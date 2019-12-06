openbase logo
ml-regression-multivariate-linear

by mljs
2.0.3 (see all)

Multivariate linear regression

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

ml-regression-multivariate-linear

Multivariate linear regression.

Multivariate linear regression.

Installation

npm install --save ml-regression-multivariate-linear

API

new MLR(x, y[, options])

Arguments

  • x: Matrix containing the inputs
  • y: Matrix containing the outputs

Options

  • intercept: boolean indicating if intercept terms should be computed (default: true)
  • statistics: boolean for calculating and returning regression statistics (default: true)

Usage

import MLR from "ml-regression-multivariate-linear";

const x = [
  [0, 0],
  [1, 2],
  [2, 3],
  [3, 4]
];
// Y0 = X0 * 2, Y1 = X1 * 2, Y2 = X0 + X1
const y = [
  [0, 0, 0],
  [2, 4, 3],
  [4, 6, 5],
  [6, 8, 7]
];
const mlr = new MLR(x, y);
console.log(mlr.predict([3, 3]));
// [6, 6, 6]

License

MIT

