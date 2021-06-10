Introduction

This library is a compilation of the tools developed in the mljs organization.

It is mainly maintained for use in the browser. If you are working with Node.js, you might prefer to add to your dependencies only the libraries that you need, as they are usually published to npm more often.

We prefix all our npm package names with ml- (eg. ml-matrix) so they are easy to find.

To include the ml.js library in a web page:

< script src = "https://www.lactame.com/lib/ml/6.0.0/ml.min.js" > </ script >

It will be available as the global ML variable. The package is in UMD format.

List of included libraries

Unsupervised learning

Principal component analysis (PCA): ML.PCA

Hierarchical clustering: ML.HClust

K-means clustering: ML.KMeans

Supervised learning

Naive Bayes: ML.NaiveBayes

K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN): ML.KNN

Partial least squares (PLS): ML.PLS

K-OPLS: ML.KOPLS

Cross-validation: ML.CrossValidation

Confusion matrix: ML.ConfusionMatrix

Decision tree classifier: ML.DecisionTreeClassifier

Random forest classifier: ML.RandomForestClassifier

Artificial neural networks (ANN)

Feedforward Neural Networks: ML.FNN

Self-organizing map / Kohonen networks: ML.SOM

Regression

Simple linear regression: ML.SimpleLinearRegression

Polynomial regression: ML.PolynomialRegression

Multivariate linear regression: ML.MultivariateLinearRegression

Power regression: ML.PowerRegression

Exponential regression: ML.ExponentialRegression

Theil-Sen regression: ML.TheilSenRegression

Robust polynomial regression: ML.RobustPolynomialRegression

Decision tree regression: ML.DecisionTreeRegression

Random forest regression: ML.RandomForestRegression

Optimization

Levenberg-Marquardt: ML.levenbergMarquardt

Fast Combinatorial Non-negative Least Squares: ML.FCNNLS

Math

Matrix: ML.Matrix (Matrix class)

(Matrix class) Singular value decomposition (SVD): ML.SVD

Eigenvalue decomposition (EVD): ML.EVD

Cholesky decomposition: ML.CholeskyDecomposition

Lu decomposition: ML.LuDecomposition

Qr decomposition: ML.QrDecomposition

Sparse matrix: ML.SparseMatrix

Kernels: ML.Kernel

Distance functions: ML.Distance

Similarity functions: ML.Similarity

Distance matrix: ML.distanceMatrix

XORShift-add RNG: ML.XSadd

non-negative Generalized Morphological Component Analysis ML.nGMCA

Functions dealing with an object containing 2 properties x and y, both arrays.

Example:

let result = ML.ArrayXY.sortX({ x : [ 2 , 3 , 1 ], y : [ 4 , 6 , 2 ] });

ML.ArrayXY.weightedMerge: Merge abscissa values on similar ordinates and weight the group of abscissa

ML.ArrayXY.maxMerge: Merge abscissa values on similar ordinates and keeps the abscissa with bigger ordinate value

ML.ArrayXY.closestX: Get the closest point for a specific abscissa value

ML.ArrayXY.centroidsMerge: Merge abscissa values if the ordinate value is in a list of centroids

ML.ArrayXY.sortX: Sort a set of point based on the abscissas values

ML.ArrayXY.maxY: Sort a set of point based on the abscissas values

ML.ArrayXY.uniqueX: Ensure that x values are unique

Statistics

Data processing

Savitzky-Golay filter: ML.savitzkyGolay

Global Spectral Deconvolution (GSD): ML.GSD

Utility

Bit array operations: ML.BitArray

Hash table: ML.HashTable

Pad array: ML.padArray

Binary search: ML.binarySearch

Number comparison functions for sorting: ML.numSort

Random number generation: ML.Random

License

MIT