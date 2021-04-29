K-means clustering aims to partition n observations into k clusters in which each observation belongs to the cluster with the nearest mean.

Maintained by Zakodium

Installation

npm i ml-kmeans

Example

const kmeans = require ( 'ml-kmeans' ); let data = [[ 1 , 1 , 1 ], [ 1 , 2 , 1 ], [ -1 , -1 , -1 ], [ -1 , -1 , -1.5 ]]; let centers = [[ 1 , 2 , 1 ], [ -1 , -1 , -1 ]]; let ans = kmeans(data, 2 , { initialization : centers }); console .log(ans);

Authors

Sources

D. Arthur, S. Vassilvitskii, k-means++: The Advantages of Careful Seeding, in: Proc. of the 18th Annual ACM-SIAM Symposium on Discrete Algorithms, 2007, pp. 1027–1035. Link to article

License

MIT