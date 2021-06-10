openbase logo
ml

by mljs
6.0.0 (see all)

Machine learning tools in JavaScript

Downloads/wk

71

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

52

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Machine Learning

ml.js - Machine learning tools in JavaScript

Introduction

This library is a compilation of the tools developed in the mljs organization.
It is mainly maintained for use in the browser. If you are working with Node.js, you might prefer to add to your dependencies only the libraries that you need, as they are usually published to npm more often.
We prefix all our npm package names with ml- (eg. ml-matrix) so they are easy to find.

To include the ml.js library in a web page:

<script src="https://www.lactame.com/lib/ml/6.0.0/ml.min.js"></script>

It will be available as the global ML variable. The package is in UMD format.

List of included libraries

Unsupervised learning

Supervised learning

Artificial neural networks (ANN)

  • Feedforward Neural Networks: ML.FNN
  • Self-organizing map / Kohonen networks: ML.SOM

Regression

Optimization

Math

ML.Array

ML.ArrayXY

Functions dealing with an object containing 2 properties x and y, both arrays.

Example:

let result = ML.ArrayXY.sortX({ x: [2, 3, 1], y: [4, 6, 2] });
// result = {x: [1,2,3], y: [2,4,6]}

Statistics

Data processing

Utility

License

MIT

100
axelblazePro25 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Surprisingly good machine learning library in js. I have majorly used random forest classifier and the experience was better than expected. There are quite a few hyperparameters exposed by the algorithm to tweak the classifier. But still it doesn't stand much as compared to the python libraries. I would suggest going for this if working on school/college level projects. But as for as professional projects are concerned, it doesn't stand a chance.

0

