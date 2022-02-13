Displays charts as images in your email. Note that the chart can be animated (gif) when the
chan attribute is specified.
<mjml>
<mj-body>
<mj-section>
<mj-column>
<mj-chart chs="700x200" chd="s:theresadifferencebetweenknowingthepathandwalkingthepath" cht="bvs" chxt="y" chf="b0,lg,90,4CA4F5,0.1,C371D3,0.8,EA469E,1" />
</mj-column>
</mj-section>
</mj-body>
</mjml>
mjml-chart v5.x.x is built for MJML4 (Community components):
npm install mjml-chart@5 --save
cat <<EOF > .mjmlconfig
{
"packages": [
"mjml-chart/lib/index.js"
]
}
EOF
mjml-chart v4.x.x is built for MJML3:
npm install mjml-chart@4 --save
|attribute
|description
|value examples
|cht
|Chart type
bvg,
p
|chd
|chart data
a:-100,200.5,75.55,110,
t:10,20,30\|15,25,35,
s:BTb19_,Mn5tzb,
e:BaPoqM2s,-A__RMD6
|chds
|data format with custom scaling
-80,140
|choe
|QRCode data encoding
UTF-8
|chld
|QRCode error correction level and optional margin
L\|4,
M\|10,
Q\|5,
H\|18
|chxr
|Axis data-range
0,0,200,
0,10,50,5,
0,0,500\|1,0,200
|chof
|Image output format
.png,
.svg,
.gif
|chs
|Chart size (x)
400x400
|chdl
|Text for each series, to display in the legend
NASDAQ\|FTSE100\|DOW
|chdls
|Chart legend text and style
9e9e9e,17
|chg
|Solid or dotted grid lines
1,1,
0,1,1,5,
1,1,FF00FF,
1,1,1,1,CECECE
|chco
|series colors
FFC48C,
FF0000,00FF00,0000FF
|chtt
|chart title
My beautiful chart
|chts
|chart title colors and font size
00FF00,17
|chxt
|Display values on your axis lines or change which axes are shown
y,
x,y,
x,x,y,
x,y,t,r,t
|chxl
|Custom string axis labels on any axis
0:\|Jan\|July\|Jan,
0:\|Jan\|July\|Jan\|1\|10\|20\|30
|chxs
|Font size, color for axis labels, both custom labels and default label values
1,0000DD,
1N*cUSD*Mil,FF0000,
1N*cEUR*,FF0000,
2,0000DD,13,0,t,
0N*p*per-month,0000FF,
0N*e*,000000\|1N*cUSD*Mil,FF0000\|2N*2sz*,…
|chm
|compound charts and line fills
|chls
|line thickness and solid/dashed style
10,
3,6,3\|5
|chl
|bar, pie slice, doughnut slice and polar slice chart labels
label1\|label2,
multi\nline\nlabel1\|label2
|chlps
|Position and style of labels on data
align,top\|offset,10\|color,FF00FF,
align,top\|offset,10\|color,FF00FF
|chma
|chart margins
30,30,30,30,
40,20
|chdlp
|Position of the legend and order of the legend entries
|chf
|Background Fills
b0,lg,0,f44336,0.3,03a9f4,0.8
|chbr
|Bar corner radius. Display bars with rounded corner.
5,
10
|chan
|gif configuration
1200,
1300\|easeInOutSine
|chli
|doughnut chart inside label
95K€,
45%
|icac
|image-charts enterprise
account_id
accountId
|ichm
|HMAC-SHA256 signature required to activate paid features
0785cf22a0381c2e0239e27c126de4181f501d11…
|icff
|Default font family for all text from Google Fonts. Use same syntax as Google Font CSS API
Abel,
Akronim,
Alfa Slab One
|icfs
|Default font style for all text
normal,
italic
|iclocale
|localization (ISO 639-1)
en
|icretina
|retina mode
1
|icqrb
|Background color for QR Codes
FFFFFF
|icqrf
|Foreground color for QR Codes
000000
Since
mjml-chart is a wrapper for
mjml-image,
mjml-image attributes are also available:
|attribute
|default values
|alt
|n/a
|name
|n/a
|srcset
|n/a
|sizes
|n/a
|title
|n/a
|rel
|n/a
|align
|center
|border
|0
|border-bottom
|n/a
|border-left
|n/a
|border-right
|n/a
|border-top
|n/a
|border-radius
|n/a
|container-background-color
|n/a
|fluid-on-mobile
|n/a
|padding
|10px 25px
|padding-bottom
|n/a
|padding-left
|n/a
|padding-right
|n/a
|padding-top
|n/a
|max-height
|n/a
|font-size
|13px
|usemap
|n/a
Note:
src attribute is not customizable, it's generated by
mjml-chart
width and
height are automatically generated by
mjml-chart based on the
chs attribute
Error when registering custom component
If this warning appears in your log when you use mjml-chart, check your
mjml version and be sure you have the last