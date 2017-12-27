sass mixins，require
Sass ~> 3.3.0
utility
prefix
clearfix
float
text-overflow
animation
placeholder
rem
opacity
arrow
triangle
center
media
box-sizing
touch-scroll
font
onepx
balloon
side-line
functions
string
list
npm i mixins-sass --save
@import "./node_modules/mixins-sass/src/mixins";
prefix
/**
* @param $map css列表
* @param $vendors 浏览器前缀，默认：webkit moz ms o
*/
@mixin prefix($map, $vendors: webkit moz ms o)
.test {
@include prefix((transliton: all 0.5s ease-out), webkit);
}
@include clearfix;
@include float(left);
文字超出显示省略号，支持多行
/**
* @param $line 超出显示省略号的行数，默认：1
* @param $substract 为预留区域百分比%，默认：0
*/
@mixin text-overflow($line: 1, $substract: 0);
@include animation(slideUp 900ms ease both) {
0% {
transform: translate3d(0, -200px, 0);
}
100% {
transform: translate3d(0, 0, 0);
}
}
// scss
@include placeholder() {
...
}
// css
::-webkit-input-placeholder {
...
}
::-moz-placeholder {
...
}
:-ms-input-placeholder {
...
}
px转rem
/**
* @param $property css属性
* @param $values css属性值
* @param $support-ie 是否对不支持rem的浏览器使用px
* @param $base 基准字体大小，如果不传会搜索全局变量 $base-font，如果没有默认为 16px
*/
@mixin rem($property, $values, $support-ie: true, $base: null)
@include rem('padding', '10px 5px 5px 10px', true, '16px');
兼容ie的透明度
生成上下左右的小箭头：http://lugolabs.com/caret
/**
* @param $width
* @param $border-width
* @param $direction: top bottom left right
* @param $background-color
* @param $position 默认relative
*/
@mixin arrow($width, $border-width, $direction, $color, $background-color, $position: relative)
@include arrow(10px, 1px, 'bottom', '#00f', '#fff');
三角形生成
/**
* @param $width
* @param $height
* @param $color
* @param $direction: top bottom left right
*/
@mixin triangle($width, $height, $color: #000, $direction: bottom)
/**
* svg背景图生成三角形
*/
@mixin svg-triangle($width, $height, $color: #000, $direction: bottom)
@include triangle(10px, 5px);
居中
/**
* @param $direction: horizontal vertical both, default: both
*/
@include center;
媒体查询相关
/**
* @param $min min-width
* @param $max max-width
*/
@mixin screen($min, $max)
@mixin max-screen($width)
@mixin min-screen($width)
@mixin hidpi($ratio: 1.3)
/**
* @param $filename
* @param $retina-filename 多个或者一个
* @param $ratio 多个或者一个
* @param $background-size
*/
@mixin retina-image($filename, $retina-filename, $ratio: 1.3, $background-size: 100%)
@mixin iphone6($orientation: all)
@mixin iphone6plus($orientation: all)
@mixin iphone5($orientation: all)
@mixin iphone4($orientation: all)
@mixin ipad($orientation: all)
@mixin ipad-mini($orientation: all)
@mixin ipad-retina($orientation: all)
@include retina-image(test.png, test@2.png test@3.png, 2 3);
html {
@include box-sizing(border-box);
}
body {
@include touch-scroll;
}
// css
body {
-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;
overflow-scrolling: touch;
}
中文字体解决方案，来自https://github.com/zenozeng/fonts.css，有
font-hei、
font-kai、
font-song、
font-fang-song。
body {
@include font-hei;
}
移动端
1像素方案，通过
background-image渐变色实现
/**
* @param $color
* @param $direction: top bottom left right vertical all, default: all
* @param $pseudo: after before, default: after
*/
.border-l {
@include onepx(#eee, left);
}
onepx-scale
通过
transform实现，支持圆角
/**
* @param $color
* @param $direction: top bottom left right vertical all radius, default: all
* @param $pseudo: after before, default: after
* @param $radius default: 1px
*/
.border-r {
@include onepx-scale(#eee, radius, after, 2px);
}
气泡提示，来自：balloon.css
/**
* @param $direction: top bottom left right
* @param $bg 气泡提示背景颜色
* @param $trangle-width 气泡小三角形宽度
* @param $trangle-height 气泡小三角形高度
* @param $color 气泡文字颜色
* @param $font 气泡文字大小
*/
@mixin balloon($direction, $bg, $trangle-width: 18px, $trangle-height: 6px, $color: #fff, $font: 12px)
.balloon {
@include balloon(top, #000);
}
<span class="balloon" data-balloon="Whats up!">Hover me!</span>
线中间夹文字效果
http://codepen.io/anon/pen/XjNEAR
/**
* @param $height 线高 default: 1px
* @param $space 线距离文字两边的距离 default: 0.5em
* @param $color 线颜色 default: inherit
* @param $style border-style default: solid
* @param $adjust 线距离底部的距离，默认垂直居中 default: false
* @param $double 是否需要两条线
*/
@mixin side-line($height: 1px, $space: 0.5em, $color: inherit, $style: solid, $adjust: false, $double: false)
.side-line {
@include side-line;
}
string
字符串分隔
@function str-split($string, $delimiter: " ")
字符串重复
@function str-repeat($string, $times)
字符串替换
@function str-replace($string, $search, $replace: "")
list
返回列表第一项
@function first($list)
返回列表最后一项
@function last($list)
向列表前面插入一个
@function prepend($list, $value)
向列表某个位置插入
@function insert-nth($list, $index, $value)
替换列表的某个元素
$recursive 是否全部替换
@function replace($list, $old-value, $new-value, $recursive: false)
替换列表某个位置的元素
@function replace-nth($list, $index, $value)
删除列表某个元素
$recursive 是否删除所有
@function remove($list, $value, $recursive: false)
删除列表指定位置元素
@function remove-nth($list, $index)
截取列表中的一部分
@function slice($list, $start: 1, $end: length($list))
列表变成字符串，
$glue为连接符，
$is-nested是否是嵌套的列表
@function to-string($list, $glue: '', $is-nested: false)
将列表部分元素前置
@function shift($list, $index: 1)
列表是存在某个值
@function contain($list, $value)