mkdirp (which this package was wrapping) itself supports promises now, please switch to that
fs.mkdir also supports
recursive mode and returns promises
Like mkdir -p, but in node.js!
npm install --only=production --save mkdirp-promise
const mkdirp = require('mkdirp-promise')
mkdirp(dir, [, options])
pattern:
String
options:
Object or
String
Return:
Object (Promise)
When it finishes, it will be fulfilled with the first directory made that had to be created, if any.
When it fails, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.
mkdirp('/tmp/foo/bar/baz')
.then(console.log) //=> '/tmp/foo'
.catch(console.error)
options
The
option object will be directly passed to mkdirp.
©️ ahmadnassri.com · License: ISC · Github: @ahmadnassri · Twitter: @ahmadnassri