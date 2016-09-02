A simple and powerful mixin library for ES6.
mixwith differs from other mixin approaches because it does not copy properties from one object to another. Instead,
mixwith works with "subclass factories" which create a new class that extends a superclass with the mixin - this is called a mixin application.
my-mixin.js:
let MyMixin = (superclass) => class extends superclass {
// mixin methods here
};
my-class.js
class MyClass extends MyMixin(MySuperClass) {
// class methods here, go ahead, use super!
}
The subclass factory pattern does not require any support from a library. It's just a natural use of JavaScript class expressions. mixwith.js provides a few helpers that make mixins a little more powerful and easier to use.
mixwith.js makes some use cases very easy:
instanceof support to a mixin function.
mixwith.js also provides a little bit of sugar with the
mix() function that makes applying mixins read a little more naturally:
class MyClass extends mix(MySuperClass).with(MyMixin, OtherMixin) {
// class methods here, go ahead, use super!
}
Subclass factory style mixins preserve the object-oriented inheritance properties that classes provide, like method overriding and
super calls, while letting you compose classes out of mixins without being constrained to a single inheritance hierarchy, and without monkey-patching or copying.
Methods in subclasses can naturally override methods in the mixin or superclass, and mixins override methods in the superclass. This means that precedence is preserved - the order is: subclass -> mixin__1 -> ... -> mixin__N -> superclass.
super works
Subclasses and mixins can use
super normally, as defined in standard Javascript, and without needing the mixin library to do special chaining of functions.
Since
super() works, mixins can define constructors. Combined with ES6 rest arguments and the spread operator, mixins can have generic constructors that work with any super constructor by passing along all arguments.
Typical JavaScript mixins usually used to either mutate each instance as created, which can be bad for performance and maintainability, or modify a prototype, which means every object inheriting from that prototype gets the mixin. Subclass factories don't mutate objects, they define new classes to subclass, leaving the original superclass intact.
The
Mixin decorator function wraps a plain subclass factory to add deduplication, caching and
instanceof support:
let MyMixin = Mixin((superclass) => class extends superclass {
constructor(args...) {
// mixins should either 1) not define a constructor, 2) require a specific
// constructor signature, or 3) pass along all arguments.
super(...args);
}
foo() {
console.log('foo from MyMixin');
// this will call superclass.foo()
super.foo();
}
});
Mixins defined with the mixwith.js decorators do not require any helpers to use, they still work like plain subclass factories.
Classes use mixins in their
extends clause. Classes that use mixins can define and override constructors and methods as usual.
class MyClass extends mix(MySuperClass).with(MyMixin) {
constructor(a, b) {
super(a, b); // calls MyMixin(a, b)
}
foo() {
console.log('foo from MyClass');
super.foo(); // calls MyMixin.foo()
}
}
function
Applies
mixin to
superclass.
apply stores a reference from the mixin application to the unwrapped mixin
to make
isApplicationOf and
hasMixin work.
This function is usefull for mixin wrappers that want to automatically enable hasMixin support.
Kind: global function
Returns:
function - A subclass of
superclass produced by
mixin
|Param
|Type
|Description
|superclass
function
|A class or constructor function
|mixin
MixinFunction
|The mixin to apply
Example
const Applier = (mixin) => wrap(mixin, (superclass) => apply(superclass, mixin));
// M now works with `hasMixin` and `isApplicationOf`
const M = Applier((superclass) => class extends superclass {});
class C extends M(Object) {}
let i = new C();
hasMixin(i, M); // true
boolean
Returns
true iff
proto is a prototype created by the application of
mixin to a superclass.
isApplicationOf works by checking that
proto has a reference to
mixin
as created by
apply.
Kind: global function
Returns:
boolean - whether
proto is a prototype created by the application of
mixin to a superclass
|Param
|Type
|Description
|proto
Object
|A prototype object created by apply.
|mixin
MixinFunction
|A mixin function used with apply.
boolean
Returns
true iff
o has an application of
mixin on its prototype
chain.
Kind: global function
Returns:
boolean - whether
o has an application of
mixin on its prototype
chain
|Param
|Type
|Description
|o
Object
|An object
|mixin
MixinFunction
|A mixin applied with apply
MixinFunction
Sets up the function
mixin to be wrapped by the function
wrapper, while
allowing properties on
mixin to be available via
wrapper, and allowing
wrapper to be unwrapped to get to the original function.
wrap does two things:
mixin to
wrapper so that properties set on
mixin inherited by
wrapper.
mixin that points back to
mixin so that
it can be retreived from
wrapper
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction -
wrapper
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mixin
MixinFunction
|A mixin function
|wrapper
MixinFunction
|A function that wraps mixin
MixinFunction
Unwraps the function
wrapper to return the original function wrapped by
one or more calls to
wrap. Returns
wrapper if it's not a wrapped
function.
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction - The originally wrapped mixin
|Param
|Type
|Description
|wrapper
MixinFunction
|A wrapped mixin produced by wrap
MixinFunction
Decorates
mixin so that it caches its applications. When applied multiple
times to the same superclass,
mixin will only create one subclass, memoize
it and return it for each application.
Note: If
mixin somehow stores properties its classes constructor (static
properties), or on its classes prototype, it will be shared across all
applications of
mixin to a super class. It's reccomended that
mixin only
access instance state.
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction - a new mixin function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mixin
MixinFunction
|The mixin to wrap with caching behavior
MixinFunction
Decorates
mixin so that it only applies if it's not already on the
prototype chain.
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction - a new mixin function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mixin
MixinFunction
|The mixin to wrap with deduplication behavior
MixinFunction
Adds [Symbol.hasInstance] (ES2015 custom instanceof support) to
mixin.
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction - the given mixin function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mixin
MixinFunction
|The mixin to add [Symbol.hasInstance] to
MixinFunction
A basic mixin decorator that applies the mixin with apply so that it can be used with isApplicationOf, hasMixin and the other mixin decorator functions.
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction - a new mixin function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mixin
MixinFunction
|The mixin to wrap
MixinFunction
Decorates a mixin function to add deduplication, application caching and instanceof support.
Kind: global function
Returns:
MixinFunction - a new mixin function
|Param
|Type
|Description
|mixin
MixinFunction
|The mixin to wrap
MixinBuilder
A fluent interface to apply a list of mixins to a superclass.
class X extends mix(Object).with(A, B, C) {}
The mixins are applied in order to the superclass, so the prototype chain will be: X->C'->B'->A'->Object.
This is purely a convenience function. The above example is equivalent to:
class X extends C(B(A(Object))) {}
Kind: global function
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[superclass]
function
Object
function
A function that returns a subclass of its argument.
Kind: global typedef
Returns:
function - A subclass of
superclass
|Param
|Type
|superclass
function
Example
const M = (superclass) => class extends superclass {
getMessage() {
return "Hello";
}
}