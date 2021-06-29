openbase logo
mjlescano-notifme-sdk

by notifme
1.10.1 (see all)

A Node.js library to send all kinds of transactional notifications.

Overview

126

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Notif.me

A Node.js library to send all kinds of transactional notifications.

Features

Features

  • Easy channel integration — Want to start sending emails | SMS | pushes | webpushes | slack? Do so in no time!

  • Unique documentation — Don't look everywhere for the parameters you need to pass, just do it once. Switching provider becomes a no-brainer.

  • Multiple providers strategies — Want to use more than one provider? Use fallback and round-robin strategies out of the box.

  • Tools for local testing — Run a catcher locally to intercept all your notifications and display them in a web interface.

  • MIT license — Use it like you want.

Getting Started

$ yarn add notifme-sdk

import NotifmeSdk from 'notifme-sdk'

const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk({}) // empty config = all providers are set to console.log
notifmeSdk
  .send({sms: {from: '+15000000000', to: '+15000000001', text: 'Hello, how are you?'}})
  .then(console.log)

✨ Congratulations, you should see the following lines in your console:

Getting started SMS log

Notification Catcher is a web interface for viewing and testing notifications during development.

$ yarn add --dev notification-catcher
$ yarn run notification-catcher

import NotifmeSdk from 'notifme-sdk'

const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk({
  useNotificationCatcher: true // <= this sends all your notifications to the catcher running on port 1025
})
notifmeSdk
  .send({sms: {from: '+15000000000', to: '+15000000001', text: 'Hello, how are you?'}})
  .then(console.log)

😻 Open http://localhost:1080 on your favorite browser, you should see the notification:

Getting started SMS catcher

Custom connection settings

If you have the Notification Catcher running on a custom port, domain, or you need to change any other connection setting, set the environment variable NOTIFME_CATCHER_OPTIONS with your custom connection smtp url.

$ # Example
$ NOTIFME_CATCHER_OPTIONS=smtp://127.0.0.1:3025?ignoreTLS=true node your-script-using-notifme.js

How to use

1. General options

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: ..., // Object
  useNotificationCatcher: ... // boolean
})
Option nameRequiredTypeDescription
channelsfalseObjectDefine providers (Array) and multiProviderStrategy (string) for each channel (email, sms, push, webpush, slack).

See all details below: 2. Providers.
useNotificationCatcherfalsebooleanIf true, all your notifications are sent to the catcher running on localhost:1025 (channels option will be completely ignored!)

Complete examples

// Env: development
new NotifmeSdk({
  useNotificationCatcher: true
})

// Env: production
new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      // If "Provider1" fails, use "Provider2"
      multiProviderStrategy: 'fallback',
      providers: [{
        type: 'Provider1',
        // ...credentials
      }, {
        type: 'Provider2',
        // ...credentials
      }]
    },
    sms: {
      // Use "Provider1" and "Provider2" in turns (and fallback if error)
      multiProviderStrategy: 'roundrobin',
      providers: [{
        type: 'Provider1',
        // ...credentials
      }, {
        type: 'Provider2',
        // ...credentials
      }]
    }
  }
})

HTTP proxy option

If you want to use a HTTP proxy, set an environment variable NOTIFME_HTTP_PROXY.

$ # Example
$ NOTIFME_HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8580 node your-script-using-notifme.js

2. Providers

Email providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

SMTP (can be used for almost all providers)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'smtp',
        host: 'smtp.example.com',
        port: 465,
        secure: true,
        auth: {
          user: 'xxxxx',
          pass: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

Sendmail

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'sendmail',
        sendmail: true,
        newline: 'unix',
        path: '/usr/sbin/sendmail'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Mailgun

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'mailgun',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx',
        domainName: 'example.com'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Mandrill

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'mandrill',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Sendgrid

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'sendgrid',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

SES

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'ses',
        region: 'xxxxx',
        accessKeyId: 'xxxxx',
        secretAccessKey: 'xxxxx',
        sessionToken: 'xxxxx' // optional
      }]
    }
  }
})

SparkPost

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'sparkpost',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom (define your own)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-email-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send email
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Email provider options

SMS providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

46elks

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: '46elks',
        apiUsername: 'xxxxx',
        apiPassword: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Callr

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'callr',
        login: 'xxxxx',
        password: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Clickatell

