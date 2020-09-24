openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ml-regression

by mljs
5.0.0 (see all)

Regression algorithms

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.8K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ml-regression

NPM version build status npm download

Regression algorithms.

Installation

$ npm install ml-regression

Examples

Simple linear regression

const SLR = require('ml-regression').SLR;
let inputs = [80, 60, 10, 20, 30];
let outputs = [20, 40, 30, 50, 60];

let regression = new SLR(inputs, outputs);
regression.toString(3) === 'f(x) = - 0.265 * x + 50.6';

Check this cool blog post for a detailed example: https://hackernoon.com/machine-learning-with-javascript-part-1-9b97f3ed4fe5

Polynomial regression

const PolynomialRegression = require('ml-regression').PolynomialRegression;
const x = [50, 50, 50, 70, 70, 70, 80, 80, 80, 90, 90, 90, 100, 100, 100];
const y = [3.3, 2.8, 2.9, 2.3, 2.6, 2.1, 2.5, 2.9, 2.4, 3.0, 3.1, 2.8, 3.3, 3.5, 3.0];
const degree = 5; // setup the maximum degree of the polynomial
const regression = new PolynomialRegression(x, y, degree);
console.log(regression.predict(80)); // Apply the model to some x value. Prints 2.6.
console.log(regression.coefficients); // Prints the coefficients in increasing order of power (from 0 to degree).
console.log(regression.toString(3)); // Prints a human-readable version of the function.
console.log(regression.toLaTeX());

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial