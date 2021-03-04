openbase logo
mix-env-file

by John Wilhite
0.1.1 (see all)

Allows Laravel Mix to use a specific .env file

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mix-env-file

Allows Laravel Mix to use to a specific .env file

By default mix only allows variables from a single file, .env, in the root of the project. This simple plugin will override the environment varibles from .env with a specified env file.

This is especially useful when building locally or on a build server then deploying to different locations.

Installation

$ npm install mix-env-file

or

$ yarn add mix-env-file

Usage

Update scripts in package.json to include a ENV_FILE environment variable:

"dev": "NODE_ENV=development ENV_FILE=./.env.test node_modules/webpack/bin/webpack.js --progress --hide-modules --config=node_modules/laravel-mix/setup/webpack.config.js",

OR run npm/yarn with an environment variable:

 ENV_FILE=.env.production yarn run production

Then in webpack.mix.js file, require mix-env-file after laravel-mix.

let mix = require('laravel-mix');
require('mix-env-file');

// Then pass your file to this plugin
// If this is not set, this plugin won't do anything and the default .env variables will remain
mix.env(process.env.ENV_FILE);

...

License

MIT

