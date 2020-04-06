openbase logo
mkdirp-promise

by Ahmad Nassri
5.0.1 (see all)

Promise version of mkdirp

Downloads/wk

735K

GitHub Stars

30

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This package is broken and no longer maintained. 'mkdirp' itself supports promises now, please switch to that.

Readme

mkdirp-promise version License

⚠️ This package is broken and no longer maintained

mkdirp (which this package was wrapping) itself supports promises now, please switch to that

Or, if you're using the latest Node.js version, fs.mkdir also supports recursive mode and returns promises

Promise version of mkdirp:

Like mkdir -p, but in node.js!

Install

npm install --only=production --save mkdirp-promise

API

const mkdirp = require('mkdirp-promise')

mkdirp(dir, [, options])

pattern: String options: Object or String Return: Object (Promise)

When it finishes, it will be fulfilled with the first directory made that had to be created, if any.

When it fails, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.

mkdirp('/tmp/foo/bar/baz')
  .then(console.log) //=> '/tmp/foo'
  .catch(console.error)

options

The option object will be directly passed to mkdirp.

©️ ahmadnassri.com  ·  License: ISC  ·  Github: @ahmadnassri  ·  Twitter: @ahmadnassri

