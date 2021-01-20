This extension provides instant Tailwind CSS support to your Mix builds.
Please make sure that you are using
laravel-mix version 2.1 or higher.
This package works with Tailwind version 1.0 or higher but also with earlier versions.
You can install the package with npm or yarn:
npm install mix-tailwindcss --save-dev
yarn add mix-tailwindcss --dev
Then require the extension in your Mix configuration:
const mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('mix-tailwindcss');
...
Enable the extension by calling
tailwind() in your Mix chain:
mix.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.tailwind();
If you are using a custom configuration file name, you will need to specify it when calling
tailwind():
mix.sass('resources/sass/app.scss', 'public/css')
.tailwind('./tailwindcss-config.js');
And you're done!
Don't forget to add the Tailwind directives to your css entry file.
If you're not integrating any Sass, Less or Stylus stylesheets you can use the
mix.postCss() method.
When the
postcss-import plugin is installed, it will be automatically detected and applied to your build.
mix.postCss('resources/css/app.css', 'public/css')
.tailwind();
