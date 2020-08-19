A tiny (381B to 419B) utility to make a directory and its parents, recursively
This is a
Promise-based utility that recursively creates directories. It's effectively
mkdir -p for Node.js.
This module is a fast and lightweight alternative to
mkdirp. Check out Comparisons for more info!
Notice: Node v10.12.0 includes the
recursiveoption for
fs.mkdirand
fs.mkdirSync.
const { mkdir } = require('fs');
const { promisify } = require('util');
const mkdirp = promisify(mkdir);
function mkdirs(str, opts={}) {
return mkdirp(str, { ...opts, recursive:true });
}
$ npm install --save mk-dirs
There are two "versions" of
mk-dirs available:
Node.js: >= 8.x
Size (gzip): 419 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module
This is the primary/default mode. It makes use of
async/
await and
util.promisify.
Node.js: >= 6.x
Size (gzip): 381 bytes
Availability: CommonJS, ES Module
This is the opt-in mode, ideal for scenarios where
async usage cannot be supported.
In order to use it, simply make the following changes:
-import { mkdir } from 'mk-dirs';
+import { mkdir } from 'mk-dirs/sync';
$ pwd
# /Users/hello/world
$ tree
# .
import { mkdir } from 'mk-dirs';
import { resolve } from 'path';
// Async/await
try {
let output = await mkdir('foo/bar/baz');
console.log(output); //=> "/Users/hello/world/foo/bar/baz"
} catch (err) {
//
}
// Promises
mkdir('foo/bar/baz').then(output => {
console.log(output); //=> "/Users/hello/world/foo/bar/baz"
}).catch(err => {
//
});
// Using `cwd` option
let dir = resolve('foo/bar');
await mkdir('hola/mundo', { cwd: dir });
//=> "/Users/hello/world/foo/bar/hola/mundo"
$ tree
# .
# └── foo
# └── bar
# └── baz
# └── hola
# └── mundo
Returns:
Promise<String>
Returns a
Promise, which resolves with the full path (string) of the created directory.
Any file system errors will be thrown and must be caught manually.
Type:
String
The directory to create.
Type:
String
Default:
.
The directory to resolve your
path from.
Defaults to the
process.cwd() – aka, the directory that your command is run within.
Type:
Number
Default:
0o777 & (~process.umask())
The directory permissions to set.
Important: Must be in octal format!
Versus
make-dir
mk-dirs is slightly faster
cwd option
sync method
fs option
Versus
mkdirp
mk-dirs is much faster
async/
await ready!
mkdirp issues: #96, #70, #66
cwd option
sync method
fs option
