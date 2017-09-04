Mixin the own and inherited properties of other objects onto the first object. Pass an empty object as the first arg to shallow clone.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save mixin-object

If you only want to combine own-properties, use extend-shallow.

Usage

var mixin = require ( 'mixin-object' ); var obj = { c : 'c' }; var foo = mixin({ a : 'a' }, { b : 'b' }); console .log(foo); console .log(obj); mixin({}, { a : 'a' }, { b : 'b' });

