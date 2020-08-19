A tiny (381B to 419B) utility to make a directory and its parents, recursively

This is a Promise -based utility that recursively creates directories. It's effectively mkdir -p for Node.js.

This module is a fast and lightweight alternative to mkdirp . Check out Comparisons for more info!

Notice: Node v10.12.0 includes the recursive option for fs.mkdir and fs.mkdirSync .

const { mkdir } = require ( 'fs' ); const { promisify } = require ( 'util' ); const mkdirp = promisify(mkdir); function mkdirs ( str, opts={} ) { return mkdirp(str, { ...opts, recursive : true }); }

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are two "versions" of mk-dirs available:

Node.js: >= 8.x

Size (gzip): 419 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of async / await and util.promisify .

Node.js: >= 6.x

Size (gzip): 381 bytes

Availability: CommonJS, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where async usage cannot be supported.

In order to use it, simply make the following changes:

-import { mkdir } from 'mk-dirs'; +import { mkdir } from 'mk-dirs/sync';

Usage

$ pwd $ tree

import { mkdir } from 'mk-dirs' ; import { resolve } from 'path' ; try { let output = await mkdir( 'foo/bar/baz' ); console .log(output); } catch (err) { } mkdir( 'foo/bar/baz' ).then( output => { console .log(output); }).catch( err => { }); let dir = resolve( 'foo/bar' ); await mkdir( 'hola/mundo' , { cwd : dir });

$ tree

API

Returns: Promise<String>

Returns a Promise , which resolves with the full path (string) of the created directory.

Any file system errors will be thrown and must be caught manually.

path

Type: String

The directory to create.

Type: String

Default: .

The directory to resolve your path from.

Defaults to the process.cwd() – aka, the directory that your command is run within.

Type: Number

Default: 0o777 & (~process.umask())

The directory permissions to set.

Important: Must be in octal format!

Comparisons

Versus make-dir

mk-dirs is slightly faster

is slightly faster ...has zero dependencies

...does offer cwd option

option ...does not re-wrap an existing Promise

...does not ship with a sync method

method ...does not allow custom fs option

Versus mkdirp

mk-dirs is much faster

is much faster ...has zero dependencies

...is a Promise-based API

...is async / await ready!

/ ready! ...is tested on macOS, Linux, and Windows

... has fixes for mkdirp issues: #96, #70, #66

issues: #96, #70, #66 ...includes a cwd option

option ...does not ship with a sync method

method ...does not allow custom fs option

option ...does not bundle a CLI runtime

Related

totalist - A tiny (195B to 224B) utility to recursively list all (total) files in a directory

- A tiny (195B to 224B) utility to recursively list all (total) files in a directory escalade - A tiny (183B) and fast utility to ascend parent directories

- A tiny (183B) and fast utility to ascend parent directories premove – A tiny (247B) utility to remove items recursively

License

MIT © Luke Edwards