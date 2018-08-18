Vue Scroller

Vue Scroller is a foundational component of Vonic UI. In purpose of smooth scrolling, pull to refresh and infinite loading.

For vue 1.0, please refer to branch v1.

Demo

https://wangdahoo.github.io/vue-scroller/

How to use

npm i vue-scroller -S

import Vue from 'vue' import VueScroller from 'vue-scroller' Vue.use(VueScroller)

< scroller :on-refresh = "refresh" :on-infinite = "infinite" > </ scroller >

Live Code on JsFiddle

Webpack project by vue-cli

https://github.com/wangdahoo/vue-scroller-demo

API

Scroller component attributes:

Attr. Name Description Required Default Value onRefresh pull to refresh callback N - onInfinite infinite loading callback N - refreshText tips of pull-to-refresh N 下拉刷新 noDataText tips of no-more-data when infinite-loading finished N 没有更多数据 width scroller container width N 100% height scroller container height N 100% snapping enable snapping mode N false snappingWidth snapping width N 100 (stand for 100px) snappingHeight snapping height N 100 refreshLayerColor text color of pull-to-refresh layer N #AAA loadingLayerColor text color of infinite-loading layer N #AAA minContentHeight min content height (px) of scroll-content N 0

Scroller vm instance methods: