Allows Laravel Mix to use to a specific .env file

By default mix only allows variables from a single file, .env , in the root of the project. This simple plugin will override the environment varibles from .env with a specified env file.

This is especially useful when building locally or on a build server then deploying to different locations.

Installation

$ npm install mix-env-file

or

$ yarn add mix-env-file

Usage

Update scripts in package.json to include a ENV_FILE environment variable:

"dev" : "NODE_ENV=development ENV_FILE=./.env.test node_modules/webpack/bin/webpack.js --progress --hide-modules --config=node_modules/laravel-mix/setup/webpack.config.js" ,

OR run npm/yarn with an environment variable:

ENV_FILE=.env.production yarn run production

Then in webpack.mix.js file, require mix-env-file after laravel-mix .

let mix = require ( 'laravel-mix' ); require ( 'mix-env-file' ); mix.env(process.env.ENV_FILE); ...

License

MIT