mkdirp

NOTE: This is a strict variant of substacks mkdirp.

Like mkdir -p , but in node.js!

example

var mkdirp = require ( 'mkdirp' ); mkdirp( '/tmp/foo/bar/baz' , function ( err ) { if (err) console .error(err) else console .log( 'pow!' ) });

Output

And now /tmp/foo/bar/baz exists, huzzah!

methods

var mkdirp = require ( 'mkdirp' );

Create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at dir with octal permission string mode .

If mode isn't specified, it defaults to 0777 & (~process.umask()) .

cb(err, made) fires with the error or the first directory made that had to be created, if any.

Synchronously create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at dir with octal permission string mode .

If mode isn't specified, it defaults to 0777 & (~process.umask()) .

Returns the first directory that had to be created, if any.

usage

This package also ships with a mkdirp command.

usage : mkdirp [DIR1,DIR2..] {OPTIONS} Create each supplied directory including any necessary parent directories that don If the directory already exists, do nothing . OPTIONS are: -m, --mode If a directory needs to be created, set the mode as an octal permission string .

install

With npm do:

npm install mkdirp

to get the library, or

npm install -g mkdirp

to get the command.

license

MIT