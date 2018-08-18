Vue Scroller is a foundational component of Vonic UI. In purpose of smooth scrolling, pull to refresh and infinite loading.
For vue 1.0, please refer to branch v1.
https://wangdahoo.github.io/vue-scroller/
npm i vue-scroller -S
/* ignore this if you include vue-scroller.js by <script> tag from a cdn, such as unpkg */
import Vue from 'vue'
import VueScroller from 'vue-scroller'
Vue.use(VueScroller)
<scroller
:on-refresh="refresh"
:on-infinite="infinite">
<!-- content goes here -->
</scroller>
https://github.com/wangdahoo/vue-scroller-demo
|Attr. Name
|Description
|Required
|Default Value
|onRefresh
|pull to refresh callback
|N
|-
|onInfinite
|infinite loading callback
|N
|-
|refreshText
|tips of
pull-to-refresh
|N
|下拉刷新
|noDataText
|tips of
no-more-data when
infinite-loading finished
|N
|没有更多数据
|width
|scroller container width
|N
100%
|height
|scroller container height
|N
100%
|snapping
|enable snapping mode
|N
false
|snappingWidth
|snapping width
|N
|100 (stand for 100px)
|snappingHeight
|snapping height
|N
|100
|refreshLayerColor
|text color of
pull-to-refresh layer
|N
|#AAA
|loadingLayerColor
|text color of
infinite-loading layer
|N
|#AAA
|minContentHeight
|min content height (px) of
scroll-content
|N
|0
resize() resize scroller content (deprecated, cause the scroller's content resizes self automatically)
triggerPullToRefresh() start pull-to-refresh manually
finishPullToRefresh() stop pull-to-refresh
finishInfinite(isNoMoreData :Boolean) stop infinite-loading
scrollTo(x:Integer, y:Integer, animate:Boolean) scroll to a position in scroller content
scrollBy(x:Integer, y:Integer, animate:Boolean) scroll by a position in scroller content
getPosition :Object get current position of scroller content