Lightweight file-to-file transformer
✅ Copies all assets
✅ Supports Vue Single File Components
✅ Fast and minimal transform by esbuild
✅
.d.ts generation for
.ts,
.js and
.vue files
Bundling libraries isn't always the best choice:
While there are tools like tsc and @babel/cli, they mostly focus on transpiling rather than keeping source level quality. Also they lack support for handling custom extensions like
.vue and copying assets.
npx mkdist [rootDir] [--src=src] [--dist=dist] [--pattern=glob] [--format=cjs|esm] [-d|--declaration] [--ext=mjs|js|ts]