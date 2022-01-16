Create self signed tls certificates without OpenSSL.

Install

npm install -g mkcert

CLI

Create a Certificate Authority

$ mkcert create-ca --help Usage: create-ca [options] Options: - -organization [value] Organization name ( default: "Test CA" ) - -country-code [value] Country code ( default: "US" ) - -state [value] State name ( default: "California" ) - -locality [value] Locality address ( default: "San Francisco" ) - -validity [days] Validity in days ( default: 365 ) - -key [file] Output key ( default: "ca.key" ) - -cert [file] Output certificate ( default: "ca.crt" ) - h, --help output usage information

Create a Certificate

$ mkcert create-cert --help Usage: create-cert [options] Options: --ca-key [file] CA private key ( default : "ca.key" ) --ca-cert [file] CA certificate ( default : "ca.crt" ) --validity [days] Validity in days ( default : 365 ) --key [file] Output key ( default : "cert.key" ) --cert [file] Output certificate ( default : "cert.crt" ) --domains [values] Comma separated list of domains/ip addresses ( default : "localhost,127.0.0.1" ) -h, --help output usage information

API