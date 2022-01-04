Matrix manipulation and computation library.

Maintained by Zakodium

Installation

$ npm install ml-matrix

Usage

As an ES module

import { Matrix } from 'ml-matrix' ; const matrix = Matrix.ones( 5 , 5 );

As a CommonJS module

const { Matrix } = require ( 'ml-matrix' ); const matrix = Matrix.ones( 5 , 5 );

Examples

Standard operations

const { Matrix } = require ( 'ml-matrix' ); var A = new Matrix([[ 1 , 1 ], [ 2 , 2 ]]); var B = new Matrix([[ 3 , 3 ], [ 1 , 1 ]]); var C = new Matrix([[ 3 , 3 ], [ 1 , 1 ]]); const addition = Matrix.add(A, B); const subtraction = Matrix.sub(A, B); const multiplication = A.mmul(B); const mulByNumber = Matrix.mul(A, 10 ); const divByNumber = Matrix.div(A, 10 ); const modulo = Matrix.mod(B, 2 ); const maxMatrix = Matrix.max(A, B); const minMatrix = Matrix.min(A, B); C.add(A); C.sub(A); C.mul( 10 ); C.div( 10 ); C.mod( 2 ); var A = new Matrix([[ 1 , 1 ], [ -1 , -1 ]]); var exponential = Matrix.exp(A); var cosinus = Matrix.cos(A); var absolute = Matrix.abs(A); var numberRows = A.rows; var numberCols = A.columns; var firstValue = A.get( 0 , 0 ); var numberElements = A.size; var isRow = A.isRowVector(); var isColumn = A.isColumnVector(); var isSquare = A.isSquare(); var isSym = A.isSymmetric(); A.set( 1 , 0 , 10 ); var diag = A.diag(); var m = A.mean(); var product = A.prod(); var norm = A.norm(); var transpose = A.transpose(); var z = Matrix.zeros( 3 , 2 ); var z = Matrix.ones( 2 , 3 ); var z = Matrix.eye( 3 , 4 );

Maths

const { Matrix, inverse, solve, linearDependencies, QrDecomposition, LuDecomposition, CholeskyDecomposition, EigenvalueDecomposition } = require ( 'ml-matrix' ); var A = new Matrix([[ 2 , 3 , 5 ], [ 4 , 1 , 6 ], [ 1 , 3 , 0 ]]); var inverseA = inverse(A); var B = A.mmul(inverseA); var A = new Matrix([[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 8 , 9 ]]); var inverseA = inverse(A, (useSVD = true )); var B = A.mmul(inverseA); var A = new Matrix([[ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ], [ 5 , 6 ]]); var pseudoInverseA = A.pseudoInverse(); var B = A.mmul(pseudoInverseA).mmul(A); var A = new Matrix([[ 3 , 1 ], [ 4.25 , 1 ], [ 5.5 , 1 ], [ 8 , 1 ]]); var b = Matrix.columnVector([ 4.5 , 4.25 , 5.5 , 5.5 ]); var x = solve(A, b); var error = Matrix.sub(b, A.mmul(x)); var A = new Matrix([[ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 8 , 9 ]]); var b = Matrix.columnVector([ 8 , 20 , 32 ]); var x = solve(A, b, (useSVD = true )); var error = Matrix.sub(b, A.mmul(x)); var A = new Matrix([[ 2 , 3 , 5 ], [ 4 , 1 , 6 ], [ 1 , 3 , 0 ]]); var QR = new QrDecomposition(A); var Q = QR.orthogonalMatrix; var R = QR.upperTriangularMatrix; var A = new Matrix([[ 2 , 3 , 5 ], [ 4 , 1 , 6 ], [ 1 , 3 , 0 ]]); var LU = new LuDecomposition(A); var L = LU.lowerTriangularMatrix; var U = LU.upperTriangularMatrix; var P = LU.pivotPermutationVector; var A = new Matrix([[ 2 , 3 , 5 ], [ 4 , 1 , 6 ], [ 1 , 3 , 0 ]]); var cholesky = new CholeskyDecomposition(A); var L = cholesky.lowerTriangularMatrix; var A = new Matrix([[ 2 , 3 , 5 ], [ 4 , 1 , 6 ], [ 1 , 3 , 0 ]]); var e = new EigenvalueDecomposition(A); var real = e.realEigenvalues; var imaginary = e.imaginaryEigenvalues; var vectors = e.eigenvectorMatrix; var A = new Matrix([ [ 2 , 0 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 1 , 6 , 0 ], [ 0 , 3 , 0 , 1 ], [ 0 , 0 , 1 , 0 ], [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 0 ], ]); var dependencies = linearDependencies(A);

License

MIT