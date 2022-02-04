mkdist

Lightweight file-to-file transformer

✅ Copies all assets

✅ Supports Vue Single File Components

✅ Fast and minimal transform by esbuild

✅ .d.ts generation for .ts , .js and .vue files

Bundling libraries isn't always the best choice:

We lose original file structure

We lose modern syntax by transpiling in bundle

We lose critical-css by extracting css to a global dist (vue)

Dependencies will be always imported from bundle even if not used (a second bundling step might fix this but it usually won't happen in development and for dependencies with side-effects)

While there are tools like tsc and @babel/cli, they mostly focus on transpiling rather than keeping source level quality. Also they lack support for handling custom extensions like .vue and copying assets.

🚀 Usage

npx mkdist [rootDir] [--src=src] [--dist=dist] [--pattern=glob] [--format=cjs|esm] [-d|--declaration] [--ext=mjs|js|ts]

License

MIT