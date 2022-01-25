openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mjml

by mjmlio
4.11.0 (see all)

MJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

286K

GitHub Stars

13.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

148

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Email Templating Engine

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/57
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

MJML 4

If you're looking for MJML 3.3.X check this branch

github actions

| Translated documentation | Introduction | Installation | Usage |

Translated documentation

LanguageLink for documentation
日本語日本語ドキュメント

Introduction

MJML is a markup language created by Mailjet and designed to reduce the pain of coding a responsive email. Its semantic syntax makes the language easy and straightforward while its rich standard components library shortens your development time and lightens your email codebase. MJML’s open-source engine takes care of translating the MJML you wrote into responsive HTML.

Installation

You can install MJML with NPM to use it with NodeJS or the Command Line Interface. If you're not sure what those are, head over to Usage for other ways to use MJML.

npm install mjml

Development

To work on MJML, make changes and create merge requests, download and install yarn for easy development.

git clone https://github.com/mjmlio/mjml.git && cd mjml
yarn
yarn build

You can also run yarn build:watch to rebuild the package as you code.

Usage

Online

Don't want to install anything? Use the free online editor!

try it live


Applications and plugins

MJML comes with an ecosystem of tools and plugins, check out:

For more tools, check the Community page.

Command line interface

Compiles the file and outputs the HTML generated in output.html

mjml input.mjml -o output.html

You can pass optional arguments to the CLI and combine them.

argumentdescriptiondefault value
mjml -m [input]Migrates a v3 MJML file to the v4 syntaxNA
mjml [input] -o [output]Writes the output to [output]NA
mjml [input] -sWrites the output to stdoutNA
mjml -w [input]Watches the changes made to [input] (file or folder)NA
mjml [input] --config.beautifyBeautifies the output (true or false)true
mjml [input] --config.minifyMinifies the output (true or false)false

See mjml-cli documentation for more information about config options.

Inside Node.js

import mjml2html from 'mjml'

/*
  Compile an mjml string
*/
const htmlOutput = mjml2html(`
  <mjml>
    <mj-body>
      <mj-section>
        <mj-column>
          <mj-text>
            Hello World!
          </mj-text>
        </mj-column>
      </mj-section>
    </mj-body>
  </mjml>
`, options)


/*
  Print the responsive HTML generated and MJML errors if any
*/
console.log(htmlOutput)

You can pass optional options as an object to the mjml2html function:

optionunitdescriptiondefault value
fontsobjectDefault fonts imported in the HTML rendered by HTMLSee in index.js
keepCommentsbooleanOption to keep comments in the HTML outputtrue
ignoreIncludesbooleanOption to ignore mj-includesfalse
beautifybooleanOption to beautify the HTML outputfalse
minifybooleanOption to minify the HTML outputfalse
validationLevelstringAvailable values for the validator: 'strict', 'soft', 'skip''soft'
filePathstringPath of file, used for relative paths in mj-includes'.'
preprocessorsarray of functionsPreprocessors applied to the xml before parsing. Input must be xml, not json. Functions must be (xml: string) => string[]
juicePreserveTagsPreserve some tags when inlining css, see mjml-cli documentation for more infoNA
minifyOptionsOptions for html minifier, see mjml-cli documentation for more infoNA
mjmlConfigPathstringThe path or directory of the .mjmlconfig file (for custom components use)process.cwd()
useMjmlConfigOptionsAllows to use the config attribute from .mjmlconfig filefalse

Client-side (in browser)

var mjml2html = require('mjml-browser')

/*
  Compile a mjml string
*/
var htmlOutput = mjml2html(`
  <mjml>
    <mj-body>
      <mj-section>
        <mj-column>
          <mj-text>
            Hello World!
          </mj-text>
        </mj-column>
      </mj-section>
    </mj-body>
  </mjml>
`, options)


/*
  Print the responsive HTML generated and MJML errors if any
*/
console.log(htmlOutput)

API

A free-to-use MJML API is available to make it easy to integrate MJML in your application. Head over here to learn more about the API.

MJML Slack

MJML wouldn't be as cool without its amazing community. Head over the Community Slack to meet fellow MJML'ers.

Contributors

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Alexey MasalovRussia, Moscow61 Ratings0 Reviews
2 months ago
Chihab JraouiMarrakech 40000, Morocco7 Ratings0 Reviews
Lead Software Engineer
3 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
J-SekGdańsk, Poland32 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Andrew GurylevRussia, St. Petersburg61 Ratings1 Review
5 months ago
Marvin HeilemannGermany, Frankfurt am Main45 Ratings2 Reviews
Start changing things before they need to be changed!
7 months ago

Alternatives

mjml-tableMJML: the only framework that makes responsive-email easy
GitHub Stars
13K
Weekly Downloads
286K
foundation-emailsQuickly create responsive HTML emails that work on any device and client. Even Outlook.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
41K
email-templates:mailbox: Create, preview, and send custom email templates for Node.js. Highly configurable and supports automatic inline CSS, stylesheets, embedded images and fonts, and much more!
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
inkyConvert a simple HTML syntax into tables compatible with Foundation for Emails.
GitHub Stars
622
Weekly Downloads
32K
neh
nodemailer-express-handlebarsA plugin for nodemailer that uses express-handlebars view engine to generate emails
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Buggy
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

Responsive Email Tutorial - MJML
mjml.ioResponsive Email Tutorial - MJMLStep 1
Documentation for MJML - The Responsive Email Framework
documentation.mjml.ioDocumentation for MJML - The Responsive Email FrameworkMJML is a markup language designed to reduce the pain of coding a responsive email. Its semantic syntax makes it easy and straightforward and its rich standard components library speeds up your development time and lightens your email codebase. MJML’s open-source engine generates high quality respon…
Tutorial: Creating your first MJML Template – Joey Keller
joeykeller.com1 year agoTutorial: Creating your first MJML Template – Joey KellerNow, that Mautic gives us the option to create super-responsive email templates, you might want to flex your design muscles and create your own. All you need is a bit of MJML language knowledge and a bit of affinity to design. MJML is super-easy, it is based on HTML and will allow you to create beau…
MJML – How To Make Responsive HTML Email Coding Easy — Smashing Magazine
www.smashingmagazine.com5 years agoMJML – How To Make Responsive HTML Email Coding Easy — Smashing MagazineEmail is one of the best ways to engage with your users, especially during the holiday season. However, if you want to stand out, no matter how beautiful your emails are, you need to make sure they render correctly in your reader’s inbox, regardless of what email client they’re using. **Creating res…
Get Started with MJML: How to Code Responsive Emails - Email On Acid
www.emailonacid.com9 months agoGet Started with MJML: How to Code Responsive Emails - Email On AcidDiscover a simple way to develop responsive emails. Find out how to get started with the MJML framework and code mobile-friendly campaigns.