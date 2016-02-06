Like
mkdir -p, but in node.js!
var mkdirp = require('mkdirp');
mkdirp('/tmp/foo/bar/baz', function (err) {
if (err) console.error(err)
else console.log('pow!')
});
Output
And now /tmp/foo/bar/baz exists, huzzah!
var mkdirp = require('mkdirp');
Create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at
dir with octal
permission string
opts.mode. If
opts is a non-object, it will be treated as
the
opts.mode.
If
opts.mode isn't specified, it defaults to
0777 & (~process.umask()).
cb(err, made) fires with the error or the first directory
made
that had to be created, if any.
You can optionally pass in an alternate
fs implementation by passing in
opts.fs. Your implementation should have
opts.fs.mkdir(path, mode, cb) and
opts.fs.stat(path, cb).
Synchronously create a new directory and any necessary subdirectories at
dir
with octal permission string
opts.mode. If
opts is a non-object, it will be
treated as the
opts.mode.
If
opts.mode isn't specified, it defaults to
0777 & (~process.umask()).
Returns the first directory that had to be created, if any.
You can optionally pass in an alternate
fs implementation by passing in
opts.fs. Your implementation should have
opts.fs.mkdirSync(path, mode) and
opts.fs.statSync(path).
This package also ships with a
mkdirp command.
usage: mkdirp [DIR1,DIR2..] {OPTIONS}
Create each supplied directory including any necessary parent directories that
don't yet exist.
If the directory already exists, do nothing.
OPTIONS are:
-m, --mode If a directory needs to be created, set the mode as an octal
permission string.
With npm do:
npm install mkdirp
to get the library, or
npm install -g mkdirp
to get the command.
MIT