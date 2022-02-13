Displays charts as images in your email. Note that the chart can be animated (gif) when the chan attribute is specified.

🎩 Usage

< mjml > < mj-body > < mj-section > < mj-column > < mj-chart chs = "700x200" chd = "s:theresadifferencebetweenknowingthepathandwalkingthepath" cht = "bvs" chxt = "y" chf = "b0,lg,90,4CA4F5,0.1,C371D3,0.8,EA469E,1" /> </ mj-column > </ mj-section > </ mj-body > </ mjml >

🚀 Setup

mjml-chart v5.x.x is built for MJML4 (Community components):

npm install mjml-chart@5 --save cat <<EOF > .mjmlconfig { "packages" : [ "mjml-chart/lib/index.js" ] } EOF

mjml-chart v4.x.x is built for MJML3:

npm install mjml-chart@4 --save

🚧 Documentation

attribute description value examples cht Chart type bvg , p chd chart data a:-100,200.5,75.55,110 , t:10,20,30\|15,25,35 , s:BTb19_,Mn5tzb , e:BaPoqM2s,-A__RMD6 chds data format with custom scaling -80,140 choe QRCode data encoding UTF-8 chld QRCode error correction level and optional margin L\|4 , M\|10 , Q\|5 , H\|18 chxr Axis data-range 0,0,200 , 0,10,50,5 , 0,0,500\|1,0,200 chof Image output format .png , .svg , .gif chs Chart size (x) 400x400 chdl Text for each series, to display in the legend NASDAQ\|FTSE100\|DOW chdls Chart legend text and style 9e9e9e,17 chg Solid or dotted grid lines 1,1 , 0,1,1,5 , 1,1,FF00FF , 1,1,1,1,CECECE chco series colors FFC48C , FF0000,00FF00,0000FF chtt chart title My beautiful chart chts chart title colors and font size 00FF00,17 chxt Display values on your axis lines or change which axes are shown y , x,y , x,x,y , x,y,t,r,t chxl Custom string axis labels on any axis 0:\|Jan\|July\|Jan , 0:\|Jan\|July\|Jan\|1\|10\|20\|30 chxs Font size, color for axis labels, both custom labels and default label values 1,0000DD , 1N*cUSD*Mil,FF0000 , 1N*cEUR*,FF0000 , 2,0000DD,13,0,t , 0N*p*per-month,0000FF , 0N*e*,000000\|1N*cUSD*Mil,FF0000\|2N*2sz*,… chm compound charts and line fills chls line thickness and solid/dashed style 10 , 3,6,3\|5 chl bar, pie slice, doughnut slice and polar slice chart labels label1\|label2 , multi

line

label1\|label2 chlps Position and style of labels on data align,top\|offset,10\|color,FF00FF , align,top\|offset,10\|color,FF00FF chma chart margins 30,30,30,30 , 40,20 chdlp Position of the legend and order of the legend entries chf Background Fills b0,lg,0,f44336,0.3,03a9f4,0.8 chbr Bar corner radius. Display bars with rounded corner. 5 , 10 chan gif configuration 1200 , 1300\|easeInOutSine chli doughnut chart inside label 95K€ , 45% icac image-charts enterprise account_id accountId ichm HMAC-SHA256 signature required to activate paid features 0785cf22a0381c2e0239e27c126de4181f501d11… icff Default font family for all text from Google Fonts. Use same syntax as Google Font CSS API Abel , Akronim , Alfa Slab One icfs Default font style for all text normal , italic iclocale localization (ISO 639-1) en icretina retina mode 1 icqrb Background color for QR Codes FFFFFF icqrf Foreground color for QR Codes 000000

Since mjml-chart is a wrapper for mjml-image , mjml-image attributes are also available:

Note:

src attribute is not customizable, it's generated by mjml-chart

attribute is not customizable, it's generated by width and height are automatically generated by mjml-chart based on the chs attribute

Troubleshooting

Receiving Error: Error when registering custom component