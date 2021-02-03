A full-featured mjpeg camera streaming library.
Sometimes you want a slim library that does one thing well, like mjpeg-consumer.
Other times, you want the pieces put together for you so that you can work on more important things.
mjpeg-camera is for those other times.
npm install mjpeg-camera
$ npm install mjpeg-camera -g
$ cs
Usage: server [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
-u --user [] Set the username for camera authentication
-pw --password [] Set the password for camera authentication
-l --url [] Set the url for the camera
-p --port [8080] Set the port for the http server to listen on
-n --name [camera] Set the name of the camera
$ cs -l http://204.248.124.202/mjpg/video.mjpg?camera=1 -n "Spring Grove" -p 12345
=== Spring Grove camera server listening on 12345 ===
// open up http://localhost:12345 in your browser to view the live video stream
var MjpegCamera = require('mjpeg-camera');
var FileOnWrite = require('file-on-write');
var fs = require('fs');
// Create a writable stream to generate files
var fileWriter = new FileOnWrite({
path: './frames',
ext: '.jpeg',
filename: function(frame) {
return frame.name + '-' + frame.time;
},
transform: function(frame) {
return frame.data;
}
});
// Create an MjpegCamera instance
var camera = new MjpegCamera({
name: 'backdoor',
user: 'admin',
password: 'wordup',
url: 'http://192.168.7.1/video',
motion: true
});
// Pipe frames to our fileWriter so we gather jpeg frames into the /frames folder
camera.pipe(fileWriter);
// Start streaming
camera.start();
// Stop recording after an hour
setTimeout(function() {
// Stahp
camera.stop();
// Get one last frame
// Will open a connection long enough to get a single frame and then
// immediately close the connection
camera.getScreenshot(function(err, frame) {
fs.writeFile('final.jpeg', frame, process.exit);
});
}, 60*60*1000);
String - The url of the mjpeg camera.
String (optional) - The name of the camera. The
name is used when passing along a frame as frames are objects of the format
{ name: <string>, time: <number>, data: <buffer> }. Defaults to 'camera' and a random number between 0 and 1000.
Boolean (optional) - A flag that tells the camera to only emit frames when motion is detected. mjpeg-camera uses the motion-detect library for motion detection. Defaults to
false.
String (optional) - The password required for authenticating with the camera.
String (optional) - The username required for authenticating with the camera.
Number (optional) - The time in milliseconds that must elapse since last receiving data from the camera before trying to reconnect to the camera.
Calling
start will open the connection to the mjpeg camera and begin streaming jpeg images.
Calling
stop will close the connection the the mjpeg camera and unhook internal streams.
If called before
start() or after
stop(),
getScreenshot will open a connection long enough to get a single frame from the camera, then close the connection. If
getScreenshot is called while there is a connection to the camera, it will pass the latest frame to the callback
var MjpegCamera = require('mjpeg-camera');
var fs = require('fs');
var camera = new MjpegCamera({ url: 'http://192.168.1.2/feed' });
camera.getScreenshot(function(err, frame) {
fs.writeFileSync('camera-screenshot.jpg', frame);
});
mjpeg-camera is a node.js Transform stream. You can pipe it to a file writer file file-on-write or addition frame analysis streams. When using the
motion flag to only stream motion-detected frames.
The data format passed by the stream looks like this:
{
name: 'camera-name',
time: 1413063729650,
data: Buffer < ... >
}
var MjpegCamera = require('mjpeg-camera');
var fs = require('fs');
var FileOnWrite = require('file-on-write');
var cameraName = 'front-door';
var camera = new MjpegCamera({
name: cameraName,
url: 'http://192.168.1.2/feed',
motion: true
});
var motionWriter = new FileOnWrite({
path: 'motion/',
filename: function(frame) {
return frame.name + '-' + frame.time;
},
// We need to pull the jpeg out of the frame object
transform: function(frame) {
return frame.data;
},
ext: '.jpg'
});
// Write frames with motion to the 'motion/'' folder
camera.pipe(motionWriter);
