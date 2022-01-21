Functional utilities to transform and compute stats on arrays
|Name
|Description
|ml-array-sequential-fill
|Fill / create an array with sequential numbers
|ml-array-min
|Get the minimum value in an array
|ml-array-max
|Get the maximum value in an array
|ml-array-rescale
|Rescale an array into a range
|ml-array-mean
|Get the average value in an array
|ml-array-median
|Get the median value in an array
|ml-array-mode
|Get the first mode value in an array
|ml-array-normed
|Get a normed array
|ml-array-sum
|Get the sum or the array elements
|ml-array-variance
|Get the variance in an array
|ml-array-standard-deviation
|Get the standard deviation in an array