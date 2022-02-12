What is Mithril?

A modern client-side JavaScript framework for building Single Page Applications. It's small (9.79 KB gzipped), fast and provides routing and XHR utilities out of the box.

Mithril is used by companies like Vimeo and Nike, and open source platforms like Lichess 👍.

Mithril supports IE11, Firefox ESR, and the last two versions of Firefox, Edge, Safari, and Chrome. No polyfills required. 👌

Installation

CDN

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/mithril/mithril.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mithril/mithril.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mithril/mithril.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mithril/mithril.min.js" > </ script >

npm

npm install mithril --save

The "Getting started" guide is a good place to start learning how to use mithril.

TypeScript type definitions are available from DefinitelyTyped. They can be installed with:

$ npm install @types/mithril --save-dev

Documentation

Documentation lives on mithril.js.org.

You may be interested in the API Docs, a Simple Application, or perhaps some Examples.

Getting Help

Mithril has an active & welcoming community on Gitter, or feel free to ask questions on Stack Overflow using the mithril.js tag.

Contributing

There's a Contributing FAQ on the mithril site that hopefully helps, but if not definitely hop into the Gitter Room and ask away!

Thanks for reading!

🎁