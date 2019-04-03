This project is no longer maintained, pull requests are no longer being reviewed or merged and issues are no longer being responded to.
electron-compile compiles JS and CSS on the fly with a single call in your app's 'ready' function.
For JavaScript:
For CSS:
For HTML:
For JSON:
Install
electron-prebuilt-compile instead of the
electron:
npm install electron-prebuilt-compile --save-dev
and keep using electron as usual.
Tada! You did it!
Yeah.
electron-prebuilt-compile is like an
electron that Just Works with all of these languages above.
First, add
electron-compile and
electron-compilers as a
devDependency.
npm install --save electron-compile
npm install --save-dev electron-compilers
Create a new file that will be the entry point of your app (perhaps changing 'main' in package.json) - you need to pass in the root directory of your application, which will vary based on your setup. The root directory is the directory that your
package.json is in.
// Assuming this file is ./src/es6-init.js
var appRoot = path.join(__dirname, '..');
require('electron-compile').init(appRoot, require.resolve('./main'));
From then on, you can now simply include files directly in your HTML, no need for cross-compilation:
<head>
<script src="main.coffee"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="main.less" />
</head>
or just require them in:
require('./mylib') // mylib.ts
In your main file, before you create a
BrowserWindow instance:
import {enableLiveReload} from 'electron-compile';
enableLiveReload();
If you are using React, you can also enable Hot Module Reloading for both JavaScript JSX files as well as TypeScript, with a bit of setup:
npm install --save react-hot-loader@next
enableLiveReload({strategy: 'react-hmr'}); in your main file, after
app.ready (similar to above)
.compilerc:
{
"application/javascript": {
"presets": ["react", "es2017-node7"],
"plugins": ["react-hot-loader/babel", "transform-async-to-generator"]
}
}
index.html, replace your initial call to
render:
Typical code without React HMR:
import * as React from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { MyApp } from './my-app';
ReactDOM.render(<MyApp/>, document.getElementById('app'));
Rewrite this as:
import * as React from 'react';
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { AppContainer } from 'react-hot-loader';
const render = () => {
// NB: We have to re-require MyApp every time or else this won't work
// We also need to wrap our app in the AppContainer class
const MyApp = require('./myapp').MyApp;
ReactDOM.render(<AppContainer><MyApp/></AppContainer>, document.getElementById('app'));
}
render();
if (module.hot) { module.hot.accept(render); }
electron-compile uses the debug module, set the DEBUG environment variable to debug what electron-compile is doing:
## Debug just electron-compile
DEBUG=electron-compile:* npm start
## Grab everything except for Babel which is very noisy
DEBUG=*,-babel npm start
If you've got a
.babelrc and that's all you want to customize, you can simply use it directly. electron-compile will respect it, even the environment-specific settings. If you want to customize other compilers, use a
.compilerc or
.compilerc.json file. Here's an example:
{
"application/javascript": {
"presets": ["es2016-node5", "react"],
"sourceMaps": "inline"
},
"text/less": {
"dumpLineNumbers": "comments"
}
}
.compilerc also accepts environments with the same syntax as
.babelrc:
{
"env": {
"development": {
"application/javascript": {
"presets": ["es2016-node5", "react"],
"sourceMaps": "inline"
},
"text/less": {
"dumpLineNumbers": "comments"
}
},
"production": {
"application/javascript": {
"presets": ["es2016-node5", "react"],
"sourceMaps": "none"
}
}
}
}
The opening Object is a list of MIME Types, and options passed to the compiler implementation. These parameters are documented here:
With
passthrough enabled, electron-compile will return your source files completely unchanged!
In this example
.compilerc, JavaScript files won't be compiled:
{
"application/javascript": {
"passthrough": true
},
"text/less": {
"dumpLineNumbers": "comments"
}
}
By far, the easiest way to do this is via using electron-forge. electron-forge handles every aspect of packaging your app on all platforms and helping you publish it. Unless you have a very good reason, you should be using it!
electron-compile comes with a command-line application to pre-create a cache for you.
Usage: electron-compile --appdir [root-app-dir] paths...
Options:
-a, --appdir The top-level application directory (i.e. where your
package.json is)
-v, --verbose Print verbose information
-h, --help Show help
Run
electron-compile on all of your application assets, even if they aren't strictly code (i.e. your static assets like PNGs). electron-compile will recursively walk the given directories.
electron-compile --appDir /path/to/my/app ./src ./static
Compilation also has its own API, check out the documentation for more information.