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'clickatell',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx' // One-way integration API key
      }]
    }
  }
})

Infobip

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'infobip',
        username: 'xxxxx',
        password: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Nexmo

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'nexmo',
        apiKey: 'xxxxx',
        apiSecret: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

OVH

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'ovh',
        appKey: 'xxxxx',
        appSecret: 'xxxxx',
        consumerKey: 'xxxxx',
        account: 'xxxxx',
        host: 'xxxxx' // https://github.com/ovh/node-ovh/blob/master/lib/endpoints.js
      }]
    }
  }
})

Plivo

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'plivo',
        authId: 'xxxxx',
        authToken: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Twilio

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'twilio',
        accountSid: 'xxxxx',
        authToken: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom (define your own)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    sms: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-sms-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send SMS
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: SMS provider options

Voice providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    voice: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Twilio

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    voice: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'twilio',
        accountSid: 'xxxxx',
        authToken: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom (define your own)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    voice: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-voice-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send Voice
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Voice provider options

Push providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

APN (Apple Push Notification)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'apn',
        token: {
          key: './certs/key.p8',
          keyId: 'xxxxx',
          teamId: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

FCM (Firebase Cloud Messaging, previously called GCM, Google Cloud Messaging)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'fcm',
        id: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

WNS (Windows Push Notification)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'wns',
        clientId: 'xxxxx',
        clientSecret: 'xxxxx',
        notificationMethod: 'sendTileSquareBlock'
      }]
    }
  }
})

ADM (Amazon Device Messaging)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'adm',
        clientId: 'xxxxx',
        clientSecret: 'xxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom (define your own)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    push: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-push-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send push
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Push provider options

Webpush providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    webpush: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

GCM (Google Cloud Messaging) - uses W3C endpoints if possible

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    webpush: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'gcm',
        gcmAPIKey: 'xxxxx',
        vapidDetails: {
          subject: 'mailto: contact@example.com',
          publicKey: 'xxxxx',
          privateKey: 'xxxxx'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom (define your own)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    webpush: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-webpush-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send webpush
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Webpush provider options

Slack providers

Logger (for development)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    slack: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'logger'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Slack

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    slack: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'webhook',
        webhookUrl: 'https://hooks.slack.com/services/Txxxxxxxx/Bxxxxxxxx/xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx'
      }]
    }
  }
})

Custom (define your own)

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    slack: {
      providers: [{
        type: 'custom',
        id: 'my-custom-slack-provider...',
        send: async (request) => {
          // Send slack
          return 'id...'
        }
      }]
    }
  }
})

request being of the following type.


See all options: Slack provider options

Multi-provider strategies

A multi-provider strategy allows you to customize the send process on a channel.

Predefined strategies
Strategy nameDescription
fallbackIf the used provider returns an error, try the next in the list.
roundrobinUse every provider in turns. If one of them returns an error, fallback to the next.
no-fallbackDeactivates fallback strategy.
Custom

You can also provide your own strategy. You have to pass a function implementing:

(Provider[]) => Sender
// See examples below for more details

Examples:

Random strategy

/*
 * `providers` is an array containing all the instances that were
 * created from your configuration.
 */
const randomStrategy = (providers) => async (request) => {
  // Choose one provider at random
  const provider = providers[Math.floor(Math.random() * providers.length)];

  try {
    const id = await provider.send(request)
    return {id, providerId: provider.id}
  } catch (error) {
    error.providerId = provider.id
    throw error
  }
}

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    email: { // Example for email channel
      providers: [...],
      multiProviderStrategy: randomStrategy
    }
  }
})

Cheap SMS strategy with fallback

import strategyFallback from 'notifme-sdk/lib/strategies/fallback'

function getCountryFromNumber(number) {
  // extract the country from a phone number (+33670707070) -> 'fr'
}
function orderProvidersByPrice(country, providers) {
  // giving a country return an array of ordered providers by price
}

const smsCheapStrategy = (providers) => async (request) => {
  const country = getCountryFromNumber(request.from)
  const providersOrdered = orderProvidersByPrice(country, providers)

  return strategyFallback(providersOrdered)(request)
}


Adding a provider or a channel

If you would like to see another provider or channel, please upvote the corresponding issue (or create one if it does not exist yet).

3. Custom channels

If you want to have custom channels (and providers) you can add them.

