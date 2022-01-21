openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ml-array-mean

by mljs
1.1.5 (see all)

Functional utilities to transform and compute stats on arrays

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ml-array

Functional utilities to transform and compute stats on arrays

Packages

NameDescription
ml-array-sequential-fillFill / create an array with sequential numbers
ml-array-minGet the minimum value in an array
ml-array-maxGet the maximum value in an array
ml-array-rescaleRescale an array into a range
ml-array-meanGet the average value in an array
ml-array-medianGet the median value in an array
ml-array-modeGet the first mode value in an array
ml-array-normedGet a normed array
ml-array-sumGet the sum or the array elements
ml-array-varianceGet the variance in an array
ml-array-standard-deviationGet the standard deviation in an array

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial