This library is a compilation of the tools developed in the mljs organization.
It is mainly maintained for use in the browser. If you are working with Node.js, you might prefer to add to your dependencies only the libraries that you need, as they are usually published to npm more often.
We prefix all our npm package names with
ml- (eg. ml-matrix) so they are easy to find.
To include the ml.js library in a web page:
<script src="https://www.lactame.com/lib/ml/6.0.0/ml.min.js"></script>
It will be available as the global
ML variable. The package is in UMD format.
ML.PCA
ML.HClust
ML.KMeans
ML.NaiveBayes
ML.KNN
ML.PLS
ML.KOPLS
ML.CrossValidation
ML.ConfusionMatrix
ML.DecisionTreeClassifier
ML.RandomForestClassifier
ML.SimpleLinearRegression
ML.PolynomialRegression
ML.MultivariateLinearRegression
ML.PowerRegression
ML.ExponentialRegression
ML.TheilSenRegression
ML.RobustPolynomialRegression
ML.DecisionTreeRegression
ML.RandomForestRegression
ML.levenbergMarquardt
ML.FCNNLS
ML.Matrix (Matrix class)
ML.SVD
ML.EVD
ML.CholeskyDecomposition
ML.LuDecomposition
ML.QrDecomposition
ML.SparseMatrix
ML.Kernel
ML.Distance
ML.Similarity
ML.distanceMatrix
ML.XSadd
ML.nGMCA
ML.Array
ML.Array.min
ML.Array.max
ML.Array.median
ML.Array.mean
ML.Array.mode
ML.Array.normed
ML.Array.rescale
ML.Array.sequentialFill
ML.Array.standardDeviation
ML.Array.variance
ML.ArrayXY
Functions dealing with an object containing 2 properties x and y, both arrays.
Example:
let result = ML.ArrayXY.sortX({ x: [2, 3, 1], y: [4, 6, 2] });
// result = {x: [1,2,3], y: [2,4,6]}
ML.ArrayXY.weightedMerge: Merge abscissa values on similar ordinates and weight the group of abscissa
ML.ArrayXY.maxMerge: Merge abscissa values on similar ordinates and keeps the abscissa with bigger ordinate value
ML.ArrayXY.closestX: Get the closest point for a specific abscissa value
ML.ArrayXY.centroidsMerge: Merge abscissa values if the ordinate value is in a list of centroids
ML.ArrayXY.sortX: Sort a set of point based on the abscissas values
ML.ArrayXY.maxY: Sort a set of point based on the abscissas values
ML.ArrayXY.uniqueX: Ensure that x values are unique
ML.Performance
ML.PCA
ML.savitzkyGolay
ML.GSD
ML.BitArray
ML.HashTable
ML.padArray
ML.binarySearch
ML.numSort
ML.Random
Surprisingly good machine learning library in js. I have majorly used random forest classifier and the experience was better than expected. There are quite a few hyperparameters exposed by the algorithm to tweak the classifier. But still it doesn't stand much as compared to the python libraries. I would suggest going for this if working on school/college level projects. But as for as professional projects are concerned, it doesn't stand a chance.