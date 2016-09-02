A simple and powerful mixin library for ES6.

mixwith differs from other mixin approaches because it does not copy properties from one object to another. Instead, mixwith works with "subclass factories" which create a new class that extends a superclass with the mixin - this is called a mixin application.

Example

my-mixin.js:

let MyMixin = ( superclass ) => class extends superclass { };

my-class.js

class MyClass extends MyMixin ( MySuperClass ) { }

mixwith.js Helpers and Decorators

The subclass factory pattern does not require any support from a library. It's just a natural use of JavaScript class expressions. mixwith.js provides a few helpers that make mixins a little more powerful and easier to use.

mixwith.js makes some use cases very easy:

Determine if an object or class has had a particular mixin applied to it.

Cache mixin applications so that a mixin repeatedly applied to the same superclass reuses its resulting subclass.

De-duplicate mixin application so that including a mixin multiple times in a class hierarchy only applies it once to the prototype type chain.

Add instanceof support to a mixin function.

mixwith.js also provides a little bit of sugar with the mix() function that makes applying mixins read a little more naturally:

class MyClass extends mix ( MySuperClass ). with ( MyMixin , OtherMixin ) { }

Advantages of subclass factories over typical JavaScript mixins

Subclass factory style mixins preserve the object-oriented inheritance properties that classes provide, like method overriding and super calls, while letting you compose classes out of mixins without being constrained to a single inheritance hierarchy, and without monkey-patching or copying.

Method overriding that just works

Methods in subclasses can naturally override methods in the mixin or superclass, and mixins override methods in the superclass. This means that precedence is preserved - the order is: subclass -> mixin__1 -> ... -> mixin__N -> superclass.

super works

Subclasses and mixins can use super normally, as defined in standard Javascript, and without needing the mixin library to do special chaining of functions.

Mixins can have constructors

Since super() works, mixins can define constructors. Combined with ES6 rest arguments and the spread operator, mixins can have generic constructors that work with any super constructor by passing along all arguments.

Prototypes and instances are not mutated

Typical JavaScript mixins usually used to either mutate each instance as created, which can be bad for performance and maintainability, or modify a prototype, which means every object inheriting from that prototype gets the mixin. Subclass factories don't mutate objects, they define new classes to subclass, leaving the original superclass intact.

Usage

Defining Mixins

The Mixin decorator function wraps a plain subclass factory to add deduplication, caching and instanceof support:

let MyMixin = Mixin( ( superclass ) => class extends superclass { constructor (args...) { super (...args); } foo() { console .log( 'foo from MyMixin' ); super .foo(); } });

Mixins defined with the mixwith.js decorators do not require any helpers to use, they still work like plain subclass factories.

Using Mixins

Classes use mixins in their extends clause. Classes that use mixins can define and override constructors and methods as usual.

class MyClass extends mix ( MySuperClass ). with ( MyMixin ) { constructor (a, b) { super (a, b); } foo() { console .log( 'foo from MyClass' ); super .foo(); } }

API Documentation

apply(superclass, mixin) ⇒ function

Applies mixin to superclass .

apply stores a reference from the mixin application to the unwrapped mixin to make isApplicationOf and hasMixin work.

This function is usefull for mixin wrappers that want to automatically enable hasMixin support.

Kind: global function

Returns: function - A subclass of superclass produced by mixin

Param Type Description superclass function A class or constructor function mixin MixinFunction The mixin to apply

Example

const Applier = ( mixin ) => wrap(mixin, (superclass) => apply(superclass, mixin)); const M = Applier( ( superclass ) => class extends superclass {}); class C extends M ( Object ) {} let i = new C(); hasMixin(i, M);

isApplicationOf(proto, mixin) ⇒ boolean

Returns true iff proto is a prototype created by the application of mixin to a superclass.

isApplicationOf works by checking that proto has a reference to mixin as created by apply .

Kind: global function

Returns: boolean - whether proto is a prototype created by the application of mixin to a superclass

Param Type Description proto Object A prototype object created by apply. mixin MixinFunction A mixin function used with apply.

hasMixin(o, mixin) ⇒ boolean

Returns true iff o has an application of mixin on its prototype chain.

Kind: global function

Returns: boolean - whether o has an application of mixin on its prototype chain

Param Type Description o Object An object mixin MixinFunction A mixin applied with apply

Sets up the function mixin to be wrapped by the function wrapper , while allowing properties on mixin to be available via wrapper , and allowing wrapper to be unwrapped to get to the original function.

wrap does two things:

Sets the prototype of mixin to wrapper so that properties set on mixin inherited by wrapper . Sets a special property on mixin that points back to mixin so that it can be retreived from wrapper

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - wrapper

Param Type Description mixin MixinFunction A mixin function wrapper MixinFunction A function that wraps mixin

Unwraps the function wrapper to return the original function wrapped by one or more calls to wrap . Returns wrapper if it's not a wrapped function.

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - The originally wrapped mixin

Param Type Description wrapper MixinFunction A wrapped mixin produced by wrap

Decorates mixin so that it caches its applications. When applied multiple times to the same superclass, mixin will only create one subclass, memoize it and return it for each application.

Note: If mixin somehow stores properties its classes constructor (static properties), or on its classes prototype, it will be shared across all applications of mixin to a super class. It's reccomended that mixin only access instance state.

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

Param Type Description mixin MixinFunction The mixin to wrap with caching behavior

Decorates mixin so that it only applies if it's not already on the prototype chain.

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

Param Type Description mixin MixinFunction The mixin to wrap with deduplication behavior

Adds [Symbol.hasInstance] (ES2015 custom instanceof support) to mixin .

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - the given mixin function

Param Type Description mixin MixinFunction The mixin to add [Symbol.hasInstance] to

A basic mixin decorator that applies the mixin with apply so that it can be used with isApplicationOf, hasMixin and the other mixin decorator functions.

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

Param Type Description mixin MixinFunction The mixin to wrap

Decorates a mixin function to add deduplication, application caching and instanceof support.

Kind: global function

Returns: MixinFunction - a new mixin function

Param Type Description mixin MixinFunction The mixin to wrap

mix([superclass]) ⇒ MixinBuilder

A fluent interface to apply a list of mixins to a superclass.

class X extends mix ( Object ). with ( A , B , C ) {}

The mixins are applied in order to the superclass, so the prototype chain will be: X->C'->B'->A'->Object.

This is purely a convenience function. The above example is equivalent to:

class X extends C ( B ( A ( Object ))) {}

Kind: global function

Param Type Default [superclass] function Object

MixinFunction ⇒ function

A function that returns a subclass of its argument.

Kind: global typedef

Returns: function - A subclass of superclass

Param Type superclass function

Example