Example:

Custom channel and provider

new NotifmeSdk({
  channels: {
    socket: {
      multiProviderStrategy: 'fallback',
      providers: [
        {
          type: 'custom',
          id: 'my-socket-sender',
          send: async () => {
            return 'custom-socket-id'
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  }
})

4. Send a notification

Parameters

New: you can check notifme-template to help you define your templates.

Send an email

notifmeSdk.send({
  email: {
    from: 'me@example.com',
    to: 'john@example.com',
    subject: 'Hi John',
    html: '<b>Hello John! How are you?</b>'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a SMS

notifmeSdk.send({
  sms: {
    from: '+15000000000',
    to: '+15000000001',
    text: 'Hello John! How are you?'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Call using Voice

notifmeSdk.send({
  voice: {
    from: '+15000000000',
    to: '+15000000001',
    url: 'http://demo.twilio.com/docs/voice.xml'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a push

notifmeSdk.send({
  push: {
    registrationToken: 'xxxxx',
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a webpush

notifmeSdk.send({
  webpush: {
    subscription: {
      keys: {
        auth: 'xxxxx',
        p256dh: 'xxxxx'
      },
      endpoint: 'xxxxx'
    },
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a Slack message

notifmeSdk.send({
  slack: {
    text: 'Slack webhook text'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Send a multi-channel notification

notifmeSdk.send({
  email: {
    from: 'me@example.com',
    to: 'john@example.com',
    subject: 'Hi John',
    html: '<b>Hello John! How are you?</b>'
  },
  sms: {
    from: '+15000000000',
    to: '+15000000001',
    text: 'Hello John! How are you?'
  },
  push: {
    registrationToken: 'xxxxx',
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  },
  webpush: {
    subscription: {
      keys: {
        auth: 'xxxxx',
        p256dh: 'xxxxx'
      },
      endpoint: 'xxxxx'
    },
    title: 'Hi John',
    body: 'Hello John! How are you?',
    icon: 'https://notifme.github.io/notifme-sdk/img/icon.png'
  },
  slack: {
    text: 'Slack webhook text'
  }
})

See all parameters.

Returned type

send returns a Promise resolving with an Object of the following type:

type NotificationStatusType = {
  status: 'success' | 'error',
  channels?: {[channel: ChannelType]: {
    id: string,
    providerId: ?string
  }},
  errors?: {[channel: ChannelType]: Error}
}

Examples:

CaseReturned JSON
Success
(when Promise resolves)		{status: 'success', channels: {sms: {id: 'id-116561976', providerId: 'sms-default-provider'}}}
Error
(here Notification Catcher is not running)		{status: 'error', channels: {sms: {id: undefined, providerId: 'sms-notificationcatcher-provider'}}, errors: {sms: 'connect ECONNREFUSED 127.0.0.1:1025'}}

5. In production

Option nameUsage in productionComment
useNotificationCatcherfalseDon't forget to deactivate notification catcher (it overrides channels configuration).

Logger

This project uses winston as logging library. You can add or remove loggers as you wish.

import NotifmeSdk from 'notifme-sdk'
import winston from 'winston'

const notifmeSdk = new NotifmeSdk({})

// To deactivate all loggers
notifmeSdk.logger.mute()

// Or set the loggers you want
notifmeSdk.logger.configure([
  new (winston.transports.File)({filename: 'somefile.log'})
])

See winston's documentation for more details.

Use a request queue

Send us a message

So that we can make a list of people using this library ;)

Contributing

test framework js-standard-style flow-typed Greenkeeper badge

Contributions are very welcome!

To get started: fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device.

$ git clone git@github.com:[YOUR_USERNAME]/notifme-sdk.git && cd notifme-sdk
$ yarn install

Before making a pull request, check that the code passes all the unit tests, respects the Standard JS rules, and the Flow type checker.

$ yarn run test

Next for this project

  • Implement other providers for each channel (ask or vote for a provider)
  • Add other types of notifications based on what people ask (slack, messenger, skype, telegram, kik, spark...)
  • A plugin system (for queues, retry system on error, templating, strategies...)

Need Help? Found a bug?

Submit an issue to the project Github if you need any help. And, of course, feel free to submit pull requests with bug fixes or changes.

Notif.me SDK
A pretty history of the conversations with your users.

