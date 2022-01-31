



Mitt

Tiny 200b functional event emitter / pubsub.

Microscopic: weighs less than 200 bytes gzipped

weighs less than 200 bytes gzipped Useful: a wildcard "*" event type listens to all events

a wildcard event type listens to all events Familiar: same names & ideas as Node's EventEmitter

same names & ideas as Node's EventEmitter Functional: methods don't rely on this

methods don't rely on Great Name: somehow mitt wasn't taken

Mitt was made for the browser, but works in any JavaScript runtime. It has no dependencies and supports IE9+.

Table of Contents

Install

This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.

$ npm install --save mitt

Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:

import mitt from 'mitt' var mitt = require ( 'mitt' )

The UMD build is also available on unpkg:

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/mitt/dist/mitt.umd.js" > </ script >

You can find the library on window.mitt .

Usage

import mitt from 'mitt' const emitter = mitt() emitter.on( 'foo' , e => console .log( 'foo' , e) ) emitter.on( '*' , (type, e) => console .log(type, e) ) emitter.emit( 'foo' , { a : 'b' }) emitter.all.clear() function onFoo ( ) {} emitter.on( 'foo' , onFoo) emitter.off( 'foo' , onFoo)

Typescript

Set "strict": true in your tsconfig.json to get improved type inference for mitt instance methods.

import mitt from 'mitt' ; type Events = { foo: string ; bar?: number ; }; const emitter = mitt<Events>(); emitter.on( 'foo' , ( e ) => {}); emitter.emit( 'foo' , 42 );

Alternatively, you can use the provided Emitter type:

import mitt, { Emitter } from 'mitt' ; type Events = { foo: string ; bar?: number ; }; const emitter: Emitter<Events> = mitt<Events>();

Examples & Demos

API

mitt

Mitt: Tiny (~200b) functional event emitter / pubsub.

Returns Mitt

all

A Map of event names to registered handler functions.

on

Register an event handler for the given type.

Parameters

type (string | symbol) Type of event to listen for, or '*' for all events

Type of event to listen for, or for all events handler Function Function to call in response to given event

off

Remove an event handler for the given type. If handler is omitted, all handlers of the given type are removed.

Parameters

type (string | symbol) Type of event to unregister handler from, or '*'

Type of event to unregister from, or handler Function? Handler function to remove

emit

Invoke all handlers for the given type. If present, '*' handlers are invoked after type-matched handlers.

Note: Manually firing '*' handlers is not supported.

Parameters

type (string | symbol) The event type to invoke

The event type to invoke evt Any? Any value (object is recommended and powerful), passed to each handler

Contribute

First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.

Fork it!

Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/mitt

Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd mitt

Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature

Install the tools necessary for development: npm install

Make your changes.

Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'

Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature

Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes.

License

MIT License © Jason Miller