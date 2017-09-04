Mixin the own and inherited properties of other objects onto the first object. Pass an empty object as the first arg to shallow clone.
Install with npm:
$ npm install --save mixin-object
If you only want to combine own-properties, use extend-shallow.
var mixin = require('mixin-object');
var obj = {c: 'c'};
var foo = mixin({a: 'a'}, {b: 'b'});
console.log(foo);
//=> {c: 'c', a: 'a', b: 'b'}
console.log(obj);
//=> {c: 'c'}
mixin({}, {a: 'a'}, {b: 'b'});
//=> {a: 'a', b: 'b'}
