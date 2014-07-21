Mixen ====================
Mixen lets you combine classes on the fly. With it you can build smaller, easier to understand and more testable components, and more easily share code with others. It does not just merge the prototypes.
class MyModel extends Mixen(Throttle, APIBinding, Validate, Backbone.Model)
# Inheritance Chain:
#
# MyModel -> Throttle -> APIBinding -> Validate -> Backbone.Model
class MyOtherModel extends Mixen(APIBinding, Backbone.Model)
# Inheritance Chain:
#
# MyOtherModel -> APIBinding -> Backbone.Model
The 2kb library only exposes a single function,
Mixen. This function allows you to combine
classes together in such a way that the
super keyword will dynamically call the appropriate method in the
next mixin you're using.
Note:
These examples are in CoffeeScript. Skip down to the bottom for a short description of how this can be done with JavaScript.
Feel free to start playing with Mixen right now.
On the browser include mixen.min.js, and the
Mixen function will be globally available.
You can also use AMD.
On node:
npm install mixen
Mixen = require('mixen')
The Mixen function takes in any number of classes, and returns an object:
MyObject = Mixen(Object1, Object2, ...)
Skip down for a list of the publicly available mixins.
A mixin is just a class:
class OnlyRenderWithModel
render: ->
return unless @model
super
Any view who would like your method can now use Mixen to mix you in:
class MyView extends Mixen(OnlyRenderWithModel, Backbone.View)
You can now replace your BaseModels and BaseViews with modular components.
Mixen adds one very important capability to inheritance, the ability to have multiple mixins all implement the same method.
class CountSyncs
sync: ->
@syncs = (@syncs or 0) + 1
super
class ThrottleSyncs
sync: ->
return if @syncing
@syncing = true
super.finally =>
@syncing = false
Now, you can mix in both classes. When the first mixin calls
super, it will dynamically find and call the second
mixin's
sync method.
class MyModel extends Mixen(ThrottleSyncs, CountSyncs, Backbone.Model)
MyModel will both throttle it's sync's and keep track of it's sync count.
Note that the count
CountSyncs will change depending on if it is listed before or after
ThrottleSyncs. All methods are resolved from left to right. In other words,
when you call
super, you are calling the mixin to the current mixins right.
When you're developing a mixin, you don't know if your mixin will be the last in a chain used
to create a class or not. Therefore you must always call super (unless you want to break the chain), and
you must always be ready for
super to return undefined (as it will if there are no more classes mixed in
which implement that method).
class UserInContext
getContext: ->
context = super ? {}
context.user = 'bob smith'
context
class AuthInContext
getContext: ->
context = super ? {}
context.auth = 'logged-in'
context
Each getContext method will be called, in the order they are defined in the Mixen call:
class MyView extends Mixen(AuthInContext, UserInContext, Backbone.View)
getContext: ->
context = super
context.x = 2
context
Mixins can have constructors. As long as the resultant class either does not have a constructor,
or calls
super in it's constructor, all of the mixins constructors will be called in the order
they are defined. If you do not wish for the constructors to be called, simply don't call super
in the constructor of the class extending the mixen.
class CallInitialize
constructor: ->
@initialize?()
# initialize will be called
class MyThing extends Mixen(CallInitialize)
# initialize will be called
class MyThing extends Mixen(CallInitialize)
constructor: ->
# Do whatever other stuff you want...
super
# initialize WON'T be called
class MyThing extends Mixen(CallInitialize)
constructor: ->
# Never called super...
Note, that unlike the other methods, mixins should not call
super in their constructors. This is
necessary because, unlike with standard methods, all classes have a constructor, even if you never
explicitly implemented one. This means that if we made you call
super, you would have to explicitly
call
super in each constructor, even when you don't care to specify one. To keep things simple, we
always call all the mixin's constructors in the order they are specified, provided the mixing class doesn't
explicitly prevent it.
Mixen doesn't create them for you, but you're more than welcome to create some helpful aliases as you need:
Mixen.View = (modules...) ->
Mixen(modules..., Backbone.View)
You can do a similar thing to create a default list of mixins for your application:
ViewMixen = (modules...) ->
Mixen(modules..., EventJanitor, Backbone.View)
You can safely mixin other mixens:
BaseView = Mixen(EventJanitor, Backbone.View)
class MyView extends Mixen(SuperSpecialModule, BaseView)
Diamond inheritance is not supported yet.
If you're not using CoffeeScript, it is possible to write the necessary js manually. Replicating CoffeeScript's
inheritance mechanism is fairly complicated however. It requires a robust extension mechanism, and replacing every
super call used above with
ModuleName.__super__.methodName.
var AuthInContext, MyView, UserInContext;
UserInContext = function (){}
UserInContext.prototype.getContext = function(){
var context = UserInContext.__super__.getContext.apply(this, arguments) || {};
context.user = 'bob smith';
return context;
};
AuthInContext = function (){}
AuthInContext.prototype.getContext = function(){
var context = AuthInContext.__super__.getContext.apply(this, arguments) || {};
context.auth = 'logged-in';
return context;
};
MyView = function (){
return MyView.__super__.constructor.apply(this, arguments);
}
__extends(MyView, Mixen(AuthInContext, UserInContext, Backbone.View));
MyView.prototype.getContext = function(){
var context = MyView.__super__.getContext.apply(this, arguments);
context.x = 2;
return context;
};
Where
__extends is implemented as:
var __hasProp = {}.hasOwnProperty,
__extends = function(child, parent){
for (var key in parent) {
if (__hasProp.call(parent, key))
child[key] = parent[key];
}
function ctor() {
this.constructor = child;
}
ctor.prototype = parent.prototype;
child.prototype = new ctor();
child.__super__ = parent.prototype;
return child;
};
If it's not working the way you expect, it's usually because you forgot to call
super in one of your methods.
Take a look at the tests for complete examples of how things should work.
You can always ask us for help in GitHub Issues.
Mixen is tested in IE6+, Firefox 3+, Chrome 14+, Safari 4+, Opera 10+, Safari on iOS 3+, Android 2.2+ and Node 0.8+.
We welcome pull requests and discussion using GitHub Issues.
To get setup for development, run this in the project directory:
npm install
Then, you can run
grunt watch to have it watch the source files for changes.
Run
grunt test to ensure that the tests still pass.
You can also open
spec/vendor/jasmine-1.3.1/SpecRunner.html in your browser to check the tests (after doing a
grunt build).
If you create a mixin which others might find useful, please name it
mixen-<type>-<name>, where type identifies what sort
of thing this mixin is designed to extend (leave type out of it's general-purpose).
Examples of good names:
mixen-view-eventjanitor mixen-model-throttle
Please let us know of any interesting Mixen's you make!