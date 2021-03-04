Allows Laravel Mix to use to a specific .env file
By default mix only allows variables from a single file,
.env, in the root of the project. This simple plugin will override the environment varibles from
.env with a specified env file.
This is especially useful when building locally or on a build server then deploying to different locations.
$ npm install mix-env-file
or
$ yarn add mix-env-file
Update scripts in
package.json to include a
ENV_FILE environment variable:
"dev": "NODE_ENV=development ENV_FILE=./.env.test node_modules/webpack/bin/webpack.js --progress --hide-modules --config=node_modules/laravel-mix/setup/webpack.config.js",
OR run npm/yarn with an environment variable:
ENV_FILE=.env.production yarn run production
Then in
webpack.mix.js file, require
mix-env-file after
laravel-mix.
let mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('mix-env-file');
// Then pass your file to this plugin
// If this is not set, this plugin won't do anything and the default .env variables will remain
mix.env(process.env.ENV_FILE);
...
MIT