Karolis Šarapnickis ● Vilnius, Lithuania ● 86 Rating s ● 79 Review s ●

December 29, 2020

Easy to Use

A cross-platform `mkdir -p` utility. The main usage for this would be to have cross-platform functionality in CI use cases. If you're using this in Node.js environments - choose fs-extra, as it has far more similar helpers and adoption.