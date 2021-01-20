Laravel Mix Tailwind CSS

This extension provides instant Tailwind CSS support to your Mix builds.

Please make sure that you are using laravel-mix version 2.1 or higher.

This package works with Tailwind version 1.0 or higher but also with earlier versions.

Usage

You can install the package with npm or yarn:

npm install mix-tailwindcss --save-dev

yarn add mix-tailwindcss --dev

Then require the extension in your Mix configuration:

const mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'mix-tailwindcss' ); ...

Enable the extension by calling tailwind() in your Mix chain:

mix.sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .tailwind();

If you are using a custom configuration file name, you will need to specify it when calling tailwind() :

mix.sass( 'resources/sass/app.scss' , 'public/css' ) .tailwind( './tailwindcss-config.js' );

And you're done!

Don't forget to add the Tailwind directives to your css entry file.

PostCSS with postcss-import

If you're not integrating any Sass, Less or Stylus stylesheets you can use the mix.postCss() method.

When the postcss-import plugin is installed, it will be automatically detected and applied to your build.

mix.postCss( 'resources/css/app.css' , 'public/css' ) .tailwind();

