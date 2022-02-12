openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mithril-stream

by MithrilJS
2.0.0 (see all)

A JavaScript Framework for Building Brilliant Applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

231

GitHub Stars

13.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

304

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mithril.js npm Version npm License npm Downloads Donate at OpenCollective

Build Status Gitter

What is Mithril?

A modern client-side JavaScript framework for building Single Page Applications. It's small (9.79 KB gzipped), fast and provides routing and XHR utilities out of the box.

Mithril is used by companies like Vimeo and Nike, and open source platforms like Lichess 👍.

Mithril supports IE11, Firefox ESR, and the last two versions of Firefox, Edge, Safari, and Chrome. No polyfills required. 👌

Installation

CDN

<!-- Development: whichever you prefer -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mithril/mithril.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mithril/mithril.js"></script>

<!-- Production: whichever you prefer -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mithril/mithril.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mithril/mithril.min.js"></script>

npm

npm install mithril --save

The "Getting started" guide is a good place to start learning how to use mithril.

TypeScript type definitions are available from DefinitelyTyped. They can be installed with:

$ npm install @types/mithril --save-dev

Documentation

Documentation lives on mithril.js.org.

You may be interested in the API Docs, a Simple Application, or perhaps some Examples.

Getting Help

Mithril has an active & welcoming community on Gitter, or feel free to ask questions on Stack Overflow using the mithril.js tag.

Contributing

There's a Contributing FAQ on the mithril site that hopefully helps, but if not definitely hop into the Gitter Room and ask away!

Thanks for reading!

🎁

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial