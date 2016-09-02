openbase logo
mixwith

by Justin Fagnani
0.1.1 (see all)

A mixin library for ES6

Overview

Downloads/wk

71.1K

GitHub Stars

723

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mixwith.js

A simple and powerful mixin library for ES6.

mixwith differs from other mixin approaches because it does not copy properties from one object to another. Instead, mixwith works with "subclass factories" which create a new class that extends a superclass with the mixin - this is called a mixin application.

Example

my-mixin.js:

let MyMixin = (superclass) => class extends superclass {
  // mixin methods here
};

my-class.js

class MyClass extends MyMixin(MySuperClass) {
  // class methods here, go ahead, use super!
}

mixwith.js Helpers and Decorators

The subclass factory pattern does not require any support from a library. It's just a natural use of JavaScript class expressions. mixwith.js provides a few helpers that make mixins a little more powerful and easier to use.

mixwith.js makes some use cases very easy:

  • Determine if an object or class has had a particular mixin applied to it.
  • Cache mixin applications so that a mixin repeatedly applied to the same superclass reuses its resulting subclass.
  • De-duplicate mixin application so that including a mixin multiple times in a class hierarchy only applies it once to the prototype type chain.
  • Add instanceof support to a mixin function.

mix().with()

mixwith.js also provides a little bit of sugar with the mix() function that makes applying mixins read a little more naturally:

class MyClass extends mix(MySuperClass).with(MyMixin, OtherMixin) {
  // class methods here, go ahead, use super!
}

Advantages of subclass factories over typical JavaScript mixins

Subclass factory style mixins preserve the object-oriented inheritance properties that classes provide, like method overriding and super calls, while letting you compose classes out of mixins without being constrained to a single inheritance hierarchy, and without monkey-patching or copying.

Method overriding that just works

Methods in subclasses can naturally override methods in the mixin or superclass, and mixins override methods in the superclass. This means that precedence is preserved - the order is: subclass -> mixin__1 -> ... -> mixin__N -> superclass.

super works

Subclasses and mixins can use super normally, as defined in standard Javascript, and without needing the mixin library to do special chaining of functions.

Mixins can have constructors

Since super() works, mixins can define constructors. Combined with ES6 rest arguments and the spread operator, mixins can have generic constructors that work with any super constructor by passing along all arguments.

Prototypes and instances are not mutated

Typical JavaScript mixins usually used to either mutate each instance as created, which can be bad for performance and maintainability, or modify a prototype, which means every object inheriting from that prototype gets the mixin. Subclass factories don't mutate objects, they define new classes to subclass, leaving the original superclass intact.

Usage

Defining Mixins

The Mixin decorator function wraps a plain subclass factory to add deduplication, caching and instanceof support:

let MyMixin = Mixin((superclass) => class extends superclass {

  constructor(args...) {
    // mixins should either 1) not define a constructor, 2) require a specific
    // constructor signature, or 3) pass along all arguments.
    super(...args);
  }

  foo() {
    console.log('foo from MyMixin');
    // this will call superclass.foo()
    super.foo();
  }

});

Mixins defined with the mixwith.js decorators do not require any helpers to use, they still work like plain subclass factories.

Using Mixins

Classes use mixins in their extends clause. Classes that use mixins can define and override constructors and methods as usual.

class MyClass extends mix(MySuperClass).with(MyMixin) {

  constructor(a, b) {
    super(a, b); // calls MyMixin(a, b)
  }

  foo() {
    console.log('foo from MyClass');
    super.foo(); // calls MyMixin.foo()
  }

}

API Documentation

apply(superclass, mixin) ⇒ function

Applies mixin to superclass.

apply stores a reference from the mixin application to the unwrapped mixin to make isApplicationOf and hasMixin work.

This function is usefull for mixin wrappers that want to automatically enable hasMixin support.

Kind: global function
Returns: function - A subclass of superclass produced by mixin

ParamTypeDescription
superclassfunctionA class or constructor function
mixinMixinFunctionThe mixin to apply

Example 

const Applier = (mixin) => wrap(mixin, (superclass) => apply(superclass, mixin));

// M now works with `hasMixin` and `isApplicationOf`
const M = Applier((superclass) => class extends superclass {});

class C extends M(Object) {}
let i = new C();
hasMixin(i, M); // true

isApplicationOf(proto, mixin) ⇒ boolean

Returns true iff proto is a prototype created by the application of mixin to a superclass.

isApplicationOf works by checking that proto has a reference to mixin as created by apply.

Kind: global function
Returns: boolean - whether proto is a prototype created by the application of mixin to a superclass

ParamTypeDescription
protoObjectA prototype object created by apply.
mixinMixinFunctionA mixin function used with apply.

hasMixin(o, mixin) ⇒ boolean

Returns true iff o has an application of mixin on its prototype chain.

Kind: global function
Returns: boolean - whether o has an application of mixin on its prototype chain

ParamTypeDescription
oObjectAn object
mixinMixinFunctionA mixin applied with apply

wrap(mixin, wrapper) ⇒ MixinFunction

Sets up the function mixin to be wrapped by the function wrapper, while allowing properties on mixin to be available via wrapper, and allowing wrapper to be unwrapped to get to the original function.

wrap does two things:

  1. Sets the prototype of mixin to wrapper so that properties set on mixin inherited by wrapper.
  2. Sets a special property on mixin that points back to mixin so that it can be retreived from wrapper

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - wrapper

ParamTypeDescription
mixinMixinFunctionA mixin function
wrapperMixinFunctionA function that wraps mixin

unwrap(wrapper) ⇒ MixinFunction

Unwraps the function wrapper to return the original function wrapped by one or more calls to wrap. Returns wrapper if it's not a wrapped function.

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - The originally wrapped mixin

ParamTypeDescription
wrapperMixinFunctionA wrapped mixin produced by wrap

Cached(mixin) ⇒ MixinFunction

Decorates mixin so that it caches its applications. When applied multiple times to the same superclass, mixin will only create one subclass, memoize it and return it for each application.

Note: If mixin somehow stores properties its classes constructor (static properties), or on its classes prototype, it will be shared across all applications of mixin to a super class. It's reccomended that mixin only access instance state.

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

ParamTypeDescription
mixinMixinFunctionThe mixin to wrap with caching behavior

DeDupe(mixin) ⇒ MixinFunction

Decorates mixin so that it only applies if it's not already on the prototype chain.

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

ParamTypeDescription
mixinMixinFunctionThe mixin to wrap with deduplication behavior

HasInstance(mixin) ⇒ MixinFunction

Adds [Symbol.hasInstance] (ES2015 custom instanceof support) to mixin.

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - the given mixin function

ParamTypeDescription
mixinMixinFunctionThe mixin to add [Symbol.hasInstance] to

BareMixin(mixin) ⇒ MixinFunction

A basic mixin decorator that applies the mixin with apply so that it can be used with isApplicationOf, hasMixin and the other mixin decorator functions.

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

ParamTypeDescription
mixinMixinFunctionThe mixin to wrap

Mixin(mixin) ⇒ MixinFunction

Decorates a mixin function to add deduplication, application caching and instanceof support.

Kind: global function
Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

ParamTypeDescription
mixinMixinFunctionThe mixin to wrap

mix([superclass]) ⇒ MixinBuilder

A fluent interface to apply a list of mixins to a superclass.

class X extends mix(Object).with(A, B, C) {}

The mixins are applied in order to the superclass, so the prototype chain will be: X->C'->B'->A'->Object.

This is purely a convenience function. The above example is equivalent to:

class X extends C(B(A(Object))) {}

Kind: global function

ParamTypeDefault
[superclass]functionObject

MixinFunction ⇒ function

A function that returns a subclass of its argument.

Kind: global typedef
Returns: function - A subclass of superclass

ParamType
superclassfunction

Example 

const M = (superclass) => class extends superclass {
  getMessage() {
    return "Hello";
  }
}

