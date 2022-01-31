Tiny 200b functional event emitter / pubsub.
"*" event type listens to all events
this
Mitt was made for the browser, but works in any JavaScript runtime. It has no dependencies and supports IE9+.
This project uses node and npm. Go check them out if you don't have them locally installed.
$ npm install --save mitt
Then with a module bundler like rollup or webpack, use as you would anything else:
// using ES6 modules
import mitt from 'mitt'
// using CommonJS modules
var mitt = require('mitt')
The UMD build is also available on unpkg:
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mitt/dist/mitt.umd.js"></script>
You can find the library on window.mitt.
window.mitt.
import mitt from 'mitt'
const emitter = mitt()
// listen to an event
emitter.on('foo', e => console.log('foo', e) )
// listen to all events
emitter.on('*', (type, e) => console.log(type, e) )
// fire an event
emitter.emit('foo', { a: 'b' })
// clearing all events
emitter.all.clear()
// working with handler references:
function onFoo() {}
emitter.on('foo', onFoo) // listen
emitter.off('foo', onFoo) // unlisten
Set
"strict": true in your tsconfig.json to get improved type inference for
mitt instance methods.
import mitt from 'mitt';
type Events = {
foo: string;
bar?: number;
};
const emitter = mitt<Events>(); // inferred as Emitter<Events>
emitter.on('foo', (e) => {}); // 'e' has inferred type 'string'
emitter.emit('foo', 42); // Error: Argument of type 'number' is not assignable to parameter of type 'string'. (2345)
Alternatively, you can use the provided
Emitter type:
import mitt, { Emitter } from 'mitt';
type Events = {
foo: string;
bar?: number;
};
const emitter: Emitter<Events> = mitt<Events>();
Mitt: Tiny (~200b) functional event emitter / pubsub.
Returns Mitt
A Map of event names to registered handler functions.
Register an event handler for the given type.
type (string | symbol) Type of event to listen for, or
'*' for all events
handler Function Function to call in response to given event
Remove an event handler for the given type.
If
handler is omitted, all handlers of the given type are removed.
type (string | symbol) Type of event to unregister
handler from, or
'*'
handler Function? Handler function to remove
Invoke all handlers for the given type.
If present,
'*' handlers are invoked after type-matched handlers.
Note: Manually firing '*' handlers is not supported.
type (string | symbol) The event type to invoke
evt Any? Any value (object is recommended and powerful), passed to each handler
First off, thanks for taking the time to contribute! Now, take a moment to be sure your contributions make sense to everyone else.
Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.
Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.
git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/mitt
cd mitt
git checkout -b my-new-feature
npm install
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature