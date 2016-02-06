NOTE: This is a strict variant of substacks mkdirp.
Like
mkdir -p, but in node.js!
var mkdirp = require('mkdirp');
mkdirp('/tmp/foo/bar/baz', function (err) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log('pow!')
});
Output
And now /tmp/foo/bar/baz exists, huzzah!
var mkdirp = require('mkdirp');
Create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at
dir with octal
permission string
mode.
If
mode isn't specified, it defaults to
0777 & (~process.umask()).
cb(err, made) fires with the error or the first directory
made
that had to be created, if any.
Synchronously create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at
dir
with octal permission string
mode.
If
mode isn't specified, it defaults to
0777 & (~process.umask()).
Returns the first directory that had to be created, if any.
This package also ships with a
mkdirp command.
usage: mkdirp [DIR1,DIR2..] {OPTIONS}
Create each supplied directory including any necessary parent directories that
don't yet exist.
If the directory already exists, do nothing.
OPTIONS are:
-m, --mode If a directory needs to be created, set the mode as an octal
permission string.
With npm do:
npm install mkdirp
to get the library, or
npm install -g mkdirp
to get the command.
MIT