule( ` import { reverse } from './utils.mjs' console.log(reverse('!emosewa si sj')) ` , { url : import .meta.url })

Options:

all resolve options

options url : File URL

loadModule

Dynamically loads a module by evaluating source code.

import { loadModule } from 'mlly' await loadModule( './hello.mjs' , { url : import .meta.url })

Options are same as evalModule .

transformModule

Resolves all relative imports will be resolved

All usages of import.meta.url will be replaced with url or from option

import { toDataURL } from 'mlly' console .log(transformModule( `console.log(import.meta.url)` ), { url : 'test.mjs' })

Options are same as evalModule .

Other Utils

fileURLToPath

Similar to url.fileURLToPath but also converts windows backslash \ to unix slash / and handles if input is already a path.

import { fileURLToPath } from 'mlly' console .log(fileURLToPath( 'file:///foo/bar.js' )) console .log(fileURLToPath( 'file:///C:/path/' ))

normalizeid

Ensures id has either of node: , data: , http: , https: or file: protocols.

import { ensureProtocol } from 'mlly' console .log(normalizeid( '/foo/bar.js' ))

loadURL

Read source contents of a URL. (currently only file protocol supported)

import { resolve, loadURL } from 'mlly' const url = await resolve( './index.mjs' , { url : import .meta.url }) console .log( await loadURL(url))

toDataURL

Convert code to data: URL using base64 encoding.

import { toDataURL } from 'mlly' console .log(toDataURL( ` // This is an example console.log('Hello world') ` ))

interopDefault

Return the default export of a module at the top-level, alongside any other named exports.

import myModule from 'my-module' console .log(interopDefault(myModule))

sanitizeURIComponent

Replace reserved charachters from a segment of URI to make it compatible with rfc2396.

import { sanitizeURIComponent } from 'mlly' console .log(sanitizeURIComponent( `foo:bar` ))

sanitizeFilePath

Sanitize each path of a file name or path with sanitizeURIComponent for URI compatibility.

import { sanitizeFilePath } from 'mlly' console .log(sanitizeFilePath( 'C:\\te#st\\[...slug].jsx' ))

License

