React Select
import Select, { Option } from 'rc-select';
export default () => (
<Select>
<Option value="jack">jack</Option>
<Option value="lucy">lucy</Option>
<Option value="yiminghe">yiminghe</Option>
</Select>
);
|name
|description
|type
|default
|id
|html id to set on the component wrapper
|String
|''
|className
|additional css class of root dom node
|String
|''
|data-*
|html data attributes to set on the component wrapper
|String
|''
|prefixCls
|prefix class
|String
|''
|animation
|dropdown animation name. only support slide-up now
|String
|''
|transitionName
|dropdown css animation name
|String
|''
|choiceTransitionName
|css animation name for selected items at multiple mode
|String
|''
|dropdownMatchSelectWidth
|whether dropdown's with is same with select
|bool
|true
|dropdownClassName
|additional className applied to dropdown
|String
|-
|dropdownStyle
|additional style applied to dropdown
|Object
|{}
|dropdownAlign
|additional align applied to dropdown
|Object
|{}
|dropdownMenuStyle
|additional style applied to dropdown menu
|Object
|{}
|notFoundContent
|specify content to show when no result matches.
|ReactNode
|'Not Found'
|tokenSeparators
|separator used to tokenize on tag/multiple mode
|string[]?
|open
|control select open
|bool
|defaultOpen
|control select default open
|bool
|placeholder
|select placeholder
|React Node
|showSearch
|whether show search input in single mode
|bool
|true
|showArrow
|whether show arrow
|bool
|true (single mode), false (multiple mode)
|allowClear
|whether allowClear
|bool
|false
|tags
|when tagging is enabled the user can select from pre-existing options or create a new tag by picking the first choice, which is what the user has typed into the search box so far.
|bool
|false
|tagRender
|render custom tags.
|(props: CustomTagProps) => ReactNode
|-
|maxTagTextLength
|max tag text length to show
|number
|-
|maxTagCount
|max tag count to show
|number
|-
|maxTagPlaceholder
|placeholder for omitted values
|ReactNode/function(omittedValues)
|-
|combobox
|enable combobox mode(can not set multiple at the same time)
|bool
|false
|multiple
|whether multiple select
|bool
|false
|disabled
|whether disabled select
|bool
|false
|filterOption
|whether filter options by input value. default filter by option's optionFilterProp prop's value
|bool
|true/Function(inputValue:string, option:Option)
|optionFilterProp
|which prop value of option will be used for filter if filterOption is true
|String
|'value'
|filterSort
|Sort function for search options sorting, see Array.sort's compareFunction.
|Function(optionA:Option, optionB: Option)
|-
|optionLabelProp
|render option value or option children as content of select
|String: 'value'/'children'
|'value'
|defaultValue
|initial selected option(s)
|String | String[]
|-
|value
|current selected option(s)
|String | String[] | {key:String, label:React.Node} | {key:String, label:React.Node}[]
|-
|labelInValue
|whether to embed label in value, see above value type. Not support
combobox mode
|Bool
|false
|backfill
|whether backfill select option to search input (Only works in single and combobox mode)
|Bool
|false
|onChange
|called when select an option or input value change(combobox)
|function(value, option:Option | Option[])
|-
|onSearch
|called when input changed
|function
|-
|onBlur
|called when blur
|function
|-
|onFocus
|called when focus
|function
|-
|onPopupScroll
|called when menu is scrolled
|function
|-
|onSelect
|called when a option is selected. param is option's value and option instance
|Function(value, option:Option)
|-
|onDeselect
|called when a option is deselected. param is option's value. only called for multiple or tags
|Function(value, option:Option)
|-
|onInputKeyDown
|called when key down on input
|Function(event)
|-
|defaultActiveFirstOption
|whether active first option by default
|bool
|true
|getPopupContainer
|container which popup select menu rendered into
|function(trigger:Node):Node
|function(){return document.body;}
|getInputElement
|customize input element
|function(): Element
|-
|showAction
|actions trigger the dropdown to show
|String[]?
|-
|autoFocus
|focus select after mount
|Bool
|-
|autoClearSearchValue
|auto clear search input value when multiple select is selected/deselected
|boolean
|true
|inputIcon
|specify the select arrow icon
|ReactNode
|-
|clearIcon
|specify the clear icon
|ReactNode
|-
|removeIcon
|specify the remove icon
|ReactNode
|-
|menuItemSelectedIcon
|specify the item selected icon
|ReactNode | (props: MenuItemProps) => ReactNode
|-
|dropdownRender
|render custom dropdown menu
|(menu: React.Node, props: MenuProps) => ReactNode
|-
|loading
|show loading icon in arrow
|Boolean
|false
|virtual
|Disable virtual scroll
|Boolean
|true
|direction
|direction of dropdown
|'ltr' | 'rtl'
|'ltr'
|name
|description
|parameters
|return
|focus
|focus select programmably
|-
|-
|blur
|blur select programmably
|-
|-
|name
|description
|type
|default
|className
|additional class to option
|String
|''
|disabled
|no effect for click or keydown for this item
|bool
|false
|key
|if react want you to set key, then key is same as value, you can omit value
|String/number
|-
|value
|default filter by this attribute. if react want you to set key, then key is same as value, you can omit value
|String/number
|-
|title
|if you are not satisfied with auto-generated
title which is show while hovering on selected value, you can customize it with this property
|String
|-
|name
|description
|type
|default
|label
|group label
|String/React.Element
|-
|key
|-
|String
|-
|value
|default filter by this attribute. if react want you to set key, then key is same as value, you can omit value
|String
|-
npm install
npm start
local example: http://localhost:9001/
online example: http://select.react-component.now.sh/
npm test
npm run coverage
rc-select is released under the MIT license.