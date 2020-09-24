Regression algorithms.

Installation

$ npm install ml-regression

Examples

Simple linear regression

const SLR = require ( 'ml-regression' ).SLR; let inputs = [ 80 , 60 , 10 , 20 , 30 ]; let outputs = [ 20 , 40 , 30 , 50 , 60 ]; let regression = new SLR(inputs, outputs); regression.toString( 3 ) === 'f(x) = - 0.265 * x + 50.6' ;

Check this cool blog post for a detailed example: https://hackernoon.com/machine-learning-with-javascript-part-1-9b97f3ed4fe5

Polynomial regression

const PolynomialRegression = require ( 'ml-regression' ).PolynomialRegression; const x = [ 50 , 50 , 50 , 70 , 70 , 70 , 80 , 80 , 80 , 90 , 90 , 90 , 100 , 100 , 100 ]; const y = [ 3.3 , 2.8 , 2.9 , 2.3 , 2.6 , 2.1 , 2.5 , 2.9 , 2.4 , 3.0 , 3.1 , 2.8 , 3.3 , 3.5 , 3.0 ]; const degree = 5 ; const regression = new PolynomialRegression(x, y, degree); console .log(regression.predict( 80 )); console .log(regression.coefficients); console .log(regression.toString( 3 )); console .log(regression.toLaTeX());

License

MIT