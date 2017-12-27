sass mixins，require Sass ~> 3.3.0

utility

functions

string

list

usage

npm i mixins-sass --save

@ import "./node_modules/mixins-sass/src/mixins" ;

prefix

@ mixin prefix( $map , $vendors : webkit moz ms o) .test { @ include prefix((transliton: all 0.5s ease-out), webkit); }

clearfix

@ include clearfix;

float

@ include float(left);

文字超出显示省略号，支持多行

@ mixin text-overflow( $line : 1, $substract : 0);

animation

@ include animation(slideUp 900ms ease both) { 0% { transform : translate3d( 0 , - 200px , 0 ); } 100% { transform : translate3d( 0 , 0 , 0 ); } }

placeholder

@ include placeholder() { ... } ::-webkit-input-placeholder { ... } ::-moz-placeholder { ... } :-ms-input-placeholder { ... }

rem

px转rem

@ mixin rem( $property , $values , $support-ie : true, $base : null) @ include rem( 'padding' , '10px 5px 5px 10px' , true, '16px' );

opacity

兼容ie的透明度

arrow

生成上下左右的小箭头：http://lugolabs.com/caret

@ mixin arrow( $width , $border-width , $direction , $color , $background-color , $position : relative) @ include arrow( 10px , 1px, 'bottom' , '#00f' , '#fff' );

triangle

三角形生成

@ mixin triangle( $width , $height , $color : #000 , $direction : bottom) /** * svg背景图生成三角形 */ @ mixin svg-triangle( $width , $height , $color : #000 , $direction : bottom) @ include triangle( 10px , 5px);

center

居中

@ include center;

media

媒体查询相关

@ mixin screen( $min , $max ) @ mixin max-screen( $width ) @ mixin min-screen( $width ) @ mixin hidpi( $ratio : 1.3) /** * @param $filename * @param $retina-filename 多个或者一个 * @param $ratio 多个或者一个 * @param $background-size */ @ mixin retina-image( $filename , $retina-filename , $ratio : 1.3, $background-size : 100%) @ mixin iphone6( $orientation : all) @ mixin iphone6plus( $orientation : all) @ mixin iphone5( $orientation : all) @ mixin iphone4( $orientation : all) @ mixin ipad( $orientation : all) @ mixin ipad-mini( $orientation : all) @ mixin ipad-retina( $orientation : all) @ include retina-image(test.png, test@ 2 .png test@ 3 .png, 2 3);

html { @ include box-sizing(border-box); }

body { @ include touch-scroll; } body { -webkit- overflow -scrolling: touch; overflow -scrolling: touch; }

font

中文字体解决方案，来自https://github.com/zenozeng/fonts.css，有 font-hei 、 font-kai 、 font-song 、 font-fang-song 。

body { @ include font-hei; }

onepx

移动端 1像素 方案，通过 background-image 渐变色实现

.border-l { @ include onepx( #eee , left); }

onepx-scale

通过 transform 实现，支持圆角

.border-r { @ include onepx-scale( #eee , radius, after, 2px); }

balloon

气泡提示，来自：balloon.css

@ mixin balloon( $direction , $bg , $trangle-width : 18px, $trangle-height : 6px, $color : #fff , $font : 12px) .balloon { @ include balloon(top, #000 ); }

< span class = "balloon" data-balloon = "Whats up!" > Hover me! </ span >

线中间夹文字效果

http://codepen.io/anon/pen/XjNEAR

@ mixin side-line( $height : 1px, $space : 0.5em, $color : inherit, $style : solid, $adjust : false, $double : false) .side-line { @ include side-line; }

字符串分隔

@function str-split( $string , $delimiter : " " )

字符串重复

@function str-repeat( $string , $times )

字符串替换

@function str-replace( $string , $search , $replace : "" )

first

返回列表第一项

@function first( $list )

last

返回列表最后一项

@function last( $list )

prepend

向列表前面插入一个

@function prepend( $list , $value )

向列表某个位置插入

@function insert-nth( $list , $index , $value )

replace

替换列表的某个元素 $recursive 是否全部替换

@function replace( $list , $old-value , $new-value , $recursive : false)

替换列表某个位置的元素

@function replace-nth( $list , $index , $value )

remove

删除列表某个元素 $recursive 是否删除所有

@function remove( $list , $value , $recursive : false)

删除列表指定位置元素

@function remove-nth( $list , $index )

slice

截取列表中的一部分

@function slice( $list , $start : 1, $end : length( $list ))

列表变成字符串， $glue 为连接符， $is-nested 是否是嵌套的列表

@function to-string( $list , $glue : '' , $is-nested : false)

shift

将列表部分元素前置

@function shift( $list , $index : 1)

contain

列表是存在某个值