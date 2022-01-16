Create self signed tls certificates without OpenSSL.
npm install -g mkcert
$ mkcert create-ca --help
Usage: create-ca [options]
Options:
--organization [value] Organization name (default: "Test CA")
--country-code [value] Country code (default: "US")
--state [value] State name (default: "California")
--locality [value] Locality address (default: "San Francisco")
--validity [days] Validity in days (default: 365)
--key [file] Output key (default: "ca.key")
--cert [file] Output certificate (default: "ca.crt")
-h, --help output usage information
$ mkcert create-cert --help
Usage: create-cert [options]
Options:
--ca-key [file] CA private key (default: "ca.key")
--ca-cert [file] CA certificate (default: "ca.crt")
--validity [days] Validity in days (default: 365)
--key [file] Output key (default: "cert.key")
--cert [file] Output certificate (default: "cert.crt")
--domains [values] Comma separated list of domains/ip addresses (default: "localhost,127.0.0.1")
-h, --help output usage information
const mkcert = require('mkcert');
// create a certificate authority
const ca = await mkcert.createCA({
organization: 'Hello CA',
countryCode: 'NP',
state: 'Bagmati',
locality: 'Kathmandu',
validityDays: 365
});
// then create a tls certificate
const cert = await mkcert.createCert({
domains: ['127.0.0.1', 'localhost'],
validityDays: 365,
caKey: ca.key,
caCert: ca.cert
});
console.log(cert.key, cert.cert); // certificate info
console.log(`${cert.cert}\n${ca.cert}`); // create a full chain certificate by merging CA and domain certificates