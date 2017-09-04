openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mo

mixin-object

by Jon Schlinkert
3.0.0 (see all)

Extend the properties from any number of objects onto the first object. Pass an empty object as the first arg to create a new object.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5M

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mixin-object NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads Linux Build Status

Mixin the own and inherited properties of other objects onto the first object. Pass an empty object as the first arg to shallow clone.

Follow this project's author, Jon Schlinkert, for updates on this project and others.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install --save mixin-object

If you only want to combine own-properties, use extend-shallow.

Usage

var mixin = require('mixin-object');

var obj = {c: 'c'};
var foo = mixin({a: 'a'}, {b: 'b'});
console.log(foo);
//=> {c: 'c', a: 'a', b: 'b'}
console.log(obj);
//=> {c: 'c'}

mixin({}, {a: 'a'}, {b: 'b'});
//=> {a: 'a', b: 'b'}

About

You might also be interested in these projects:

  • assign-deep: Deeply assign the enumerable properties and/or es6 Symbol properies of source objects to the target… more | homepage
  • defaults-deep: Like extend but recursively copies only the missing properties/values to the target object. | homepage
  • extend-shallow: Extend an object with the properties of additional objects. node.js/javascript util. | homepage
  • for-in: Iterate over the own and inherited enumerable properties of an object, and return an object… more | homepage
  • for-own: Iterate over the own enumerable properties of an object, and return an object with properties… more | homepage
  • is-plain-object: Returns true if an object was created by the Object constructor. | homepage
  • isobject: Returns true if the value is an object and not an array or null. | homepage
  • merge-deep: Recursively merge values in a javascript object. | homepage
  • mixin-deep: Deeply mix the properties of objects into the first object. Like merge-deep, but doesn't clone. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)

To generate the readme, run the following command:

$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb

Running tests

Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:

$ npm install && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2017, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on September 04, 2017.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial