mkdirp-strict

by James Halliday
0.4.1 (see all)

Recursively mkdir, like `mkdir -p`, but in node.js

Documentation
6

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mkdirp

NOTE: This is a strict variant of substacks mkdirp.

Like mkdir -p, but in node.js!

example

pow.js

var mkdirp = require('mkdirp');

mkdirp('/tmp/foo/bar/baz', function (err) {
    if (err) console.error(err)
    else console.log('pow!')
});

Output

And now /tmp/foo/bar/baz exists, huzzah!

methods

var mkdirp = require('mkdirp');

mkdirp(dir, mode, cb)

Create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at dir with octal permission string mode.

If mode isn't specified, it defaults to 0777 & (~process.umask()).

cb(err, made) fires with the error or the first directory made that had to be created, if any.

mkdirp.sync(dir, mode)

Synchronously create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at dir with octal permission string mode.

If mode isn't specified, it defaults to 0777 & (~process.umask()).

Returns the first directory that had to be created, if any.

usage

This package also ships with a mkdirp command.

usage: mkdirp [DIR1,DIR2..] {OPTIONS}

  Create each supplied directory including any necessary parent directories that
  don't yet exist.

  If the directory already exists, do nothing.

OPTIONS are:

  -m, --mode   If a directory needs to be created, set the mode as an octal
               permission string.

install

With npm do:

npm install mkdirp

to get the library, or

npm install -g mkdirp

to get the command.

license

MIT

