Multivariate linear regression.
npm install --save ml-regression-multivariate-linear
Arguments
x: Matrix containing the inputs
y: Matrix containing the outputs
Options
intercept: boolean indicating if intercept terms should be computed (default: true)
statistics: boolean for calculating and returning regression statistics (default: true)
import MLR from "ml-regression-multivariate-linear";
const x = [
[0, 0],
[1, 2],
[2, 3],
[3, 4]
];
// Y0 = X0 * 2, Y1 = X1 * 2, Y2 = X0 + X1
const y = [
[0, 0, 0],
[2, 4, 3],
[4, 6, 5],
[6, 8, 7]
];
const mlr = new MLR(x, y);
console.log(mlr.predict([3, 3]));
// [6, 6, 6]